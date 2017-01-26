What are the hottest new apps on the App Store right now? These!

There are over a million and a half apps for iPhone and iPad and the number just keeps growing. Every day new and newly updated apps hit the App Store, and it's impossible to keep up with all of them. Luckily, you don't have to. All you have to do is bookmark this page and come back every day. When you do, we'll have the best of the best new apps waiting for you!

Best new and updated apps

This week, revisit an old fairy tale with an animated twist, create daily stories with your photos, check out an engaging, highly visual calendar, and much more.

Jack and the Beanstalk - FUSEE has put together a new take on Jack and the Beanstalk, offering an illustrated and animated vision of the classic tale. The story features 15 interactive talking characters, each with unique dialogue. - $2.99 - Download Now

Timebox Photo Journal - This app lets you turn your photos into stories. You can take the photos you've taken to create daily journals about your life. You can add text, location data, and even make short video clips out of your photos. - Free - Download Now

Vantage Calendar - This new, highly visual calendar app presents your day in a unique timeline view, letting you focus on your most immediate upcoming appointments and tasks. Customize Vantage with different themes, visible hours, week and day numbers, and more. - Free - Download Now

Jillian Michaels - The fitness guru's new app offers personalized fitness training as well as meal plans to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. - Free - Download Now

ReSlice - Turn your audio samples and loops into slices, mixing and matching to create fun new musical combinations. ReSlice will automatically break loops in up to 32 different pieces, which you can rearrange at your leisure. - $9.99 - Download Now

TinType by Hipstamatic - With TinType, you can give your photos a old-time feel with three authentic tintype camera effects. With its latest update, TinType offers a brand new interface, a new pull down gesture to get back to your camera, and more - Free - Download Now

Featured apps

This week, Apple has put together a set of apps that make it easier to work from anywhere using your iPhone or iPad.

Screens VNC - Working remotely from an iPhone or iPad, but need to access something on your Mac? Screens VNC is the app for you. Screens lets you connect to and control your Mac securely from a remote location so you can check in on your system, find a file, and much more wherever you are. - $19.99 - Download Now

Scanbot 6 - Scanbot makes scanning documents, barcodes, and QR codes on the go a snap. Just open the app, scan your document, and Scanbot will analyze it, letting you sign documents digitally, annotate them, and even search them thanks to optical character recognition (OCR). - Free - Download Now

Bear - This is is a beautiful app for text. While much of the app is geared towards note-taking and list-making, it also has tools that let you comfortably write out whatever kind of document you wish. It's Markdown-friendly, and if for $1.49 per month, you can sync your documents between Bear on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. - Free - Download Now

Workflow - Automate processes across your iPhone, connecting apps and actions. Create a button that will let you search for coffee shops in one tap, or quickly share your latest photo across social networks with a single tap. The possibilities with Workflow are varied, with support for built-in iOS features as well as several third-party apps. - $2.99 - Download Now

Free app of the week

WaterMinder - Water consumption is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Are you getting enough? WaterMinder will keep track for you. Just make an entry every time you drink some water, and the app will tell you how close to your daily goal you are, sharing that data with Apple's Health app.

Here's what you can expect from WaterMinder:

Clean visual view of your current water fill

Simple, quick and easy to use interface (just tap on 1 icon and a menu opens with your options to log/track your water intake)

Pre-defined cups for quick tracking

Create custom cups

Create unlimited custom reminders

History and Graph, see your progress

Badge icon displaying your goal or current water fill

US oz, UK oz and ML units

Free guide to drinking water

You can get Angry Birds Space for free from the App Store until February 2.