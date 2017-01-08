Which Pokémon are the best for you to evolve and power up to defend and attack Gyms? Here's the updated list!
As you catch Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you collect Stardust and Candy, which can be used to level up and evolve your pocket monsters.
But how should you best spend that hard-caught Stardust and Candy? What Pokémon are the best for evolving and leveling up for gym battles, and which ones should just be transferred back to the professor?
Update: In late 2016, Pokémon Go "re-balanced" the game, raising the power of some Pokémon and lowering the power of others. For example, Snorlax, Gyrados, and Rhydon got significant boosts (buffed) while Blastoise, Arcanine, and Slowbro got signifiant reductions (nerfed). That means the "best" have changed. Here's the (new) deal!
What are the best Pokémon to level up for holding Gyms?
If all you want to do is place your Pokémon on Gyms and hold those Gyms so you can collect your daily coin and Stardust bonus, and you want to keep things simple: Hatch, catch, or evolve the Pokémon with the highest possible CP potential and then max them out as much as you can, and put them on a Gym that doesn't turn over very often. A Pokémon with 2500+ CP sitting on top of a Gym that doesn't change teams much is going to be on there for the long hall.
Here's the current list for (approximate) maximum CP on Pokémon Go:
- 3530 Dragonite (Steel Wing and Dragon Pulse ideal)
- 3305 Snorlax (Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam or Body Slam)
- 3250 Rhydon (Mud Slap and Stone Edge)
- 3230 Gyrados (Bite and Dragon Pulse)
- 3110 Vaporeon (Water Gun and Water Pulse or Aqua Tail)
Dragonite is incredibly vulnerable to Cloyster and Rhydon to Vaporeon, and any high-level player who puts in the time and potions can tear down any gym in fairly short order. There's no such thing as a sure thing. As a general rule, though, being on top of a Gym keeps you there longer than being at the bottom.
If you want to take it to another level, here's the full, updated Pokémon Go Defenders Tier list from Gamepress.
That list takes into account a lot of different things, like what attackers will most likely be used against you, how different types match up, how specific vulnerabilities work out, etc. The most important thing in the game is to enjoy it, though. So, if you just love the idea of Muk or Kabutops sitting on top of a Gym, by all means, max them out and have fun!
What are the best Pokémon to level up for attacking Gyms?
In general, given many people will simply stick the highest CP defenders they can on a Gym (see above!) you'll probably want their best counters among your attackers.
- Cloyster or Lapras (Frost Breath and Blizzard) to counter Dragonite.
- Rhydon (Mud Shot and Earthquake or Stone Edge) to counter Snorlax.
- Vaporeon (Water Gun and Hydro Pump of Aqua Tail) to counter Rhydon.
- Jolteon (Thunder Shock and Thunder or Thunderbolt) to counter Gyrados and Vaporeon.
- Exeggutor (Zen Headbutt and Solar Beam) to counter Vaporeon and Rhydon.
Dragonite, by virtue of its stats, is also one of the best attackers in the game.
Your style of play can also be a factor, though. If you're great at dodging, Alakazam can unless incredible amounts of damage per second (DSP). It has relatively few hit points, though, so if you don't dodge it'll be taken out quick. Snorlax, on the other hand, is a tank and can plow through several strong Pokémon in succession, dodging be damned, before being taken out. You may also simply like greater variety to play with or have personal favorites you love to use, regardless of how good or bad they are overall.
If you want to take it to the next level, here's the current Pokémon Go Attackers Tiers from Gamepress:
Again, if you have a favorite Pokémon, one that you love like Charizard or Hitmonlee, max them out and keep them in your pool. It doesn't always have to be about efficiency. It can be about fun.
Should you evolve and power up right away or wait for better Pokémon?
It's tempting to spend your Stardust powering up the first powerful Pokémon you catch — god knows, I did this to my Clefable after catching it my very first day playing.
But in all honesty, until you hit level 20, it's not really worth it: In those first twenty levels, you're far more likely to catch unevolved Pokémon in the wild with higher stats than a Pokémon you caught at level 2 and spent thousands of Stardust on. I spent a lot on the Kadabra in the above picture, only to catch another Abra later in the game that was only 20CP lower than the evolved version.
Pokémon Go has also run a couple of events now: Halloween, where candy was doubled and buddy walking distance quartered, and bonuses, where Pokéstops gave out extra goodies and Pokémon spawned at an exponential rate.
Waiting for an event to get the highest candy and best spawns, especially for the Pokémon you really care about or want the most, is a perfectly reasonable strategy.
Remember, you can also transfer any extraneous Pokémon for extra Candy if you're looking to stockpile for that perfect Growlithe/Arcanine transformation.
How to transfer unwanted Pokémon and get extra Candy
Should you evolve first, or power up first?
In my opinion, you should almost always evolve your high-CP base-evolution Pokémon, rather than spend dust leveling up a lower-level creature, then evolving it.
If you're looking for creatures to attack or defend gyms, you'll want to improve Pokémon once they're evolved and give you a great HP and CP and a high level arc; otherwise, you're just pouring lots of Stardust into a low-level creature that may never have a ton of hit points, even at its max level.
How do you know which specific Pokémon to evolve?
If a Pokémon is particularly rare you might not have much choice as to which one you evolve. If you live in a place where Eevee spawn every few minutes, though, deciding which one(s) to evolve can be trickier. That's where appraisals come in.
Appraisals are how Pokémon Go surfaces the hidden IV stats of the game. All Pokémon have these three stats: stamina, attack, and defense. You can get a good idea of where your Pokémon ranks by having your Team Leader appraise your Pokémon.
How to appraise your Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Ideally, you want to evolve the Pokémon with the best appraisal. Those will be the ones with the highest stats and, eventually, the highest CP.
- Instinct: Overall, your [Pokémon looks like it can really battle with the best of them!
- Mystic: Your [Pokémon] is a wonder! What a breathtaking Pokémon!
- Valor: Overall, your [Pokémon] simply amazes me! It can accomplish anything!
From those base stats, CP, HP, and Level arc will dictate just how powerful you can make your Pokémon. In general, unevolved Pokémon around 400-800 CP are ideal candidates for leveling or evolving — a 500+ CP Eevee (which you'll be able to catch after level 20) will start you on your way to a mighty powerful Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon for Gym battles.
Anything with a lower CP typically isn't worth wasting your Stardust or Candy (unless you're trying to power-level your character). Instead, send those lower-CP creatures to the Professor for an extra Candy.
How do you know which specific Pokémon to power up?
This is where movesets come in. Arguably, movesets are the most important and frustrating aspect of the Pokémon Go Gym system. A moveset is exactly what the name implies — the set of quick and charge moves available to your Pokémon. The bad news is, movesets are determined at random when you evolve. No matter how great your starting moves, how high your initial CP, or how good your appraisal, the moment you tap the evolve button you're putting your Pokémon's fate in the hands of chance.
That's not as doom-and-gloom as it sounds. A 3000 Snorlax with a "bad" moveset like Zen Headbutt and Earthquake is still a 3000 Snorlax! But a 3000 Snorlax with an ideal moveset like Zen Headbutt and Hyperbeam is even better.
You can always wait for ideal movesets before powering up but for especially rare Pokémon that can take a long time and there's no way to know if your next hatch, catch, or evolution will be any better.
Here are the top five defenders and their ideal movesets again:
- Dragonite (Steel Wing and Dragon Pulse ideal)
- Snorlax (Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam or Body Slam)
- Rhydon (Mud Slap and Stone Edge)
- Gyrados (Bite and Dragon Pulse)
- Vaporeon (Water Gun and Water Pulse or Aqua Tail)
And for attackers, their counters:
- Cloyster or Lapras (Frost Breath and Blizzard) to counter Dragonite.
- Rhydon (Mud Shot and Earthquake or Stone Edge) to counter Snorlax.
- Vaporeon (Water Gun and Hydro Pump of Aqua Tail) to counter Rhydon.
- Jolteon (Thunder Shock and Thunder or Thunderbolt) to counter Gyrados and Vaporeon.
- Exeggutor (Zen Headbutt and Solar Beam) to counter Vaporeon and Rhydon.
You can see full moveset evaluations, graded from A (best) to D (worst) at GamePress.
What about STAB, should you give preference to that?
STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) is awarded when your Pokémon's quick and charge move are both of the same type, like both fire or both electricity. An Arcanine with Fire Fang and Fire Blast will get STAB, for example, where an Arcanine with Blast and Flame Thrower will not.
All other things being equal, STAB is great. In general, though, you should care more about the ideal movesets listed above than STAB bonus. Some ideal movesets will absolutely be STAB-based but others won't. For example, sometimes the bonus you get for a common opponent being vulnerable or double vulnerable to an attack will be higher than the bonus you'd get for same type.
Other factors include how fast a quick attack powers up a charge attack, how much damage per second (DPS) is inflicted, and how easy it is for a move to be dodged.
The above are recommendations to get you started. Your personal play style and preferences can and will vary.
Any other questions on Pokémon Go evolution or powering up?
Have any other questions about evolving Pokémon or leveling them up? Let us know in the comments.
How can I get rid of unwanted Pokémon? You mention sending them "to the Professor" in the article. How is that done?
You do a "Transfer".
Good point! Updated with a link to our Transfer guide.
Question on Pokémon eggs. So I'm level 16 and I have three 10km eggs that I have received so far. My friends tell me that I should hatch them only after I'm level 20 as the Pokémon that I will get out of it then will have good cp as compared to if I hatch em now. Help me out. Thanks
According to what I've read, the eggs you get are only as strong as the level you pick them up at; it doesn't matter when you hatch them. So like if you held onto an egg you got at level 1 until you were level 30, it's still only gonna be a level 1 egg.
Yup, this is correct, sadly.
Yes they are correct ... However, by the time u get to level 20 you would have earned more ... So hatch them as u can easily get more eggs n incubators
I evolve a lot when I have a lucky egg. I catch a lot Pokemon and clean up when I have a lucky egg. Barley use star dust.
You guys forget to mention about moves which can be crucial in gym battles. Not all Spearows are the same. For instance Dragon types are really resilient to just about everything except ice or dragon type moves. Not many of those types of pokemon around, and they are rare, like Lapras. But Spearows which are a little more common, rarely have a dragon type move (I think Twister) which can be handy later on. So this is another factor to take into consideration when you're growing your Pokes.
This is a great tip and added!
I have an eevee cp 40 but i checked his IV's and he has 100% he has the 15/15/15 bonus, is it a bad idea to level him up? Or evolve him? In case i should level him up, when do i evolve it?
This is strictly a matter of playstyle. Many would advise you to transfer him, but I would evolve him since you can grind stardust and candy, but IV does not change. I play a lot (lev 27) and my focus is always IV before anything else. When your Eevee is evolved check out his move set. If its not perfect or if its a jolteon - dont bother to power him up. But If you have a Vaporeon with Hydro Pump or a Flareon with Fire Blast.. then my friend I would say that 1-2 days of grinding the stardust needed is more than worth geting a flawless eeveelution.
But again.. its a matter of playstyle. Many would advise against doing this!
Hi, I was advised to evolve pidgeys during a lucky egg just to have a lot of xp. Is this right?
Yes this is perfect here's why: Every evolution gives 500 xp and Lucky Eggs give 2x xp so every evolution is worth double (1000xp) so once you do that you will level up almost instantaneously I did this method and completely skipped level 17 by leveling up from 16 to 18 and a half bars. So anytime you see a pidgey CATCH it! Only advisable if you can grab pokeballs by either pokestops or buying them from the in game store. For more information google Pidgey Hack. :) Hope I helped!
Thought i would get tired of hearing about Pokemon Go, but the fun hasn't ended just yet :)
Hi, my question is whether it is possible for the evolved pokemon IV% to drop after powering up? My playstyle is to check IV% before evolution and also check IV% after to determine if it is worth to power up. Another question is on gym battles, besides moveset, is high IV% or high CP more important. Thanks
To answer your second question, in gyms, it is overall better to have a higher CP Pokémon. The reason being, having a higher CP Pokémon with a low IV will be stronger then a Pokémon with a higher IV then CP. But in the long run, it is better to have a good IV Pokémon, for it will have higher potential. Hope everything made sense! :)