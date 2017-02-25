What are the best Mac messenger bags? Here are our top picks!
Updated February, 2017:
Finding the right bag to carry your Mac laptop can be tricky: It has to be the right size, offer right amount of protection, and it has to match your personal taste and sense of style while doing it.
While there are dozens of options out there for beautiful MacBook messenger bags, you want something that's reliable, which is why we put together this list!
If you're in the market for a new Mac messenger bag, here are our current favorites.
- Skagen Eric Messenger Bag
- Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag
- Timbuk2 Proof Messenger Bag
- The Messenger Bag
- Heritage Commuter Bag
- Rough Rider
- Custom Prospect Laptop Messenger Bag
- Dowel Flapover Business Case
- Empire Builder
- Barney Rustle Blanket
Skagen Eric Messenger Bag
Made from a high-quality leather and a soft lining to keep your Mac laptop safe, the Skagen Eric Messenger Bag is a great, classic-looking tote for day-to-day use!
The bag comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and a quick-snap magnetic closure, so you won't have to worry about extra buckles or zippers if you're on the go. The Skagen Eric Messenger Bag does have a few additional compartments for your charger and other Apple accessories.
Available in a rich saddle brown or a standard black, you're bound to be stylin' with this epic Mac messenger bag.
Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag
While the Peak Design Everyday Messenger bag is designed to fit a multitude of tech, by removing the inserts included, you can easily turn it into a reliable messenger bag for your MacBook!
Lightweight, durable, weatherproof, and protective, the Peak is designed to keep your laptop safe while still looking stylish. The expandable shell is made with an ultralight waxed canvas, while the inside is made from a mixed twill interior with waterproof galaxy foam lining the bottom of the bag.
Unfortunately the Peak bag only comes in one color, but gray is a perfect day-to-day shade that goes with almost every outfit.
Timbuk2 Proof Messenger Bag
Convenient and beautifully designed, the Proof Messenger Bag from Timbuk2 designed with a tough, waxed canvas, thick leather trims, and heavy duty zippers.
This weather-resistant messenger bag keeps your Mac laptop protected. The Proof is quite the compartmentalized bag too, with additional space for chargers and Apple accessories.
Not only is the Proof a consistently great choice because of how it's designed, but it also looks super cool. You can pick from modern color combos like whiskey cream, stone, midnight, julep, whiskey, and reserve.
The Messenger Bag
Pad & Quill uses hand-crafted leather, cherry wood paneling, twill waxed canvas, and gives you a 25-year warranty to back up the craftsmanship, so if you're looking for quality, then take a closer look at The Messenger Bag!
The Messenger Bag fits laptops up to 15 inches and sports interior pockets to help keep your power supply, cables, and lots of other stuff secure. Designed with a padded laptop pocket, a sleek and fashionable orange lining that helps you easily find what you need (unlike some dark messenger bags), a newspaper pocket, parachute-grade nylon stitches, and so, so much more, the Pad & Quill Messenger bag has you covered.
It comes in three exterior finishes: Whiskey Brown and Charcoal Gray, Chocolate Brown and Charcoal Gray, and Chocolate Brown and Olive Green, along with a 25-year warranty.
Heritage Commuter Bag
The Heritage Commuter is made from soft tumbled leather, with an internal compartment big enough for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, plus a pocket big enough for a full-sized iPad, and room for other gadgets and hardware you need.
The front pocket sports a zipper closure and places for pens, paper, and more; the rear pocket sports a magnetic enclosure. Gorgeous heavy duty gunmetal-finished hardware keeps your bag secure and functional but still pleasing to look at.
Available in two finishes: Denim and tan. #Elegantandsophisticated, am I right?
Rough Rider
Waterfield Designs was started by a former bike messenger who was tired of crappy messenger bags, so you bet your bottom dollar that it makes a high-quality product. I've used the Staad Stout backpack for a while and love it, but if I were to switch to a messenger-style bag, I'd be strongly tempted buy the Rough Rider!
This leather bag has four pockets, two of which make an iPad mini and an iPhone easily accessible, which is great if you're traveling with more than just your MacBook. You can adjust the strap to accommodate what's inside, meaning nothing gets cramped and squished.
Available in 13-inch and 15-inch variations with different trim color options, including black, copper, pine, green, flame, and pearl, the Rough Rider isn't just a well-designed back; it's also a great accessory for your day-to-day shenanigans.
Custom Prospect Laptop Messenger Bag
The Custom Prospect Laptop Messenger Bag can be configured with unique colors and patterns for a seemingly endless array of customization options, making it the perfect MacBook accessory for people who like to switch up their style.
With the Custom Prospect Laptop Messenger Bag, you can specify materials for the top, flap, body, boot, and more, from mild to wild! Office business meeting? Tone it down. Headed out on a trip to Vegas? Pop on something fun-kaaaaaay.
This particular bag is available in sizes that fit up to 15-inch MacBook Pros, with a front pocket for keys, sunglasses, aor other small items, a rear zipper that lets you get access to the main pocket without having to open the case, and a dedicated iPad pocket, too.
Dowel Flapover Business Case
Leave it to Samsonite, one of the best-known, most well-designed, and reliable names in luggage to come up with an excellent messenger-style bag for all things business.
Thanks, Samsonite! 👋
In this messenger bag, a padded laptop compartment protects up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro; separate compartments for papers, pens, power cord and accessories, along with a dedicated iPad pocket, too, making it the perfect partner to tote to business meetings.
Premium leather exterior, handle, and shoulder strap; 1200 denier Duraweave fabric on the inside with water-resistant coating, and it's available in black or tan. What's not to love, really?
Empire Builder
It may not look quite as luxe as some of the other bags we've detailed, but Tom Bihn's Empire Builder is so well-engineered it just had to be included! This messenger bag incorporates a side-release buckle and has three spacious organizing pockets, meaning it's not the most fashionable, but pretty gosh-darn functional.
If you're a frequent flyer, you'll appreciate the diagonal top pocket, sized perfectly for a boarding pass. You can order Tom Bihn's optional Brain Cell and clip it inside, giving you extra protection for your MacBook. The Empire Builder is made of 1050 denier ballistic nylon, making it extremely durable, so don't be afraid to toss it around!
Downside: The Empire Builder only comes in one finish: black with steel hardware, but if you're into that look, then go for it for sure!
Barney Rustle Blanket
Aussie bag maker Crumpler designs its gear to be used outdoors, so it's tough, well-put-together, reliable, and versatile. Nowhere is that more apparent than with the Barney Rustle Blanket — one of the company's signature messenger bags!
The bag includes five storage compartments, including a large zippered front pocket, Velcro tab-closing internal pocket, and two slip pockets, as well as a unique design that isn't the most modern but is pretty eye-catching. A third leg stabilizer stops the bag from sliding around if you're on a bike, while an accessory loops and reflective material complete the bag.
You can pick up the Barney Rustle Blanket messenger bag in four different colors, including black, lime green, rainbow, and so much more!
Your messenger bag?
Obviously there are a ton of messenger bags available, but we've just skimmed the surface to find the best.
What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments and we'll be sure to check them out!
Reader comments
I know its not a messenger bag but I purchased the Boa Squeeze by Booq awhile back and I absolutely love it. I recommend that product and anything made by them. Their customer service is outstanding as well. The product is incredibly well made. There are times I actually look at the bag and I am amazed it didn't cost me $300.
I really like the STM linear messenger bag. I actually have two. Small and compact. Just enough space for a day bag. http://www.stmbags.com/catalog/laptop-shoulder-bags/linear-ipad-shoulder...
Only backpacks for me, keeps my hands free. And if on occasion the weight gets to be a problem I use a trolley.
Not seeing the Tom Bihn bag.
Well that's pretty interesting. These are a bit too pricy for me (except Samsonite) but they give me some good brands to build off of.
It's a satchel..... Indiana Jones wears one.
HEY! there's skittles in there!
I am sad to not see rickshawbags' messenger bag on your list. I've been using the bag for over 3 years, and absolutely love it.
+1 Rickshaw Bags are the best. Highly recommend
I've been using a Waterfield Designs Cargo messenger for years now. Incredibly well built and holds a ton of stuff for it's size.
Saddleback Leather! (www.saddlebackleather.com) I've blown through so many bags till I found these guys. Best leather bag on the market. Also has a 100 year warranty, not that you'll ever need it. I carry the Classic Briefcase in Tobacco, plus a bunch of other small leather goods from Saddleback.
I second this. I carry the medium satchel. Best bag all around. Converts to a backpack if necessary and I always have it nearby. Fits an iPad, Bose BT headset and tons of other stuff. Nice, smaller footprint and professional looking. Been around the world with me and is all beat up but still looks great. Love Saddleback. Dave, the owner, is a cool guy too.
It's not a messenger bag, but I have a WaterField Designs Muzetto. I originally bought it for an iPad, but it's just large enough to hold an 11" MacBook Air.
Very nice, but some of those are pretty spendy. There must be some good money in blogging...
5.11 Rush Delivery is what I've used for a couple years now. More pockets and space than you'll know what to do with
http://www.511tactical.com/rush-delivery-lima.html
Currently rocking a Timbuk2 Classic Messenger bag, and i'm a regular traveler due to work. Love it to bits
Waterfield Design's Rough Rider is as far as I can tell only available in the 15 inch size. There's no size option for it on their site like some of their other bags.
I have a Tumi messenger and a Lo & Sons. Unfortunately they don't get used much since I work from home these days.
I have a Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag in Smoke color. I bought it a year ago and use it everyday of the work week and up till now, it still looks brand new. Holds my 15 inch MBP, water canteen, external hard drive, MBP 85W charging brick, Moleskine, various cables, and the occasional DSLR like a champ with more space to spare. Build quality is excellent, and since its the Smoke color, the fabric is different from the normal Timbuk2, different enough to feel luxurious and premium. If only Tumi makes messenger bags that can fit my 15 incher using their ballistic material and with the classic messenger form factor, then I would consider switching. For now, really happy with the Timbuk2 Commute and couldn't recommend it enough.
I like my MEC ( Canada only) Weather-resistant fabric and Padded shoulder strap A padded laptop sleeve and pocket for a tablet
So I was watching MacBreak weekly (22NOV16) and noticed Leo had an awesome leather one that seemed to open flat and had tons of organization in it - anyone know what bag that was?
My favourite is Tenba. Its similar to the peak design bag. Its primarily design for cameras but the camera divider is an insert you can remove and then its perfect for taking to work. Its rock solid and has easy open clasps. it comes in 8, 10,11, 13, 15 sizes. The 11 fits my Surface Pro 4 perfectly. and I take mine everywhere. http://www.tenba.com/collections/messenger.aspx