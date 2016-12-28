Keep your budget on track in the New Year with these personal finance apps!
It's that time of year for making promises to better your life in the New Year. When the New Year begins, it's a time for starting over, and hopefully getting it right this time.
The only problem is that it can be very difficult to stick to your goals, especially if your goal is to budget your finances better and you're terrible at keeping track. I've got a couple of big purchases that I want to make in the new year and these are the apps I plan on using to help remind me to save and keep me on track to getting the car of my dreams.
You Need a Budget (YNAB)
Planning a budget is one thing, but understanding why you need a budget is another. YNAB does more than just help you live within your means: it helps you evaluate your lifestyle and decide which purchases are the most important on any given day. The idea is that every dollar needs a "job." So, you are asked to manually allocate every bit of your income to some budget plan, even if it is "Stuff I Forgot to Budget For."
You Need a Budget (YNAB)
Mint
After you connect your credit cards and bank accounts, Mint automatically creates a budget based on average spending habits. You can increase or decrease the maximum for each budget and add or remove categories. Income and expenses are automatically added when you make purchases with your credit or bank cards. You can even get alerts when you've spent an unusually large amount of money on a particular category or if you're checking account drops below a certain amount. It keeps you on track without you having to do a lot of work.
Mint
MoneyWiz Premium
Money Wiz is a great personal finance tracker for balancing your bank account. The free version lets you manually add account information like income, expenses, and account transfers. If you sign up for the monthly subscription, you can connect your online bank accounts and have the work done for you. You can also create a budget (though you can only track one budget before being asked to upgrade). You can also set up a schedule reminder to keep you on track for paying bills that are due at the same time each month. It features a few more customizable features, like creating a new category for income and expenses, as well as creating finance reports based on your net worth, cash flow, and balance over time. Money Wiz works better with the subscription upgrade, but is very useful for keeping your checking accounts balanced.
MoneyWiz Premium
HomeBudget
With HomeBudget, you can manually input your income and expenses, including which ones are recurring and which ones just came up this month. You can plan ahead by entering a maximum amount of money you want or need to spend on specific categories, like car payments and going out to dinner. Then, see how close you are to going over budget with the graphic overview.
HomeBudget also has an extra special feature – it lets you sync your budget with others. So, the person (or people) you share household finances with can include their income and expenses and you can work together to stick to your budget.
HomeBudget
EveryDollar
EveryDollar is a money tracking app that you have complete control over. This is the best kind of app for people that really need to be aware of their spending at every moment. You can start with your monthly income. Then include a budget of how much you want to spend for the month. Finally, input every dollar you spend every single day to track your finances. The thing I like most about EveryDollar is that I can control where my itemized spending goes, instead of it automatically going into the wrong category.
EveryDollar
Your favorites?
What personal finance apps do you use to keep your New Year's resolution? Why do they work so well for you?
Updated December 2016.
Reader comments
For bill-pay, there's nothing better than or as fast as Prism. Payments are credited to billers within minutes of being initiated -- they've somehow made it work as if you went to the billers website and initiated an ACH payment. Mint Bills is similar, however, payments aren't processed as quickly -- 1-2 business days vs minutes.
We use YNAB. We haven't seen any other money app that allows one to plan a budget as easily.
Can't believe iBank was not mentioned. I switched to it years ago when quicken stopped actually supporting Mac and iOS users and synching and I have never been happier.
The Simple Bank iOS app is fantastic. It has a great feature for setting goals and slowly funding them over time. I use it to save for things like IRA contributions, house down payments and even future Apple products (Will $600 cover the stainless steel Apple Watch???)
Here's another vote for YNAB. The website has lots of helpful video tutorials (and other resources) on budgeting and using the app. Both the Mac version and the iOS version (iPhone only) are excellent.
The iOS version is now a universal app with an excellent iPad version
I'm a fan of Personal Capital for tracking investments and spending categories.
YNAB! I have tried all banking apps out there (iBank, Mint, etc.) and YNAB is the best. It is not just a banking app, but a financial way of thinking. They have done a great job of making sure that people can follow a budget. I have been using it for a year and I am now two months ahead when it comes to my bills. They have a free trial and their training is free when you purchase the app. It's a one time fee for the desktop app with no monthly fees. If you haven't checked it out head over to their website. www.youneedabudget.com
What about "Personal Capital"?
Apparently it's only available in the U.S. :(
I've been using an loving Moneywiz for some time. The only thing I'm not fond of is the Mac app price.
Debits & credits is one I'm trying out now. It's quite nice but not quite as full bodied as Moneywiz but it's a bit easier to use.
Hands down, YNAB.
I checked out YNAB but $60 seems a bit steep, and that's only guaranteed for version 4.x. I assume 5.x will require another $60. No thanks.
I thought the same thing til I tried out the free month trial. Wound up buying it and haven't had a moment of regret. It's well worth trying out.
Some of these services charge monthly for their products. I don't mind paying for good software that works. Plus you can get a discount if you know someone using it. There is no monthly fee, only a one time charge. Paying developers for their work is imperative for making sure the software updates. I am sure that from version 4 to 5 there will be an upgrade price just like with all software. Have you looked at the price of Quickbooks or Quicken?
I am a regular purchaser of apps because I do like to support the developers. For example Moneywiz 2 is a paid upgrade that I have no problem paying for (some do) because it's good software. As for Quicken and Quickbooks, my needs aren't up to Quickbooks requirements. I used to use quicken but honestly, for my needs, Moneywiz is it.
Good discussion, thanks.
Budgt is a keeper. At 2 bux it's a bargain and its a snap to setup and use. I only wish that it had an iPad app that synced together but I can overlook that. It's strictly a budget app that aims to keep you on track. A good one trick pony. It won't do what Moneywiz does but the two of them are going to make a nice combo at a reasonable price.
Thanks imore for bringing budgt to my attention.
Hands down "tr.en.d" by Russian developer Jury Shortki is my favorite.
However, weird name apart, I must say iCloud is unsupported. If you ask me, personal finance is best on an on-the-go mobile basis, which a tablet does not do so well.
I've used iBank for several years and really love it.
I've been using MoneyPro on the iPhone and iPad and love it! Mac version expected to be released soon.
Prior to MoneyPro, I was using CheckBookHD (from the same developer) and loved it.
My bank has an app but it desperately needs an extension for 1Password. Wouldn't hurt if they got Apple Pay support too. On another note I was kind of shocked Betterment didn't make the list. I heard about it months ago on the podcast and it has been working well for me. Acorns is great too.
Personally I tried a lot of applications and finally settled for YNAB, the application is great and more importantly the philosophy behind it is great.
As I live in Europe finding software that actually recognises EUR can be fun. We used to use Quicken 2003 for Windows and we were still running it on our imac with Parallels. We just switched to iBank (second try) as it was just getting too annoying with the emulator. Genarally we find iBank good. I am still not 100% happy with the budgeting side (why we went back to Quicken on the emulator) of things but the newest release is almost acceptable. They still need to do some work on the budget tools.
Dear Rene,
It would be great if you mention apps which are available all over the globe not just US for example Level and Mint both are not outside US.
All of those are great, but there's one I use with my wife which is HomeBudget. The great thing is that you can sync your finances with your wife so that all your common expenses can be tracked regardless of who inputs it.
I've used CashControl and it did miracles for me.I'm surprised that it wasnt mentioned in this top.
I like EveryDollar because you can set up "sinking funds" or some might know them as the "envelope system". I've tried a lot of other apps and this is the only one I've found that does it well. When you build your budget, you basically say "I'm gonna save $50 / month for GIFTS, so when Christmas hits, I've got the money". You set that up, watch the fund grow and, come December, track all your expenses to that category and watch the balance go back down. I will say the web site is better than the mobile app, tho...