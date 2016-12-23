Each week we'll bring you the best radio shows, playlists, and exclusives that Apple Music has to offer!

Exclusives

To celebrate the release of their new EP, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross sat down for an interview with Beats 1 anchor Zane Lowe.

Nine Inch Nails - The Zane Lowe Interview - Check it out!

Best of Beats 1

One of the best parts of Apple's Beats 1 is the lineup of unique shows that the station has assembled. Apple Music subscribers can listen to each full episode on demand, or skip to the new playlist with tracks from that week's show. This week, we've got new episodes from Elton John, Ezra Koenig, and Fatboy Slim.

Essential Playlists

Apple Music features a number of carefully curated playlists built both by its own experts as well as several influential publications and companies. These lists highlight the week's best music, interesting artists that you should be listening to, and more, and are constantly updated with fresh tracks.

Nine Inch Nails Essentials - With the new EP out, Apple Music takes a look at the essential work of Nine Inch Nails. In this playlist, you'll find work from across the group's carrier, from albums like Pretty Hate Machine, Year Zero, The Fragile, and Lost Highway. - Get the playlist

Holiday Cocktail Party - Get ready for your holiday party with these tunes from Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Louis Armstrong, and many more. - Get the playlist

Star Wars - Disney has put together a list full of the great sounds of the Star Wars saga. With music by both John Williams and Michael Giacchino, the list spans the original, prequel, and sequel movies, as well as the first Star Wars Story, Rogue One. - Get the playlist

