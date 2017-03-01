On-the-go gaming can be hazardous to screens; protect your Nintendo Switch with a screen protector.

When your Nintendo Switch is sitting in its dock and hooked up to your TV, it's probably safe from harm, but when you take the tablet out of the dock, suddenly the the fear of damage becomes real.

Carrying your Switch around makes it prone to scratches, scuffs, and drops, more than ever and you're going to want to protect that screen with a screen protector; here are the best ones available so far.

Film Screen Protectors

Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

Nintendo Switch Official Screen Protection Kit

Officially licensed by Nintendo itself the Nintendo Switch Official Screen Protection Kit comes with everything you need to keep your screen safe.

The film is cut precisely to the right specifications to ensure all the functionality of the Switch remains uncompromised. Plus, the thin film also has an anti-fingerprint coating, meaning you'll be cleaning the screen at lot less.

See at Amazon





Orzly Nintendo Switch screen protector

If you've ever used a film screen protector for another device, you know that eventually you'll need to replace them; Orzly has you covered.

The Orzly Nintendo Switch screen protector comes with 5 separate film protectors, so when it comes time to replace them you have plenty of backups. Plus, it even ships with an applicator, cleaning cloth, and clear instructions for ease of installation.

See at Amazon





CaseBase Switch screen protector

The CaseBase Switch screen protector is made out of tempered glass to give your Nintendo Switch the best damage prevention possible.

At only 0.24mm thick, with the CaseBase protector you should have to worry about any reduction of the touchscreen sensitivity. Plus, because it's tempered glass, if it ever does break it won't break off into giant sharp pieces that can cut you.

See at Amazon





Orzly tempered glass screen protector

The Orzly tempered glass screen protector is nice and thin — 0.24mm — and promises not to interfere with using your Switch Dock or reducing touchscreen sensitivity.

With rounded edges to prevent accidental cuts and tempered glass' anti-shatter abilities, you'll never need to worry about hurting yourself while using or applying the protector. Plus, you won't have to freak out if you do manage to break one because Orzly gives you two screen protectors.

See at Amazon





