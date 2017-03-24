What's the best presentation remote for Mac?

If you're giving a big presentation, the ability to move and interact more with your audience is incredibly valuable when trying to get your message across. If you have to awkwardly stand up behind your laptop the whole time, it's nowhere near as engaging.

You need a reliable presentation remote that connects easily and travels well. Here are our recommendations.

Satechi Bluetooth Smart Pointer

I work for well-traveled magician on the side, and we never go anywhere without our Satechi Bluetooth Smart Pointers. He's gone through three brands and Satechi has always stood out as the best. The remote connects via Bluetooth and has a fantastic range (we've generally had great luck between 50 and 60 feet).

If you're clicking through a slideshow and need to go back to a specific slide, there's a handy number pad hidden behind a little slide-out door. If you enter the number of the slide, it'll go back for you (incredibly handy when music misfires for a magic trick and you need to try to recapture the wonder).

My whole show rides on my presentation triggering properly, and the Satechi remote has been the only one I've used that works every time. (Chris Funk, The Wonderist)

You can also control music playback, skip tracks and slides, and control the volume of your device, so you don't need to be anywhere near your computer to do what you need to do.

Logitech R400

Logitech dominates the remote world, so why would its wireless presenters be any different? The ever-reliable R400 is an excellent, minimalist remote that features a laser pointer so that you can click through slides and highlight important parts. It's perfect for classrooms, board rooms, or messing with your cat while extolling the virtues of the litterbox via PowerPoint.

Easy controls let you move back and forth in your presentation, and the black screen button is perfect for getting the attention back on you when you need to. The RF receiver docks in the remote, so it's quick to pack up and makes sure you don't lose it.

Doosl

Doosl's presentation remote is a little thicker than a pen, but it'll still fit comfortably in your pocket, and its hook helps it stay in place so you always know where it is. It features a laser pointer, so you can get the whole room focused on what matters, and it has great page up/page down support, as well as play, pause, and black screen for PowerPoint and Keynote presentations.

The universal receiver means you can just plug in and go — no driver or pairing process required. Just in case your forget to turn off your Doosl, it features auto standby and "deep sleep" modes to conserve battery.

Kensington K33374USA

Kensington's wireless presenter is designed to be ergonomic, with a comfortable in-hand feel and a simple button layout that allows you to switch back and forth between slides and use the laser pointer without needing to constantly look down at your hand.

The mini USB receiver fits in the remote's housing, so it never gets lost, and you don't need to pair the remote with your computer or install a driver — just plug in and away you go. The receiver has a 60-foot range, so you'll be able to move about the room with confidence, knowing you'll stay connected.

DinoFire

Aside from its wicked-cool name, the DinoFire presentation remote is an awesome, pen-sized device that uses an RF receiver to communicate with your computer. It can control PowerPoint, the whole iWork suite, Word, and Excel, so if you're giving any sort of business presentation, you're covered.

This remote runs on one AAA battery, so that's either convenient because you don't need to remember to charge it, or it's a little inconvenient, since you can't just recharge it on the go. The RF receiver has a 98-foot range, so whether you're in a conference room or an auditorium, you're connected and in control.

