What are the best replacement bands for Fitbit Charge 2?

We all know how awesome the Fitbit Charge 2 is, but the bands can be pretty underwhelming — depending on your taste and sense of style.

There are a number of super creative, unique alternatives out there to match your fashion-sense for sure, though, so check them out!

HUMENN Bands for Fitbit Charge 2

If you're looking for a replacement band with minimal, simply yet stylish feel, then check out the Fitbit Charge 2 classic fitness replacement band from HUMENN.

While the band bares a striking resemblance to the original Fitbit band, the HUMENN band comes made with a durable elastomer material and surgical-grade stainless steel buckles. You can easily adjust the tracker band to fit your wrist, and if you're not thrilled with the product, there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

The HUMENN band comes in a number of colors, including black, blue, blush brown, gray, plum, pink, orange, teal, and white. You can even pick up all the colors in a value-pack, or pick up certain packs of three and four with different color combos.

bayite Leather Fitbit Charge 2 band

Leather is always a smart fashion-forward choice for accessories, outfits, you name it – so it's no doubt that this highly rated leather band from byite is a solid option to consider for your Fitbit Charge 2!

Designed with genuine leather, the bayite band pairs perfectly with your Charge 2. The buckle is made with a stainless steel for a secure clasp, while the band comes with a 1-year warranty incase anything happens.

You can pick up your bayite leather band in black, brown, coffee brown, gold, navy, olive brown, and silver (so there will totally be a color that'll catch your eye!)

Gold Swirl Scroll Charge 2 Bracelet

If you're a fan of the bling and are looking to class up your Fitbit Charge 2 with a little extra glitz n' glam, then take a peek at the beauty that is the Gold Swirl Scroll Charge 2 Bracelet from Etsy!

Handmade, gold-plated spacers with ornate detail instantly turns your Charge 2 into a top-of-the-line piece of jewelry. If you're someone who isn't a big fan of wearing tech on your wrist, and you prefer the most classic jewelry look, the Gold Swirl Scroll will probably be your BFF.

If you're not a fan of the gold, then we recommend checking out the rest of the FabFitBracelets Etsy shops for some silver and bronze alternatives!

Wearlizer Milanese Loop Replacement

Classic, elegant, and perfect for day-to-day use, the Wearlizer Milanese Loop Replacement adjusts to effortlessly fit around your wrist while pairing precisely with your Fitbit Charge 2.

The Wearlizer is made with a flexible stainless steel mesh material, and because of the lack of clasp, it's very easy to adjust and make the band comfortable. If you're not thrilled with the quality of the band – although it has a nearly 5-star rating on Amazon – then you can return the Charge 2 replacement without any hassle.

The Wearlizer comes in five different, classic colors, including black, gold, rose gold, pink gold, and silver.

bayite Replacement Stainless Steel band

Keep things simple and timeless with the bayite bayite Replacement Stainless Steel band for your Fitbit Charge 2 that looks and feels like a standard wristwatch band.

Designed with a high-quality, durable stainless steel, the bayite band can be easily adjusted to fit wrists of almost any size. With the double-button clasp and butterfly enclosure, you won't have to worry about your tracker ever sliding off of your wrist either!

You can pick from four different colors, including silver, black, gold, and rose gold.

