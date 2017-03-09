What's the best screen protector for iPhone 7 Plus? Check out our picks!

The iPhone 7 Plus has so much more screen to love, but, as you soon may come to realize, so much more screen to scuff and scratch up. Invest in a good screen protector, though, and you'll be right as rain. The best you can get is tempered glass, and if you're looking for the best tempered glass screen protectors for iPhone 7, we've got you covered. If you're looking for a screen protector for your iPhone 7 Plus, check out our favorites!

amFilm tempered glass two-pack

Designed specifically for iPhone 7 Plus (and iPhone 6s Plus), the amFilm tempered glass screen protector is 3D Touch-compatible, so you won't risk cracking it or creating bubbles when you press firmly. In fact, tempered glass is essentially shatter-proof, so though it may spider web and crack, the pieces will just come off in harmless, dull bits, instead of razor-sharp shards, keeping your screen and your hands slice-and-dice-free.

These protectors are covered with an oleophobic coating, which repels the oils from your hands to keep your screen fingerprint-free (so you can go to town on Candy Crush while dining on the finest bucket of KFC).

The amFilm protector is just about as clear as it gets, so you shouldn't even notice it's there, and it comes in a two-pack, just in case the first one doesn't go on so easily or you're buying for the family. Included are wet/dry wipes, dust removal stickers, a squeeze card, and an installation and use guide.

Maxboost tempered glass two-pack

Maxboost boasts the "world's thinnest" tempered glass screen protector, at just 0.2mm (most are 0.3mm), so you'll never lose touch sensitivity, nor will you even really notice that this protector is there.

Maxboost's tempered glass screen protector is perfect for folks who like to use a case with their iPhone 7 Plus, since they leave a little "case-friendly spacing" around the edges.

With a hydrophobic and oleophobic layer on top, this screen protector will stay clean, so that you don't have to carry around a microfiber cloth.

Comes in a pack of two and features a lifetime "no-hassle" warranty, so if anything goes wrong (bubbles, breakage), let Maxboost know and they'll replace it for free.

Yootech tempered glass two-pack

Noticing a pattern here? This is yet another two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, this time made by Yootech. Its screen protectors are almost as thin as it gets, at 0.3mm, and Yootech promises 99.9% clarity, so you shouldn't even notice the protector on your screen.

These protectors completely cover the flat part of your iPhone 7 Plus' screen, so there's a little space around the edge for a case to fit. Without a case, you may notice a ring around your screen where the screen protector doesn't reach. This is know as the "halo effect" and is pretty common today, since so many phones have a bit of a curve at the edge of their screens.

Yootech's tempered glass screen protectors come with a lifetime warranty, so if things start to bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble, just give Yootech a shout and you'll receive a free replacement.

Tech Armor ballistic glass

I've personally had excellent luck with Tech Armor and have been buying its screen protectors since I got the iPhone 5 way back when (you know, like three years ago!). The ballistic glass screen protector is a formidable, case-friendly option, made from multiple layers of Japanese Asahi glass, which makes windshields for Mitsubishi, among others.

Tech Armor's lifetime warranty is excellent and even on their website it says that, even if you mess up during installation, you'll receive a free replacement, and Tech Armor might even foot the bill for shipping.

It's important to note again that the iPhone 7 Plus has curved edges, so these screen protectors will only cover the flat surface to prevent bubbling and peeling. With Tech Armor, you'll get excellent clarity, unfettered touch sensitivity, and 3D Touch compatibility, so you'll be able to use your iPhone as though it were wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, nothing at all.

IQ Shield

The best in the biz for film screen protectors, IQ Shield's LiQuid Skin is your best option if you're not in the market for tempered glass. These screen protectors are made of a single layer of film that blends all the qualities you'd find in a multi-layered screen protector into one strong and durable film.

IQ Shield classifies these protectors as "smart film", since they seamlessly bond to your iPhone 7 Plus' screen and have a self-healing property that seals up minor scratches as though they never happened.

Like any good screen protector, LiQuid Skin is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty, so if you're not satisfied, you let IQ Shield know and a new one will be on its way to you.

Sparin

Sparin's tempered glass protector is perfectly clear and nigh-unnoticeable on your iPhone 7 Plus' screen. It's 3D Touch-compatible, so you'll never lose sensitivity or access to awesome touch features. It's scratch-resistant and if it breaks, it won't destroy your screen, since it'll break into dull bit instead of shards.

This 2-pack comes with a lifetime warranty, so if anything goes wrong, contact Sparin, and they'll send you a replacement.

Supershieldz HD Film screen protector

If you're not a fan of the tempered glass variety of screen protector, Supershieldz makes a top-notch film protector that comes with a lifetime replacement warranty. It's got edge-to-edge protection with a film that is made from five layers of scratch-resistant polymer, a protective hardened mask, and a silicone gel that helps it cling to your screen to reduce bubbling. It's got iPhone 7 Plus-specific cutouts for the front-facing camera and speaker, as well as the Home button. Because it is a film protector, you won't ever have issues with 3D Touch compatibility.

The best part about the Supershieldz film screen protector is the price. You can get a six-pack of them for less than the price of the average tempered glass version.

What's protecting your Plus?

