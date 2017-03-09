What's the best screen protector for iPhone 7 Plus? Check out our picks!
Updated March, 2017: Added Supershieldz
The iPhone 7 Plus has so much more screen to love, but, as you soon may come to realize, so much more screen to scuff and scratch up. Invest in a good screen protector, though, and you'll be right as rain. The best you can get is tempered glass, and if you're looking for the best tempered glass screen protectors for iPhone 7, we've got you covered. If you're looking for a screen protector for your iPhone 7 Plus, check out our favorites!
- amFilm tempered glass two-pack
- Maxboost tempered glass two-pack
- Yootech tempered glass two-pack
- Tech Armor ballistic glass
- IQ Shield
- Sparin
- Supershieldz
amFilm tempered glass two-pack
Designed specifically for iPhone 7 Plus (and iPhone 6s Plus), the amFilm tempered glass screen protector is 3D Touch-compatible, so you won't risk cracking it or creating bubbles when you press firmly. In fact, tempered glass is essentially shatter-proof, so though it may spider web and crack, the pieces will just come off in harmless, dull bits, instead of razor-sharp shards, keeping your screen and your hands slice-and-dice-free.
These protectors are covered with an oleophobic coating, which repels the oils from your hands to keep your screen fingerprint-free (so you can go to town on Candy Crush while dining on the finest bucket of KFC).
The amFilm protector is just about as clear as it gets, so you shouldn't even notice it's there, and it comes in a two-pack, just in case the first one doesn't go on so easily or you're buying for the family. Included are wet/dry wipes, dust removal stickers, a squeeze card, and an installation and use guide.
Maxboost tempered glass two-pack
Maxboost boasts the "world's thinnest" tempered glass screen protector, at just 0.2mm (most are 0.3mm), so you'll never lose touch sensitivity, nor will you even really notice that this protector is there.
Maxboost's tempered glass screen protector is perfect for folks who like to use a case with their iPhone 7 Plus, since they leave a little "case-friendly spacing" around the edges.
With a hydrophobic and oleophobic layer on top, this screen protector will stay clean, so that you don't have to carry around a microfiber cloth.
Comes in a pack of two and features a lifetime "no-hassle" warranty, so if anything goes wrong (bubbles, breakage), let Maxboost know and they'll replace it for free.
Yootech tempered glass two-pack
Noticing a pattern here? This is yet another two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, this time made by Yootech. Its screen protectors are almost as thin as it gets, at 0.3mm, and Yootech promises 99.9% clarity, so you shouldn't even notice the protector on your screen.
These protectors completely cover the flat part of your iPhone 7 Plus' screen, so there's a little space around the edge for a case to fit. Without a case, you may notice a ring around your screen where the screen protector doesn't reach. This is know as the "halo effect" and is pretty common today, since so many phones have a bit of a curve at the edge of their screens.
Yootech's tempered glass screen protectors come with a lifetime warranty, so if things start to bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, just give Yootech a shout and you'll receive a free replacement.
Tech Armor ballistic glass
I've personally had excellent luck with Tech Armor and have been buying its screen protectors since I got the iPhone 5 way back when (you know, like three years ago!). The ballistic glass screen protector is a formidable, case-friendly option, made from multiple layers of Japanese Asahi glass, which makes windshields for Mitsubishi, among others.
Tech Armor's lifetime warranty is excellent and even on their website it says that, even if you mess up during installation, you'll receive a free replacement, and Tech Armor might even foot the bill for shipping.
It's important to note again that the iPhone 7 Plus has curved edges, so these screen protectors will only cover the flat surface to prevent bubbling and peeling. With Tech Armor, you'll get excellent clarity, unfettered touch sensitivity, and 3D Touch compatibility, so you'll be able to use your iPhone as though it were wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all.
IQ Shield
The best in the biz for film screen protectors, IQ Shield's LiQuid Skin is your best option if you're not in the market for tempered glass. These screen protectors are made of a single layer of film that blends all the qualities you'd find in a multi-layered screen protector into one strong and durable film.
IQ Shield classifies these protectors as "smart film", since they seamlessly bond to your iPhone 7 Plus' screen and have a self-healing property that seals up minor scratches as though they never happened.
Like any good screen protector, LiQuid Skin is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty, so if you're not satisfied, you let IQ Shield know and a new one will be on its way to you.
Sparin
Sparin's tempered glass protector is perfectly clear and nigh-unnoticeable on your iPhone 7 Plus' screen. It's 3D Touch-compatible, so you'll never lose sensitivity or access to awesome touch features. It's scratch-resistant and if it breaks, it won't destroy your screen, since it'll break into dull bit instead of shards.
This 2-pack comes with a lifetime warranty, so if anything goes wrong, contact Sparin, and they'll send you a replacement.
Supershieldz HD Film screen protector
If you're not a fan of the tempered glass variety of screen protector, Supershieldz makes a top-notch film protector that comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. It's got edge-to-edge protection with a film that is made from five layers of scratch-resistant polymer, a protective hardened mask, and a silicone gel that helps it cling to your screen to reduce bubbling. It's got iPhone 7 Plus-specific cutouts for the front-facing camera and speaker, as well as the Home button. Because it is a film protector, you won't ever have issues with 3D Touch compatibility.
The best part about the Supershieldz film screen protector is the price. You can get a six-pack of them for less than the price of the average tempered glass version.
What's protecting your Plus?
Do you have a go-to screen protector that you're using with your iPhone 7 Plus? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Zagg's Luxe is the best, IMHO, and should be added to this list once they come out. A person at one of their mall kiosks told me it might be a month or so before they're available.
When my flat black iPhone 7 showed up from T-Mobile I immediately went over to the Apple store and picked-up a Tech21 case and had them install the Belkin Glass Screen Protector. Its a pretty nice operation. They put the phone in a Belkin specific holder (a box of sorts), clean the screen with a wipe, and clean the screen again with a lint remover tape. Then they literally roll the screen protector on the phone with the hood closed on the holder. In a couple of seconds you have a sapphire glass protector on the phone without any debris, lint or bubbles. Well worth the price and the look is fantastic.
In reality, I believe most of the higher end glass protectors are pretty close to being the same. Seems to be more of a brand preference and ease of use. I have even purchased a $9 glass screen protector at Was-Mart that is very good. So who knows?
I'd argue they are all the same. I don't have a brand preference. Whatever tempered glass protector I find on amazon at the lowest price is what I get. I've tried a bunch of different brands and they are all the same. The biggest difference is whether they are edge to edge or if they leave room for a case.
I would agree I've have always trusted the Invisible Screens and right now using the HDX on my iPhone 6s and it's perfect!
Spigen Tr Tempered glass. 2 pk for $7.95. Can't beat it.
I got 2 pack iOrange-E Tempered Glass. Pretty nice.
The last few screen protectors I've used are from a company called IXCC. I've found that most tempered glass screen protectors are essential the same. Some tend to lift up from the rounded edges a little more then others, but IXCC has a feature I liked. It has rounded edges that feel slightly tapered. It's not as noticeable on my iPhone, but very nice on my iPad. I look for that brand exclusively now.
My goto screen protector is AppleCare plus. I really dislike the feel and look of the protector edges on the curved screen.
Bodyguardz offers free shipping on replacement tempered glass screen protectors (which are also free for life) if you purchase on of their cases with your original screen protector purchase. I agree that most of the glass screen protectors are basically the same, it's only small details that separate competing brands.
Bodyguardz offers free shipping on replacement tempered glass screen protectors (which are also free for life) if you purchase on of their cases with your original screen protector purchase. I agree that most of the glass screen protectors are basically the same, it's only small details that separate competing brands.
i like the one with the two buttons beside the home button. not sure what the name was. i used it at my iphone 6 plus and did not reach up all the way in the top corner to go back.
https://www.amazon.com/PureGear-Tempered-Glass-Smart-Buttons/dp/B014U6CR...
Zagg! I've been using it on my iPhones since the 3GS and when it comes to selling/trading in time, I've always received full value due to the protection their shields provide. HDX has been great the last few times and that's what I'll be going with on my 7plus. Already got it on my wife's 7plus.
Zagg makes some decent protectors. I've been using screen protectors from Zagg since iPhone 4.
Orzly ProFit 3D protector and forget about it. I put Orzly on all my phones. Fantastic. http://orzly.com/pro-fit-3d-full-cover-glass-screen-protector-for-iphone...
My tempered glass protectors on my SE and 7 plus have both cracked in less than a week of use. Never had that issue with regular screen protectors and never had a broken screen either. Think I'm going back.
Zagg has a new Sapphire Defense screen protector that I picked up. It's their most expensive but offers 7x more shatter resistance. So far I love it.
I always pick up a Zagg glass HD screen protector. I love the lifetime guarantee and free replacements.
I would always have thought any screen protection would immediately darken the display a bit.....
e.g not as much brightness, or user would need to increase it more than a phone than without a screen protector would..