Best selfie sticks for iPhone

What are the best selfies sticks for the iPhone?

Love 'em, hate 'em, or ban 'em, the selfie stick has definitely left it's footprint on our modern world and pop culture.

Whether they're your favorite tool during your vacation, or a piece of your iPhoneography arsenal, shooting with a selfie stick can have its creative advantages, and it seems like every selfie stick has its own special features nowadays.

Here are some of the best selfie sticks to check out if you want to snap selfies in style!

iSnap

Pocket-sized, powerful and perfect for selfies, the iSnap selfie stick from Mpow is a Bluetooth selfie stick designed to make taking pictures easy and fun.

The iSnap is super simple to use: just pair your iPhone with your iSnap via Bluetooth, extend the stick to the perfect length, and you're good to go! The stick comes with a 270 degree adjustable head and folds up into a convenient 7.1 inch long package for easy carrying and travel (but be careful not to use it where selfie sticks are banned...)

Though the iSnap is small, the stick itself extends up to 31.5 inches and comes with a wrist strap for additional stability. Depending on your sense of selfie style, you can pick up the iSnap in pink, blue, or black!

See at Amazon

Looq S

Bluetooth is great and everything, but If you don't want to have to worry about charging your selfie stick, the Looq S is definitely a selfie stick option to consider.

Small, portable, easy to connect, and quick to use, the Looq is a great option if you're looking for a plug-in selfie stick, but unfortunately won't be too much use with the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus without that headphone jack.

Just plug the Looq into your headphone jack, and the button on the handle acts as a remote shutter. The Looq collapses down to about 8.5 inches and has a sturdy mount that does a decent job protecting your iPhone from falling on the pavement as you pose for a selfie.

See at Amazon

Solo Stick

The Solo Stick doesn't come apart for packing or carrying. It simply collapses down, folds into your bag, and you're good to find you're next perfect selfie spot!

This Bluetooth-using selfie stick can get 20 hours of use and up to 3 days standby while a full charge takes less than an hour. This means you won't have to worry if your stick dies at a party – simply plug it in to charge and you're good to start posing again.

The Solo Stick also comes with a sturdy, durable mount that's thick around the edges and provides plenty of padding so you know your iPhone won't fall and shatter or get scratched while using it.

See at Amazon

Cliquefie

Keep your selfie stick looking stylish and simple with the Cliquefie Max and Mini's unique, minimalistic design.

The Cliquefie comes with a wireless remote shutter and a durable, extendable arm, while the Max model comes with a built in tripod that extends out of the bottom of the stick, while the mini comes with a standard tripod thread.

After connecting your Cliquefie via Bluetooth, simply slide in your iPhone and set up the selfie stick wherever you want. The remote shutter works up to 30 feet from the stick, and with the Max model, you're able to simply pop the remote back into the stick itself via magnets when you're done using it.

See at Cliquefie

Your favorite?

The selfie sticks above are the ones I came away completely impressed with. I felt my iPhone was safe and didn't have any issues pairing and using them. If you made a selfie stick decision, which one did you decide to go with? Let me know in the comments!