With so many choices, which music streaming service is right for you?
For the past decade, music streaming services have dominated the scene. Some let you listen for free, others charge a premium price. Some, both. A major factor in choosing a music streaming service is available content. We've got a list of the best music streaming services for the iPhone and why each one matters.
- Apple Music
- Spotify
- YouTube Red and Google Play Music
- Amazon Music with Amazon Prime
- TIDAL
- Pandora
- SoundCloud
- Deezer
Apple Music
Apple launched its own streaming music service, Apple Music, in June of 2015. With a monthly subscription of $9.99 ($14.99 for the family plan), you can stream a massive amount of music from the company's long-standing artist catalogue and download content for offline listening. Plus, you'll get custom playlists that are curated to your personal tastes based on your past listening activities. You'll also get access to Beats 1, which is a 24-hour per day worldwide radio station with celebrity deejays spinning their favorite hits. It's got everything you'd want in a music service and looks great, too.
If you are deeply integrated with the Apple ecosystem, that is you've got an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and Apple TV (or some combination of the like), then Apple Music is the best choice for you.
- $9.99 - $14.99 per month (Free during the 3-month trial) - It's in your Music app. Here's how to sign up for it
Spotify
Spotify is one of the largest music streaming services around and is arguably the biggest competitor for Apple Music. With a monthly subscription of $9.99 ($4.99 per additional family member), You can stream music from the company's huge catalogue and download content for offline listening. One benefit of Spotify is that there is a free tier that allows you to listen to anything in shuffle mode on iPhone and iPad without having to pay for it.
If you don't want Apple Music, but still want all the music, your best choice is Spotify.
- Free or $9.99 per month (free for first 30-days) - Download now
YouTube Red and Google Play Music
YouTube may be all about videos, but you can make it all about music if you want to. You'll get recommendations based on your past listening activities, and you can check out what's new and trending in the "Hot List" section. Tracks you like go in the Favorites section so you can quickly access them in the future. Music autoplays in playlists based on albums, artists, and genres. Currently, music discovery is limited to top 40 hits and music that is trending on YouTube, but if you know what you are looking for, chances are you'll find it.
With a YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscription, you can listen to music without the video playing and continue in the background with the app closed, and remove all ads. And if you want an even better listening experience, you can go into the Google Play Music app and listen to custom playlists, on-demand radio, and a library of more than 35 million tracks.
If you know what you want to listen to, or are a big fan of music videos, check out YouTube Music; if you want a Google-centric music experience and access to YouTube Music, check out Google Play Music.
- YouTube Music - Free or $12.99 per month - Download now
- Google Play Music - Free or $9.99 per month - Download now
Amazon Music with Amazon Prime
If you have Amazon Prime the Amazon Music app is amazing. You have your pick of songs from the company's vast catalogue. You can stream music online or download tracks to listen offline. Music is recommended to you based on your past listening activities and there are playlists for all manner of activities, like reading books, dinner parties, and more. You can listen to stations based on such themes as "All '80s," "Classic Rock," "Baroque," and stations with artists like The Beatles and Bruno Mars. Amazon Music provides an incredibly broad selection of music, although it doesn't quite go deep enough into some sub-genres.
If you have Amazon Prime, you definitely want this app. Even if you pay for another music service, it's worth having around simply because it is included with the cost of your membership, and if you have an Amazon Echo, you can stream all sorts of tunes at the sound of your voice.
- Included with Prime membership - Download now
TIDAL
Remember when Kanye West said his new album, "Life of Pablo," would never never never be on Apple? That's because it is an exclusive release on Jay Z's music streaming service, TIDAL. This new-ish service is making a name for itself in the world of streaming media with exclusive content, playlists curated by super stars, and artist-first compensation. It is also full of new and popular music video content. You can stream MP3 quality tracks for $9.99 per month, or upgrade to the High-Fidelity tier for CD-quality songs. The curated content is heavily focused on hip-hop, R&B, and soul music, but TIDAL has access to a wide variety of genres. It isn't quite a robust as Apple Music or Spotify, but has the potential to grow. Some fun celebrity playlists include favorites from Jay Z, Beyoncé, Macklemore, and others.
Even though it covers many genres, If hip-hop, R&B, and soul are your favorite sounds, you will love TIDAL.
- $9.99 - $19.99 per month (free for first 30-days) - Download now
Pandora
Pandora is all about music discovery, and does it better than most. It aggregates content based on the Music Genome Project's attribute algorithm. You may prefer personally crafted playlists by real people, but Pandora's lack of human interaction produces content you didn't even know you liked. The key is to hitting the "Thumbs Up" or "Thumbs Down" on every song so that you can hone your station to fit your style. Pandora only offers radio-style streaming. You can skip a few songs per day (or get unlimited skips with a subscription), but you can't listen to a full album or download music offline. The joy is in sitting back and listening to hours of music without having to stop and find a new station.
One great thing about Pandora is that you can buy out of advertisements on a per-day basis. So, if you want to stream a station at a party, you can spend $0.99 to go ad-free for just the day.
If you like the idea of letting a complex algorithm set your day's tone so you don't have to do any of the work finding something to listen to, let Pandora take you on a musical exploration.
- Free or $4.99 per month (or ad-free for a day for $0.99) - Download now
SoundCloud
SoundCloud is a great way to discover new independent artists, listen to new tracks from popular musicians, and connect with other music fans. It is also a way for musicians to get their songs out to the world without needing a record contract. It is heavily structured with a social aspect. SoundCloud is everything Apple Music wishes it could be when it comes to connecting artists with fans. You can follow your friends and bands, add songs to your favorites, and create playlists. Your followers can also listen to a stream of music you have reposted or uploaded yourself. The key to getting the most out of SoundCloud is building up a healthy social feed.
If you are a musician, a friend of a musician, a lover of independent music, or the kind of person that likes to talk about music at parties, get SoundCloud.
- Free - Download now
Deezer
Deezer has a catalogue of more than 40 million songs. It is designed to provide you with a customized music listening experience. Your "Flow" is a playlist of songs based on music you like, and gets better the more you Like tracks. It also has a fantastic lyric feature so you can read those mush-mouthed verses and impress your friends with how well you know your favorite songs. Speaking of friends. You can also send cool tracks to your friends in the Messages app.
- Free or $12.99 per month - Download now
What's your favorite?
Didn't see your favorite music streaming service on this list? Let us know which one keeps you moving all day and why it is the best for you.
Updated December 2016.
Reader comments
Best music streaming apps for iPhone
I think all of these services are very good at this point. It all depends on how much you want to spend, and what you like to focus on. Its awesome that we have so much choice. As far as a favorite, I've always loved Pandora. I don't really need to stream anything specific. If I want to listen to a track on an ongoing basis, I'll simply buy it from iTunes. So, Pandora's streaming radio model is perfect. Being a child of the 80's, my favorite is the Hair Bands Radio. I also pay the five bucks a month to get rid of the Ads. I really can't stand Ads, so its very much worth it.
You guys really need to update your guys' screenshots. The ones you currently use are ridiculously outdated and do not reflect the changes made to the services you guys classify as the "best music streaming apps".
Other than that, I'd have to give the best music streaming app award to Spotify. Legitimately my favourite music service. Apple Music and the others are god-awful IMHO. Excluding SoundCloud. SC is pretty good as well.
Spotify is now $15 a month for the family plan. Not an additional $5 per user anymore.
I really love Deezer, it's great. This is the best especially here in the Caribbean.
I been using a lot of music streaming apps on the past but I would say Google " Play Music" is the best for me. not only because I can store my own music without any fee $$. is because they music doesn't play the same songs over and over like " Pandora "
Pandora would be my go-to music streaming app. I always used that back when, although I really loved MixRadio. I actually went looking for that app again because I wanted to reinstall it on my iPhone 6s, but then I learned that it sadly was killed off after Microsoft sold it to LINE. I heard so many great bands for the first time on MixRadio, so this really disappointed me. I reinstalled Pandora on my iPhone recently but then just uninstalled it the other day because I haven't really listened to music much on my phone in awhile - but when I do, I just play stuff that's downloaded to my phone.
No review or comments on iHeartRadio? live radio, curated stations, playlists, big library...what's up with that?
I really like Apple Music, but I do miss the UI from the old Beats Music app.
Sent from the iMore App
Also, you can try to download these apps:
Mixmatch, also provide the lyrics and a great base of the songs
MyAudioStream, a music player and audio streaming application to play all the music library you have collected with the servers like NAS, PCs, MAC
Cesium looks like an iOS Music app used to be before Apple added all the extra menus and buttons.
One of my favourites is Bandcamp. I have discovered so much great music there (free and paid) and even sold my own music there.
Soundcloud here.
i really like Tidal
I used to like Google Play Music but I am a developer and was using an Android Emu and managed to waste a bunch of activations with Emus and then I got a new iPhone and couldn't add it to my account. Once I realized I ate a bunch of activations with the emus I removed them from my account but Google only lets you deactivate 4 devices a year and I had already reached the limit and was unable to get my new phone on the account. I contacted Google support and they basically told me to F-off. It was obvious all but two of the devices on the account were emulators. You would think they wouldn't want to F-over a developer on their own platform. She absolutely refused to help me. She even asked around to see if she could override the policy and still came back saying no. She asked if there was anything else she could help me with. I said yeah, cancel my service. She did without even batting an eye. I then switched to Rdio for a while and really liked some of the features they had. I liked being able to play music on the WebUI and then jump in the car and have the playlist and track position pick right up where I left off on my computer. It is also the only streaming app that resumes your playlist between sessions. Google Music was notorious for hanging up and refusing to stream until you killed the app and after that your playlist was gone. That really sucks when you're in the car. When Apple Music started up I couldn't pass up on the price so I ditched Rdio. Rdio is gone now and absorbed by Pandora I guess. I hope one of these days Apple changes Apple Music to restore the now playing queue between sessions. Even better would be to do it like Rdio where the queue is tied to the account so I can build a queue in iTunes at the house or office and then hop in the car and have that queue pickup on the phone.
I use Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora.
Sent from the iMore App
We used to use Spotify but moved to Apple Music which makes Spotify look like a high-school project. Shame the review doesn't mention the massive difference in flexibility & design. Cheap for a family too!
Sent from the iMore App
Wow guys not even a mention of Google play music? I know u all are fanboys but cmon now
Sent from the iMore App
SoundCloud, because it's the only one that offers the obscure electro, house and techno mixes that I listen to. Having said that, I prefer using an app called Vox for my SoundCloud streaming.
Did any of you read the article? Google Play music is included. Maybe there was an edit done?
Sent from the iMore App
Was edited once everyone asked why it was left out.
You forgot to include Groove from Microsoft...
How in God's name isn't Google Play Music on this list? It's better than Apple Music.
Sent from the iMore App
Amazing how you left Google Play Music. Its the best, better than Apple Music and the rest you have highlighted.
Sent from the iMore App
Even as an iPhone user (not a fan of anything or anyone except Serena Williams) I can't believe you didn't mention Google play music. The music match they offer is free, the family sharing doesn't require everyone to share the same credit card and the best part for me is at work I can get to it because it has a web interface. As long as Apple keeps apple music stuck in iTunes and force family members to use my credit card for all of their .99c games, its not even a thought for me to use.
As a Youtube Red subscriber I just use Google Play Music, kind of shocked not to see it listed. I tried Apple Music for 3 months but got sick and tired of all the Pop-tarts that crowd their playlists, don't even get me started on how awful Beats 1 is. Never tried the other apps but have used Pandora on a computer. Spotify just seems like something kids use to listen to their EDM. I might give SoundCloud a try since I've noticed a lot of the music I receive from Kickstarter projects gets distributed from there.
Def. GooglePlayMusic!!! Not only can you upload a ton of your own music but you get youtube red included. GooglePlayMusic has a huge selection of music. PlayMusic is def worth a grab for anyone out there that loves to cache music, have a wide selection and loves YouTube without commercials!!!
Sent from the iMore App
We've updated our roundup with a note about Google Play Music, great suggestion!
If you have google play music, you also get acess to youtube red. They are not two exclusive entities. So for 9.99 you get the most feature packed option on that list. https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/3139566?hl=en
Exactly! As soon as I learned about uploading music I was like f everything else especially with combining YouTube red it's the best combo!
Sent from the iMore App
Apple Music includes Match so you can upload your own music just like Google. All you do is add the local track to your iTunes Lib and it automatically uploads it to the cloud.
As a Tidal subscriber it definitely has its advantages. Both Tidal and Spotify stream at better qualities than Apple Music. You may not be able to tell in the Apple Headphones but I can tell in higher quality headphones and through the system in my car. Unless someone just hasn't actually used Tidal I don't see how anyone can knock it. I currently have Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal. Had Google Play but it didn't offer anything to keep me going back.
Sent from the iMore App
I like Spotify but hate how the cache takes up space on my iPhone. They should have an option to limit the amount of cache the app uses.
They do. It's in the quality settings and it's the lowest by default. What do you expect? You can't cache your music without taking up space. That's how it works. You don't have to cache your music.
I expect to be able to set a limit like I can in Amazon Music. The settings that you are referring to in Spotify have to do with "streaming quality", not cache.
Download quality is literally right under streaming quality. That setting determines how much space the cache takes up. It is set to "normal" by default.
True, however, I would like an option to set a limit. Amazon has limits in MB in the settings such as 50, 100 250 500 1000 or unlimited. I don't like looking at my storage a couple weeks down the road and seeing over 3 gigs used by Spotify.
I just figure it's the price you pay for cached music. If you were using MP3s, you'd have to store them on your phone. By being able to cache the music, we can use it offline.
Please don't tell me you're one of those people who bought a 16GB iPhone. Not being mean, Apple seriously just needs to stop doing that. I use an old iPhone 5s as my music player in the gym and it's only 16gb, but still has plenty of space for my Spotify collection.
LOL!!!! No, I don't have a 16gb iPhone :) I understand what you're saying about cached music. I just think having a limit option would be nice.
I totally agree with you. I also have a 16GB phone and have to watch Apple Music eat all my storage with no UI to manage how much it uses or even a way to purge the cache. The only way to purge is to go into settings and turn off Apple Music and then turn it back on. I would rather it have a size and have it purge songs with the oldest play date/time to make room for new songs. Apple seems to hate giving users too many options to pick from. So I doubt it will ever happen.
Have to say that Apple Music, sadly, isn't as appealing for those that are "all-in" on the Apple eco-system since they pulled it from older Apple TVs. Apple Music is only any good if you're rocking the latest/greatest Apple TV. If you're considering Apple Music because you want to stream music to your 2nd or 3rd gen ATV, think again - you can't.
Meh.. AirPlay. I don't use my Apple TV for music anyways. I have a server running TuneAero and TuneBlade setup so I can AirPlay music from my phone to any room/rooms in the house in sync. I wouldn't want to have to look at the TV to select music if I can keep the phone in my pocket wherever I am in the house.
Apple Music for me. Here in Singapore, we only have Apple Music and Spotify. The other services don't exist at all!
LMAO Tidal is included? Pitiful and Google Play Music should be included instead of Pandora which is radio streaming and doesn't have options to play a specific song or album unlike the others.
#TeamSpaceGray 6sPlus
You have Tidal on here, but not Google Play Music? Tidal is garbage. And no, YouTube Music is not the same thing as Google Play Music, though the same subscription gets you both.
Also, Pandora doesn't even let you cache music, which makes it worthless for someone like me.
Lmao how they gonna put Tital and not GPM. These folks.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Learn to read. "YouTube Red and GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC"
I can make a better case that Tidal is the best service.
Nice try, Kanye.