The Switch's battery needs a lot to charge. How will you be able to keep playing when you're flying across the globe? With a power bank like these!

You may have heard by now that the Nintendo Switch is outfitted with a 4310mAh capacity battery. To properly charge it on the go, you'll need more than a rinky-dink little phone charger (by comparison, Apple's iPhone 7 Plus battery has a capacity of 2,900mAh). Luckily, the Switch uses a standard USB-C port, so your options are varied. With the right power bank, you could potentially recharge your Switch back to full in just three hours. Here are the best power banks you can get for the Nintendo Switch right now.

Mi Power Bank Pro

This little guy is my favorite juice box, and the one I'll be getting for my Nintendo Switch mobile gaming. It has a two-way 18W charger with a variety of voltage options and a 10000mAh cell. It's a svelte 12.58mm thick and about 9.1 ounces. It has an optimized charging efficiency of up to 93 percent, which is better than most charging banks on the market. This doesn't come with a USB-C cable, but it does come with a USB-C adapter if you're desperate and only have a USB-A cable lying around. It's made from aluminum alloy with a water and corrosion-resistant coating. This power bank might even last longer than the Switches internal battery.

See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore+

This high-capacity portable charger boasts a 20100mAh battery cell with a 6A output. This thing is powerful enough to charge your MacBook without effort. It uses PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies for a speedy charge. It comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, so you don't have to make any additional purposes. MacWorld considers it one of the best USB-C battery packs on the market.

In testing with a MacBook, the Anker had the best outcome. Its 20,100 mAh of internal cells managed to charge a MacBook from fully drained to a 100 percent indicator using about 90 percent of its stored power. You could still charge an empty iPhone to full or an iPad about 20 to 30 percent with that remaining charge. When fully charged, it should be able to charge an iPad Air 2 at least twice, or an iPad Pro about 1.5 times.

Imagine what it can do for your Nintendo Switch.

See at Amazon

ToughJuice

If you're looking for the most juice possible, you're looking for the ToughJuice 30000mAh by ZeroLemon. It's got an output of 5V at 2.5A. It's also got a dual layer anti-shock casing in case you're the type of person that likes to throw your battery pack across the room. The cell is so full of juice, you can charge up the average tablet more than twice before it needs a refill (though, the Switch is no average tablet). It has five ports in total, four USB-A, and one USB-C, so you can also use it to juice up your other devices while on the go. It isn't all that thin, measuring nearly four inches thick and weighing in at about 14 ounces, but there is no denying that it has a lot of power. Keep in mind that, with all that juice, it'll also take about 7 hours to refill the ToughJuice.

See at Amazon

Jackery Titan S

The Titan S is a super fast charger, getting you from zero to full faster than most power banks. It uses Qualcomm CQ 2.0 with a Panasonic grade A Li-ion cell. The USB-C port delivers a 3A output. It's slim case measures about an eighth of an inch thick, though it is on the heavier side at about 15 ounces. Wirecutter calls it the best USB-C portable charger on the market.

This charges your smartphone via USB-C at least five times, for a price 30 percent lower than the competition. Its USB-C port charged our test phone 30 percent faster than a standard USB port, too.

See at Amazon

RAVPower Turbo+

The RAVPower Turbo+ boasts a 20,100mAh battery and uses Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It has a reversible USB-C port that can be used for charging at a 3A output. Even though the Switch doesn't support Quick Charge technology, the RAVPower is still a powerful and fast charging box. PC Advisor recommends it as a power bank that will still be viable as technology advances.

Even if you don't have a Quick Charge or USB-C device just now, the RavPower is worth a look as a future-proofing measure - if you intend to upgrade your smartphone within the next few years, it's likely that it will come with one or both of these new technologies. In the meantime, the RavPower has a standard 2.4A (12W) USB output with iSmart device-recognition technology that is able to deliver the optimum charge for your device type.

See at Amazon

Your suggestions?

Do you already have a USB-C power bank in mind for charging up your Nintendo Switch? Let us know what it is and why you think it will be perfect for the Switch.