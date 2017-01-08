Which Pokémon are the best for you to evolve and power up to defend and attack Gyms? Here's the updated list!

As you catch Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you collect Stardust and Candy, which can be used to level up and evolve your pocket monsters.

But how should you best spend that hard-caught Stardust and Candy? What Pokémon are the best for evolving and leveling up for gym battles, and which ones should just be transferred back to the professor?

Trending

What are the best Pokémon to level up for holding Gyms?

If all you want to do is place your Pokémon on Gyms and hold those Gyms so you can collect your daily coin and Stardust bonus, and you want to keep things simple: Hatch, catch, or evolve the Pokémon with the highest possible CP potential and then max them out as much as you can, and put them on a Gym that doesn't turn over very often. A Pokémon with 2500+ CP sitting on top of a Gym that doesn't change teams much is going to be on there for the long hall.

Here's the current list for (approximate) maximum CP on Pokémon Go:

3530 Dragonite (Steel Wing and Dragon Pulse ideal)

3305 Snorlax (Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam or Body Slam)

3250 Rhydon (Mud Slap and Stone Edge)

3230 Gyrados (Bite and Dragon Pulse)

3110 Vaporeon (Water Gun and Water Pulse or Aqua Tail)

Dragonite is incredibly vulnerable to Cloyster and Rhydon to Vaporeon, and any high-level player who puts in the time and potions can tear down any gym in fairly short order. There's no such thing as a sure thing. As a general rule, though, being on top of a Gym keeps you there longer than being at the bottom.

If you want to take it to another level, here's the full, updated Pokémon Go Defenders Tier list from Gamepress.

That list takes into account a lot of different things, like what attackers will most likely be used against you, how different types match up, how specific vulnerabilities work out, etc. The most important thing in the game is to enjoy it, though. So, if you just love the idea of Muk or Kabutops sitting on top of a Gym, by all means, max them out and have fun!

What are the best Pokémon to level up for attacking Gyms?

In general, given many people will simply stick the highest CP defenders they can on a Gym (see above!) you'll probably want their best counters among your attackers.

Cloyster or Lapras (Frost Breath and Blizzard) to counter Dragonite.

Rhydon (Mud Shot and Earthquake or Stone Edge) to counter Snorlax.

Vaporeon (Water Gun and Hydro Pump of Aqua Tail) to counter Rhydon.

Jolteon (Thunder Shock and Thunder or Thunderbolt) to counter Gyrados and Vaporeon.

Exeggutor (Zen Headbutt and Solar Beam) to counter Vaporeon and Rhydon.

Dragonite, by virtue of its stats, is also one of the best attackers in the game.

Your style of play can also be a factor, though. If you're great at dodging, Alakazam can unless incredible amounts of damage per second (DSP). It has relatively few hit points, though, so if you don't dodge it'll be taken out quick. Snorlax, on the other hand, is a tank and can plow through several strong Pokémon in succession, dodging be damned, before being taken out. You may also simply like greater variety to play with or have personal favorites you love to use, regardless of how good or bad they are overall.

If you want to take it to the next level, here's the current Pokémon Go Attackers Tiers from Gamepress:

Again, if you have a favorite Pokémon, one that you love like Charizard or Hitmonlee, max them out and keep them in your pool. It doesn't always have to be about efficiency. It can be about fun.

Should you evolve and power up right away or wait for better Pokémon?

It's tempting to spend your Stardust powering up the first powerful Pokémon you catch — god knows, I did this to my Clefable after catching it my very first day playing.

But in all honesty, until you hit level 20, it's not really worth it: In those first twenty levels, you're far more likely to catch unevolved Pokémon in the wild with higher stats than a Pokémon you caught at level 2 and spent thousands of Stardust on. I spent a lot on the Kadabra in the above picture, only to catch another Abra later in the game that was only 20CP lower than the evolved version.

Pokémon Go has also run a couple of events now: Halloween, where candy was doubled and buddy walking distance quartered, and bonuses, where Pokéstops gave out extra goodies and Pokémon spawned at an exponential rate.

Waiting for an event to get the highest candy and best spawns, especially for the Pokémon you really care about or want the most, is a perfectly reasonable strategy.

Remember, you can also transfer any extraneous Pokémon for extra Candy if you're looking to stockpile for that perfect Growlithe/Arcanine transformation.

How to transfer unwanted Pokémon and get extra Candy

Should you evolve first, or power up first?

In my opinion, you should almost always evolve your high-CP base-evolution Pokémon, rather than spend dust leveling up a lower-level creature, then evolving it.

If you're looking for creatures to attack or defend gyms, you'll want to improve Pokémon once they're evolved and give you a great HP and CP and a high level arc; otherwise, you're just pouring lots of Stardust into a low-level creature that may never have a ton of hit points, even at its max level.

How do you know which specific Pokémon to evolve?

If a Pokémon is particularly rare you might not have much choice as to which one you evolve. If you live in a place where Eevee spawn every few minutes, though, deciding which one(s) to evolve can be trickier. That's where appraisals come in.

Appraisals are how Pokémon Go surfaces the hidden IV stats of the game. All Pokémon have these three stats: stamina, attack, and defense. You can get a good idea of where your Pokémon ranks by having your Team Leader appraise your Pokémon.

How to appraise your Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Ideally, you want to evolve the Pokémon with the best appraisal. Those will be the ones with the highest stats and, eventually, the highest CP.

Instinct: Overall, your [Pokémon looks like it can really battle with the best of them!

Mystic: Your [Pokémon] is a wonder! What a breathtaking Pokémon!

Valor: Overall, your [Pokémon] simply amazes me! It can accomplish anything!

From those base stats, CP, HP, and Level arc will dictate just how powerful you can make your Pokémon. In general, unevolved Pokémon around 400-800 CP are ideal candidates for leveling or evolving — a 500+ CP Eevee (which you'll be able to catch after level 20) will start you on your way to a mighty powerful Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon for Gym battles.

Anything with a lower CP typically isn't worth wasting your Stardust or Candy (unless you're trying to power-level your character). Instead, send those lower-CP creatures to the Professor for an extra Candy.

How do you know which specific Pokémon to power up?

This is where movesets come in. Arguably, movesets are the most important and frustrating aspect of the Pokémon Go Gym system. A moveset is exactly what the name implies — the set of quick and charge moves available to your Pokémon. The bad news is, movesets are determined at random when you evolve. No matter how great your starting moves, how high your initial CP, or how good your appraisal, the moment you tap the evolve button you're putting your Pokémon's fate in the hands of chance.

That's not as doom-and-gloom as it sounds. A 3000 Snorlax with a "bad" moveset like Zen Headbutt and Earthquake is still a 3000 Snorlax! But a 3000 Snorlax with an ideal moveset like Zen Headbutt and Hyperbeam is even better.

You can always wait for ideal movesets before powering up but for especially rare Pokémon that can take a long time and there's no way to know if your next hatch, catch, or evolution will be any better.

Here are the top five defenders and their ideal movesets again:

Dragonite (Steel Wing and Dragon Pulse ideal)

Snorlax (Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam or Body Slam)

Rhydon (Mud Slap and Stone Edge)

Gyrados (Bite and Dragon Pulse)

Vaporeon (Water Gun and Water Pulse or Aqua Tail)

And for attackers, their counters:

Cloyster or Lapras (Frost Breath and Blizzard) to counter Dragonite.

Rhydon (Mud Shot and Earthquake or Stone Edge) to counter Snorlax.

Vaporeon (Water Gun and Hydro Pump of Aqua Tail) to counter Rhydon.

Jolteon (Thunder Shock and Thunder or Thunderbolt) to counter Gyrados and Vaporeon.

Exeggutor (Zen Headbutt and Solar Beam) to counter Vaporeon and Rhydon.

You can see full moveset evaluations, graded from A (best) to D (worst) at GamePress.

What about STAB, should you give preference to that?

STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) is awarded when your Pokémon's quick and charge move are both of the same type, like both fire or both electricity. An Arcanine with Fire Fang and Fire Blast will get STAB, for example, where an Arcanine with Blast and Flame Thrower will not.

All other things being equal, STAB is great. In general, though, you should care more about the ideal movesets listed above than STAB bonus. Some ideal movesets will absolutely be STAB-based but others won't. For example, sometimes the bonus you get for a common opponent being vulnerable or double vulnerable to an attack will be higher than the bonus you'd get for same type.

Other factors include how fast a quick attack powers up a charge attack, how much damage per second (DPS) is inflicted, and how easy it is for a move to be dodged.

The above are recommendations to get you started. Your personal play style and preferences can and will vary.

Any other questions on Pokémon Go evolution or powering up?

Have any other questions about evolving Pokémon or leveling them up? Let us know in the comments.