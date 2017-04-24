What are the best tempered glass screen protectors for my iPhone that can also give me a little bit of privacy?

Whether you're someone who constantly drops your iPhone or you're someone who's just looking for a little extra privacy while at the coffee shop, on the bus or plane, or out and about, having a screen protector that combines the best of both worlds is a real treat!

Here are some of the best tempered glass screen protectors that'll give your iPhone a solid layer of protection and stop wandering eyes from reading over your shoulder.

iOrange-E Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Cover

If you're looking for a screen protector that offers up privacy on top of a reliable, tempered layer of protection, then take a peek at the iOrange-E Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Cover.

It's only visible if you're facing the screen directly so snoopy strangers can't watch you send emails to your boss or edit photos for Instagram. It's also built to protect your iPhone's screen from day-to-day wear like accidental scratches, small falls, bumps, and even fingerprints and smudges. What's more, the iOrange-E Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Cover is easy to install – and you won't have to worry about bubbles, either!

You can pick up the iOrange-E Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Cover for around $8.

See at Amazon

JETech Premium Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

With nearly 7,700 positive reviews online, the JETech Premium Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector is one of the most popular options for combining protection and privacy for your iPhone screen.

Not only will the JETech Premium Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector prevent wandering eyes from peeping your iPhone activity, but the tough tempered glass design can resist scratches that are harder than a knife. Plus, it also protects against fingerprints and dust.

The JETech Premium Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector sells for around $10 online.

See at Amazon

SuperGuardZ Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Keep your iPhone screen safe and your privacy intact with the SuperGuardZ Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector pack – the screen protector that can save your iPhone from high-impact drops and scratches.

This tinted screen protector isn't just anti-bubble, anti-scratch, and anti-fingerprint, it's also anti-spy, making it the perfect tool for using your iPhone in crowded public places without getting severely creeped on!

Oh, and the best part about the SuperGuardZ Privacy Anti-Spy Tempered Glass Screen Protector? The fact that you get 2-for-1 for around $8, so if you screw up installing one or if you get another iPhone, you won't have to worry about ordering a new screen protector!

See at Amazon

VINTAR Privacy Screen Protector

If you're worried about people shoulder-surfing you in class and want something that'll shut down their creepy peeps, then the VINTAR Privacy Screen Protector is an option to consider.

This screen protector only allows your screen to be visible if you're directly in front of it, while it's anti-scratch protection saves your iPhone's screens from high impact falls, day-to-day wear, and even icky, unsightly fingerprints!

The VINTAR Privacy Screen Protector is super simple to install with a bubble-free adhesive, so you won't have to continuously keep sticking and unsticking this $10 iPhone screen protector if you mess it up the first time.

See at Amazon

TECHO Privacy Screen Protector Tempered Glass

Your iPhone deserves a little bit of privacy and protection, and the TECHO Privacy Screen Protector Tempered Glass screen protector is here to help!

Not only does the TECHO make your iPhone's screen vanish if you're not looking at it dead-on, but it prides itself on having a much clearer, more vibrant image than other brands of privacy glass.

This particular tempered glass screen protector is coated with a hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layer to protect against sweat, oil, dust, and fingerprints.

You can pick up the TECHO Privacy Screen Protector Tempered Glass for around $11 online.

See at Amazon

How do you protect your iPhone screen and your privacy?

Are you a big fan of using screen protectors that allow for a little extra privacy, or would you rather just have a super reliable tempered glass layer to protect your iPhone from the outside world?

Let us know what your preferences are in the comments below!