The Nintendo Switch is finally here, but what are the best games you can start playing right now?

The Nintendo Switch is now in stores — if you can find it in stock! — and you're probably itching to start playing. But do you know what you want to play? While there aren't a ton of Nintendo switch games available at launch, there are a few that are all worth prioritizing!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Without a doubt, the biggest launch title available on the Switch, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a must have for Zelda franchise fans and newcomers alike.

Many of the early reviews I have seen have been giving Breath of the Wild perfect scores and by all indications, it's a game you can sink a lot of hours into.

This is Nintendo's flagship game for the Switch as of right now, and you're going to want to enjoy the experience of playing it yourself before you see all your friends play it!

1, 2 Switch

The Wii Sports of the Nintendo Switch, 1, 2 Switch is a multiplayer game that consists of a bunch of mini-games. The game can be played by two people, and its main purpose is to give you a taste of what the Joy Con controllers can do!

Taptic response and motion control are key advancements in the Joy Cons can 1, 2 Switch puts them all on display in a fun and exciting way. If you're planning on playing with friends from day one, picking up 1, 2 Switch isn't a bad idea.

Super Bomberman R

If a lot of your friends are going to have the Nintendo Switch and you want a party game to play with them right away, look no further that Super Bomberman R.

The Bomberman franchise has been one of my personal favorite party games to play with my friends for a long time, and Super Bomberman R looks no different.

With plenty of game modes, both co-op and versus, Super Bomberman R can will let you play with up to eight players with local multiplayer. So grab your friends and have a blast — literally.

Which game are you picking up first?

Which Nintendo Switch launch title appeals to you the most? Let me know in the comments down below!