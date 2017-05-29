What are the best replacement bands for the Fitbit Flex 2? Here are our current favorites!

One of the best aspects of Fitbit Flex 2 is that you can replace the band. Whether your original has worn out or you simply want to liven things up and add some flare, there are a ton of alternatives out there to choose from. So, which ones are the very best?

GHIJKL Metal Leather Bangle Bracelet

Fashionable, eye-catching, and perfect for your Fitbit Flex 2, the GHIJKL Metal Leather Bangle Bracelet is a great band replacement option to consider!

Designed with a soft, genuine leather band with an intricate metal cage-like design to hold your Fitbit Flex 2, the GHIJKL Metal Leather Bangle Bracelet can easily be adjusted to fit different wrist sizes, and if anything goes wrong with your new band, there's a 1-year warranty that has you covered.

You can pick up the GHIJKL Metal Leather Bangle Bracelet for around $22 in nine different colors, including gold and black, gold and pink, brown and gold, rose gold with black, pink, and brown, and silver with matching black, pink, or brown leather bands.

USITEK Silicone Wristband

If you're someone who likes the comfort, simplicity, and cleanliness of silicone, but wants that little pop of style and color, then you might want to take a peek at the USITEK Silicone Wristband.

This Fitbit Flex 2 band replacement not only comes in a wide variety of colors, but it's silicone design makes it ideal for day-to-day wear, including around the office, at the gym, or out at the bar with friends. The band is designed with solid metal buckles that guarantee your Fitbit Flex 2 won't slip off your wrist while you're running, sleeping, swimming, and so much more!

You can pick up the USITEK Silicone Wristband in 3 packs online in different vibrant colors and patterns, or the five pack of different colored bands (and if you're not happy with the product, there's a 30-day money back guarantee!)

Wishtea Silicon replacement band

Highly rated and perfect for people who want a simple, minimalist, modern-looking Fitbit Flex 2 band, the Wishtea Silicon replacement band is a great option to keep in mind if you're looking for an alternative!

Designed with a flexible, comfortable silicone material, and built with an easily adjustable buckle that can be adjusted depending on the size of your wrist, the Wishtea Silicon replacement band is a secure Fitbit Flex 2 band alternative that won't break the bank.

You can pick up the Wishtea Silicon replacement band for around $10 (what a steal!) and with that you get three different colored bands to pick from.

Lwsengme Silicone Bands replacement accessories

If you're someone who likes a little bit more glitz and glamor with your fitness tracker, or just someone who wants a formal alternative for your Fitbit Flex 2, then the Lwsengme Silicone Bands replacement accessories might be a winner.

Built from a high-quality metal that resembles that of a formal, elegant silver or gold bracelet, the Lwsengme Silicone Bands replacement accessories is made of a comfortable metal material and a design that makes it the perfect band to sport in the office or after hours.

You can pick up this easily-adjustable beauty of a band in classic gold or silver styles for around $20 online.

EloBeth Fashion Accessory Bangle

Sleek, modern, and incredibly stylish the EloBeth Fashion Accessory Bangle is the perfect accessory for the Fitbit Flex 2 owner with a fashion sense.

Made from stainless steel and designed to work as a fine jewlery option for your Fitbit Flex 2, the EloBeth Fashion Accessory Bangle can turn your Fitbit into the perfect accessory for an event as formal as a wedding. The downside? The band isn't adjustable, so if your wrist is slightly larger or smaller than 6.3 to 6.5 inches, you're out of luck.

You can pick up the EloBeth Fashion Accessory Bangle in black, gold, silver, yellow, or rose gold for around $22 online.

JOMOQ Silicon Classic Fitness replacement

If you're looking for a comfortable Fitbit Flex 2 replacement that's bound to be minimalist and stylish on your wrist regardless of your outfit or the event you're sipping cocktails at, then take a peek at the JOMOQ Silicon Classic Fitness replacement.

Built from a flexible silicone base material and a sturdy, adjustable, metal buckle that can be tweaked depending on the size of your wrist, the JOMOQ Silicon Classic Fitness replacement is a phenomenal, colorful option if you don't want to break the bank on a Fitbit Flex 2 band replacement.

You can pick up the JOMOQ Silicon Classic Fitness replacement in black, pink red, blue, white, yellow, green, gray, and so many other colors online!

How do you wear your Fitbit Flex 2?

Are you a big fan of switching up the band on your Fitbit Flex 2? Do you prefer bands that are a bit more sporty or some that are a bit more formal?

Let us know how you sport your Fitbit Flex 2 in the comments below!