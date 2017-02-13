What are the best noise-canceling headphones to help you drown out the world around you? Here's our list!
Flip the switch, the sound of the engines drops away, and you're flying in peace. Hit the button, the din of the coffee shops disappears, and you're working or studying with focus. Turn them on and whatever it is your roommate, significant other, or kids are up to goes buh-bye and you get to hear what you want to hear.
All you need to make those beautiful dreams a reality is a great set of over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones like these.
Bose QuietComfort 35
The Bose brand has been the gold standard for active noise-cancelling headphones for years, and it's Bluetooth QuietComfort 35 (QC35) over-ear model that carries the torch.
Though other brands have come close to matching Bose's quality, I still think Bose is the headphone manufacturer to beat, and I'm not the only one.
CNET lists the QC35 as their top pick for noise-canceling headphones.
"The Bose QuietComfort 35 combines top-of-the-line active-noise-canceling with wireless Bluetooth operation in an extra-comfortable, fold-up design."
I know battery life is of extreme concern when it comes to anything that runs on Bluetooth, but the QC 35 has a 20-hour battery life. Plus, even if you do run out of power, you can use the included AUX cable to still listen to the audio. The noise-cancelling feature, however, will not function if the battery is dead.
Sennheiser PXC 550
If you're looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that have a slightly better sound quality than the Bose QC 35's and can afford to pay a little more, Sennheiser's PXC 550 is an excellent option.
With touch controls on the side of the ear pieces and the ability to turn on the headset with a simple twist of the cans, Sennheiser's PXC 550 is also a little more feature-laden than other headsets in its class.
CNET was impressed with the performance, style, and weight of the Sennheiser's PXC 550.
"The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless is very comfortable, relatively lightweight over-ear wireless headphone that sounds very good and features impressive noise-cancellation technology."
The PXC 550's are also Bluetooth enabled with a projected battery life of 30 hours; however, there is no option to use them through a wired connection.
Bose QuietComfort 25
When is comes to listening to audio, some people enjoy sticking with the old tried-and-true wired connection. If you fall into that camp Bose QuietComfort 25 (QC25) is an excellent choice.
The QC25's get to enjoy all the positives of the QC35, just without Bluetooth connectivity.
They are comfortable, compact, and offer the same superior noise-canceling Bose is known for, making them perfect for wired audio enthusiasts everywhere.
The Wirecutter has selected the QC25's as their top noise-canceling headphone for three years running.
"The Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones offer the best noise cancellation of any wired headphones available. They're also comfortable, decent-sounding, and collapsible."
Plus, QC25's are quite a bit lighter than their Bluetooth counterparts, which means you can wear them even longer without any fatigue in your head or neck.
B&O Play H8
For fans of on-ear headphone who don't mind shelling out the big bucks for quality, the Bang & Olufsen Play H8 fits the bill.
When it comes to Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones, the B&O Play H8 is as stylish and impressive as they come; CNET agrees.
"The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 has a sleek, sturdy design, with a metal/leather headband and plush earcups, and very good sound for Bluetooth."
The B&O Play H8 also have touch controls on the side of the right can, making it easy to control volume and skip tracks with a swipe of your finger.
Although battery life is slightly disappointing — roughly 14 hours — you can use the included 3.5mm cable to enjoy them through a wired connection.
Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B
If dropping hundreds of dollars on a pair of noise-canceling headphone is out of your capabilities I don't blame you. Lucky for you, the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B is a great budget option.
In a headset that costs $99, you're going to make some sacrifices. The sound quality isn't as impressive as the other headphones listed here, but as the The Wirecutter explains the noise-canceling capabilities are impressive for its price.
"They offer a lot more noise cancellation than the competition that costs the same and even more. They averaged 15.6 dB reduction in the "Airplane Band," which is more than several $300 and $400 headphones we tested."
The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7B's are a wired over-ear headphone, and the padding is nice and thick on the cans, so wearing them on a long flight should be no problem.
Your favorite noise-canceling headphones?
If you've tried any of these noise-canceling headphones, let me know what you think. If I missed any of your favorites, tell me all about them in the comments!
I have the Sennheiser PXC 550 and you can use them wired as well. So that last statement is wrong!
Sony MDR 1000x. These are the most feature packed, best sounding NC headphones on the market. They can be used with or without NC on unlike the qc35s, and they have that super slick, "cover the right ear cup" to allow for external noise in when you're talking to somebody without needing to take the headphones off. Not having these on the list is sort of a shame as they're repeatedly mentioned as the best.
You can easily talk to people with Bose over the ear noise canceling headphones on. And no, Sony noise canceling headphones are not "repeatedly mentioned as the best." I've read reviews of noise canceling headphones for two years and I've never as you say repeatedly read that. What I do however repeatedly read is Bose noise canceling products ranked as best in class.
He was referring to the 1000x, which is almost unanimously referred to as the best of the current bunch. I agree, after you perform the calibration thing (takes a few seconds, and only once) it's got better noise canceling than the Bose flagship, and more importantly, sounds head and shoulders better than the Bose or any other NC headphone* out there at this moment in time. Go to actual headphone forums, not review/tech sites that might host ads by one manufacturer or another, and it's a pretty clear consensus.
*Note: there are a few wireless bluetooth headphones that outperform the 1000x in the sound quality department (eg: B&W P7 wireless), but none of them have noise canceling.
Good call on the calibration. Forgot to point that out.
For noise cancelling, Bose is still king. I want to make that clear. If you re-read my comment. "These are the most feature packed, best sounding NC headphones on the market." I repeat, best sounding and feature packed. As for reviews, Let me help... Mind you, this is a simple google search that you can do on your own. I research to products I want to buy till i'm blue in the face. The Sony's do WAYYYYY more than the bose does for just 50 bucks more. It's a no brainer. I mean,... cmon. You can't even use them wirelessly without NC on. That doesn't make sense.
This x1000! I almost bought the QC35's and then I tried these. No contest. Can't speak to the really high-end ones but beats the QC35's IMHO.
I really appreciate this round up. I have loved the Bose QC 25s for a couple of years now. They've made airplane travel and working in loud environments effortless for me in a way that I never thought was possible. I've considered their new noise canceling earbuds, but I've read that the neck band is a tight fit and can be a bit unwieldy. This post answered my questions about the QC 35s. The 25s can go for 35 hours without the noise canceling shutting off. I'm a little bit shocked that Bluetooth sucks up 15 hours of battery life on the 35s versus the 25s, and that the technology adds so much weight. I looked it up and the 35s are approximately 50% heavier than the 25s. That's a pretty big difference, too. I think Bose can do a lot better on both grounds.
If Bose offered the ability to run the qc35s wirelessly with NC off (aka a NC switch. seems simple to do), you could get that qc25 battery life and beyond. Another box checked for the mdr 1000xs over the qc35s.
Have had a pair of Bose QC15's since 2010 and they continue to work flawlessly. The only thing I have had to do is replace the ear cushions .... which by-the-way, the QC25 ear cushions fit perfectly and actually produce a bit better sound. So I certainly can't complain. The only thing I wish they would do is work without having to have the NC function on. But, I purchased them for extensive air travel, so the trade-off is fine. I suspect when I do replace them I will go with the B & O or Sony. My son has a pair of the Sony NC headphones and the sound is excellent and NC works very well.