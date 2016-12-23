Every Friday, the iTunes Store adds new great music to its catalog, and we're here to bring you the best of what it has to offer!

New music this week starts with White Friday (CM9) from Yo Gotti. There's also Day Breaks by Norah Jones. T.I. has released his new album, Us or Else: Letter to the System. Finally, check out Not The Actual Events, the new EP from Nine Inch Nails*.

White Friday (CM9) - $7.99 - Download Now

Day Breaks - $7.99 - Download Now

Us or Else: Letter to the System - $11.99 - Download Now

Not The Actual Events - $5.99 - Download Now

This week, the iTunes Store continues its discounts on greatest hits and collection albums. The sale features work from artists like The Beatles, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Sting, and The Notorious B.I.G. available from $7.99.

1 (2015 Version) - $9.99 - Download Now

The Very Best of Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons - $7.99 - Download Now

The Very Best of Sting & The Police - $7.99 - Download Now

The Notorious B.I.G. Greatest Hits - $7.99 - Download Now

Pre-orders begin this week with 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory by Dropkick Murphys, due out January 6. Arriving March 1, there's NateWantsToBattle with Sandcastle Kingdoms. Finally, you can get Lauren Alaina's next album, Road Less Traveled, coming January 27.

11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory - $9.99 - Pre-order now

Sandcastle Kingdoms - $8.99 - Pre-order now

Road Less Traveled - $9.99 - Pre-order now

Bookmark this page and check back next week for more great music!