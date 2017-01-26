Here's what's new in iOS gaming this week!

New games of the week

Here are the notable releases for this week.

Splitter Critters

The hardest thing about exploring new planets is forgetting where you parked your spaceship! You'll need to help the cute little aliens back to their ship by rearranging the world they're exploring. Swipe your finger across the screen to split the world into pieces, and put them back together to create a safe path back to their ship. Solve the puzzles on each planet and explore beautiful and dangerous new worlds.

$2.99





A Normal Lost Phone

You find a lost phone on the ground and quickly swipe through it in hopes to find the previous owner and return the phone. One problem, Sam — the phone's owner — has disappeared on his 18th birthday. Now, you must search through his text messages, contacts, photos, and more to uncover the mystery of what happened to him that fateful night. A Normal Lost Phone promises to play tricks on your mind and have you struggling with the concept of personal privacy.

$2.99





Pokémon Duel

A strategy board/figure game released last year in Japan launched quietly in the U.S. App Store this week. Developed by The Pokémon Company itself, you'll collect figurines of your favorite Pokémon and build decks of six to take on opponents in a strategy board game. Get your Pokémon figures to your opponent's goal on the other side of the board to win the match. The game is based on the real-life Pokémon Trading Figure game that was popular in Japan back in the mid-2000s. The graphics are pretty good, and surprisingly there is a story mode on top of the PVP gameplay, which is unusual for games like this.

Free with IAP





March to a Million

A management simulation game where you play as the boss of a up-and-coming talent agency. You'll need to hire talent by scouting and advertising and groom them to become superstars! Once you've debuted them to the world, you'll need to make record deals, hold concerts, and increase their fan base, in hopes to make them an international sensation. Are you ready to produce the next Justin Bieber or Beyoncé

$4.99





Ninja Spinki Challenges!!

From the same creator as the legendary Flappy Bird comes a new game proving once and for all that ninja training is hard work. Race against the clock as you play through through six different challenges. Avoid dangerous cats, throw shurikens at other ninjas, and even run away from some bad apples — literally! Ninja Spinki Challenges!! seems to have all the necessary hallmarks of a casual game to make it endlessly fun to play over and over again.

Free





Potion Explosion

Have you ever wanted to be a wizard? Then check out the official mobile adaptation of the Potion Explosion board game. You'll need to mix potions and cause explosions to collect unicorn tears, fairy dandruff (ewww), and other mystical ingredients to create the best potion you can. There is both an online multiplayer mode, and a single-player mode against three different AI difficutlies, meaning you'll always have reasons to play.

Free





Games on sale this week

Good things come to those who wait: Every week new games go on sale, and you can take advantage of significant savings.

Red's Kingdom: Play as Red, the toothy squirrel, as he travels through the kingdom solving puzzles and battling goons to retrieve his golden nut, which was stolen by the Mad King Mac! You'll explore through 17 unique areas and enjoy the cartoon-esque like graphics as you find treasure, collect nuts, and unlock special powers to retrieve what was rightfully his!

$1.99

The Detail: The crime noir point-and-click adventure game with comic book art is truly a unique experience. You'll play as a detective trying to solve a brutal murder and make tough choices as you're faced with various moral dilemmas. You'll need to deal with the consequences of your decisions as you progress through the intense story based in a fictional gang-filled American city. Justice will be done.

Free

A Day in the Woods: A new twist on a classic story, this puzzle game challenges you to guide Little Red Riding Hood safely through the forest to her grandma's house. Explore over 50 puzzles in a beautifully designed world that makes use of a unique "wooden-looking" art style.

Free

Updates of the week

Games are always being updated with new features, bug fixes, and gameplay tweaks: Here's what happened this week.

Red's Kingdom : Updated to version 1.2, a small but significant update. Cobra Mobile fixed a bug that was causing some crashes on startup for some users.

Mysterium: The Board Game : Updated to version 1.0.8, Mysterium got a load of important bug fixes. iPad 3 and iPad 4 crashes are fixed, the "P" glitch in chat was remedied, and ghosts no longer assign 0 vision cards. On top of fixing those problems Mysterium also improved its tutorial and the chat log message interface has been updated. For a full list of updates to Mysterium: The Board Game visit the visit the App Store.

Siralim 2 : Updated to version 2.3.2, got a couple of big updates to optimize the game. High-Performance Mode saw its biggest improvement in optimization yet, and the "Stubbornness" punishment no longer blocks dialog while the menu is open. Several other bug fixes were also taken care of in the update. For a full list of updates to Siralim 2 visit the visit the App Store.

Castle Creeps TD: Updated to version 1.8.0, Castle Creeps TD has made a few significant additions. In honor of the Chinese New Year, there are some new special offers, as well as daily quest improvements. Castle Creeps TD has also added four new levels to the game and a new enemy — The Boggart Skirmisher — giving you new reasons to play. For a full list of updates to Castle Creeps TD visit the App Store.

My Game of the Week

There are tens of thousands of games out on the App Store, and I'm on a mission to play them all and find my favorites. Here's what I'm loving this week!

Star Wars: Force Arena

Free with IAP

Star Wars: Force Arena is the newest entry into the Star Wars mobile gaming universe, and even though I typically try to avoid multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games I have been enjoying the heck out of this game.

The gameplay is fast and furious; the graphics and soundtrack are outstanding, and I have appreciated the amount of progress I have been able to make without having to spend any money.

Star Wars: Force Arena is not without flaws, but if you enjoy games like Clash Royale, I recommend you check out Star Wars: Force Arena for yourself.

Read my Star Wars: Force Arena Review

