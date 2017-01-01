It's that time of year again! Do you resolve to be resolute?

As 2016 comes to a close, many of us are looking ahead at the year to come and making those yearly resolutions that we believe will better our lives in some way.

Resolutions are hard to keep, but you don't have to go it alone. We've rounded up the best apps to help keep you focused and on the right track.

But this is iMore. We're not giving you just one generic list — check out all these specific lists to find the apps that work the best for you!

Best personal finance apps

No matter how much of a penny-pincher you may be, we could all use a little help with our finances (whether it's saving more or keeping track of our spending). These apps are here to help you end up in the black!

Best health and fitness apps

Ask 9 out of 10 of people what their New Year's resolutions are and I bet you anything they have something to do with losing weight or getting into shape. Use these apps with a healthy diet and exercise to achieve your body goals this year!

Best dating apps

If you've decided that you just spent your last holiday season alone, then check out these dating apps to help you find love in 2017!

Best habit forming/breaking apps

Maybe you want to quit smoking. Maybe you'd like to go to bed a little earlier every night. Whatever the habit you're trying to make or break, there's an app for that!

Best backup plans to secure your data this year

A new year likely means a ton of new files, photos, and more. If 2016 saw you lose a bunch of precious data, then let 2017 be the year you save, while everyone else takes damage.