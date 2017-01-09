Best selfie sticks for iPhone

What are the best selfies sticks for the iPhone?
Love 'em, hate 'em, or ban 'em, the selfie stick has definitely left it's footprint on our modern world and pop culture.
Whether they're your favorite tool during your vacation, or a piece of your iPhoneography arsenal, shooting with a selfie stick can have its creative advantages, and it seems like every selfie stick has its own special features nowadays.
Here are some of the best selfie sticks to check out if you want to snap selfies in style!
Update January 2017: These selfie sticks are still top notch. Go nuts and take the best selfies you can!
iSnap
Pocket-sized, powerful and perfect for selfies, the iSnap selfie stick from Mpow is a Bluetooth selfie stick designed to make taking pictures easy and fun.
The iSnap is super simple to use: just pair your iPhone with your iSnap via Bluetooth, extend the stick to the perfect length, and you're good to go! The stick comes with a 270 degree adjustable head and folds up into a convenient 7.1 inch long package for easy carrying and travel (but be careful not to use it where selfie sticks are banned...)
Though the iSnap is small, the stick itself extends up to 31.5 inches and comes with a wrist strap for additional stability. Depending on your sense of selfie style, you can pick up the iSnap in pink, blue, or black!
Looq S
Bluetooth is great and everything, but If you don't want to have to worry about charging your selfie stick, the Looq S is definitely a selfie stick option to consider.
Small, portable, easy to connect, and quick to use, the Looq is a great option if you're looking for a plug-in selfie stick, but unfortunately won't be too much use with the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus without that headphone jack.
Just plug the Looq into your headphone jack, and the button on the handle acts as a remote shutter. The Looq collapses down to about 8.5 inches and has a sturdy mount that does a decent job protecting your iPhone from falling on the pavement as you pose for a selfie.
Solo Stick
The Solo Stick doesn't come apart for packing or carrying. It simply collapses down, folds into your bag, and you're good to find you're next perfect selfie spot!
This Bluetooth-using selfie stick can get 20 hours of use and up to 3 days standby while a full charge takes less than an hour. This means you won't have to worry if your stick dies at a party – simply plug it in to charge and you're good to start posing again.
The Solo Stick also comes with a sturdy, durable mount that's thick around the edges and provides plenty of padding so you know your iPhone won't fall and shatter or get scratched while using it.
Cliquefie
Keep your selfie stick looking stylish and simple with the Cliquefie Max and Mini's unique, minimalistic design.
The Cliquefie comes with a wireless remote shutter and a durable, extendable arm, while the Max model comes with a built in tripod that extends out of the bottom of the stick, while the mini comes with a standard tripod thread.
After connecting your Cliquefie via Bluetooth, simply slide in your iPhone and set up the selfie stick wherever you want. The remote shutter works up to 30 feet from the stick, and with the Max model, you're able to simply pop the remote back into the stick itself via magnets when you're done using it.
Your favorite?
The selfie sticks above are the ones I came away completely impressed with. I felt my iPhone was safe and didn't have any issues pairing and using them. If you made a selfie stick decision, which one did you decide to go with? Let me know in the comments!
iPhone
- iPhone 7: rumor roundup | News hub | Forum
- iPhone 6s Plus: Review | Forum
- iPhone 6s: Review | Forum
- iPhone SE: Review | Forum
- iPhone buyers guide | iPhone users guide
- Buy from Apple
Reader comments
Best selfie sticks for iPhone
Great piece! I too was on the same boat as you. I hated selfie sticks until i recently took it on a trip with me to Mexico to visit family! Large group shots are what the "selfie" stick are best at!
Sorry but I have to say that I am sick and tired of seeing those selfie sticks especially on a recent trip to Venice for Valentine's Day when I saw hundreds of them everywhere. It kinda spoiled the experience of the trip there. I just don't understand the fuss of selfies, I really don't and why ffs it is so important to show it on sites such as Instagram or FB. I mean what is the point of doing that!? Selfies or selfie sticks is becoming bit of a bad taste for me just like FB is now.
Sent from the iMore App
Taking pictures of a group of people have always been a thing, now there is an issue with you being inside of it? It's just like using the old timer methods, but with more control and less of a chance of soothing going wrong.
As for just basic selfies? Who cares. If they want a picture of the self, let them take one. Move along your day and do what you will.
"I'm da Blur boys!" - Me with 1200 ping. Fiber in Nashville? Save me based Google.
They're a thing because, to be blunt, people as a whole are becoming ever more narcissistic. It's depressing and grim, but when you think about it, mobile phones in general have been as much of a negative on society as a positive. When you see groups at restaurants all sitting together, but each interested only in the tiny burning white display in their hands, you realise the art of conversation is dead.
As for "selfie" sticks (even the mangled word itself is obnoxious), I heard them referred to in a podcast recently as "help your selfie sticks", as they're money on an easy to reach stick for a passing thief. Poetic really.
"Wait" should be "weight" in the first list item.
English evades me some days - like yesterday. Thanks!
Wait, there's more than one company making these?!
Wait, there's an entire article suggesting the "better" ones on reputable website?
Sent from the iMore App
I would like to see these banned from theme/amusement parks
Disney World Florida had banned them when I last visited. Each to their own I guess but I find them annoying.
Sent from the iMore App
I have a Selfie stick that I bought at Walgreens for $9.99. It has great rubber grips, fits an iPhone 6 and extends 40 inches. If I use the built in timer, there is no need for bluetooth connection or charging my selfie stick. In this case, I think less technology is better. I certainly don't need another gadget to charge and keep up with when I'm traveling.
I haven't seen a person with a selfie stick, yet.
The day I do Im just gonna go *facepalm* and move on. smh
Are people seriously paying $50 for a plastic handled clamp? That's more ridiculous than the actual idea of a "selfie stick."
Sent from the iMore App
This is a public service announcement. :-)
This past September I was in Lyon. I was looking at a map on my S5. A guy was riding a bike and "poof" snatched my phone right out of my hand and was gone.
I imagine these selfie sticks make the petty thief's life easier.
Just say no to the selfie stick!!
Sent from the iMore App
the selfie sticks which chose is blue solo stick thank you for very helpful advice
Hi
This is an informative article. Selfies are great to capture pics with families and friends without waiting on someone else to take the photo. Which people have been doing forever! Technology just enables us to be a little more independent. Quit commenting on articles you have no interest in. How lame! Yes my friends say" she has the stick, you know?" BUT, then want all the pics I capture during our outings, go figure!
Huawei Honor Selfie stick for me! works on my Mate 9 AND my iPhone!