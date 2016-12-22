What are the hottest new apps and games on the App Store right now? These!

There are over a million and a half apps for iPhone and iPad and the number just keeps growing. Every day new and newly updated apps hit the App Store, and it's impossible to keep up with all of them. Luckily, you don't have to. All you have to do is bookmark this page and come back every day. When you do, we'll have the best of the best new apps and games waiting for you!

Best new apps

This week, make healthy, organic meals, create the perfect GIF, get a look at the weather, and check out Kevin Durant's sticker pack.

Sun Basket - Get organic, healthy meal kits delivered to your home. This service offers a wide selection of recipes for various diets, offering 12 new recipes each week. - Free - Download Now

Momento GIFs - Use Momento to create, edit, and share new GIFs. Add filters, stickers, and more to your creations and share them with your friends. - Free - Download Now

Partly Sunny - Get a quick look at your weather forecast at a glance, or drill down into the weather at your location to get specifics. - $2.99 - Download Now

DurantEmoji - All of you Kevin Durant fans can now share your fandom with new DurantEmoji app and sticker pack. Send your favorite Durant-related emoji and GIFs to your friends and family. - Free - Download Now

Best new games

This week, solve minimalist puzzles, speak with a stranded astronaut, build out your custom train, and take a run through the Mushroom Kingdom.

minimize - Sit back and relax with minimize, a minimalistic puzzle game that gives you control of gravity. The game features 100 handcrafted levels of isometric puzzle action, with each level built on the previous one. - $2.99 - Download Now

Lifeline: Halfway to Infinity - Once again, you'll be the only lifeline of space adventurer Taylor, this time stranded in space, in orbit around a strange black hole. - $2.99 - Download Now

Tiny Rails - When you're handed a train company by your grandfather, you'll be tasked with upgrading customize its modest train into a railway marvel. - Free - Download Now

Super Mario Run - Nintendo's first mobile game starring its flagship character, Super Mario Run offers a true Mario experience built for one-handed gaming. Run across several worlds collecting coins and power-ups and saving the princess. - Free - Download Now

Featured apps

Christmas is just a few days away, and Apple is highlighting several apps to celebrate the holiday.

Ideas for Elves - This app from The Elf on the Shelf offers fun ideas for spending time with family during the holidays. Check out new photos daily, which you can narrow down based on your interests. - Free - Download Now

JibJab - Create fun holiday videos and GIFs using your own face and those of your friends. You can also send your creations to your friends through the JibJab iMessage app. - Free - Download Now

Santa Call & Tracker - Make and receive calls from Santa! You'll also be able to track Santa's journey on Christmas Eve as he delivers toys across the globe. - $3.99 - Download Now

Free app of the week

Drop Flip - Never has dropping a ball into a bucket seemed so difficult. This physics-based game puts obstacles in your path that you'll need to move and flip around in order to get the ball into the bucket across more than 100 levels.

Here's what to expect from Drop Flip:

Over 100 crazy fun levels ranging from easy to near-impossible

Complex gameplay wrapped in colorful, minimalistic visuals

Joyful music with catchy sound effects

Game Center leaderboards and achievements

Attempt to get a "Ball-in-One" or "Ball-in-Two"

Synchronize progress across devices via iCloud

Made for absolutely everyone!

You can get Goat Simulator for free from the App Store until December 29.