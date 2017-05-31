Best Sleep Trackers and Monitors

The perfect gadgets to help you get better sleep!

If you find yourself waking up everyday still feeling very tired and unrested, you could be having issues when you're sleeping you may not know about. If you're looking for some analysis into the problem, you can always invest in a sleep tracker or monitor.

Withings Aura

Withings Aura is the ultimate DIY sleep system. The Aura comes with a bedside lamp and speaker, which is used to give off calming lighting effects and soothing sounds to help you fall asleep, and it also acts as an alarm to gently wake you up from your sleep at the best time during your cycle. This means you should always wake up feeling as rested as possible because it won't pull you out of the deepest sleep.

The real heavy-duty monitoring comes from the electronic pad you lay across the bed underneath your mattress. This handy pad measures a plethora of data which can be useful in determining why you feel so unrested. The pad can measure your heartbeat, bed temperature, air conditions, how many times you roll over, what stage of sleep you're in, and more.

All this data is collected and then syncs to your phone with a free app, giving you a chance to review it every morning.

If you're really looking for more insight into how you sleep, the Withings Aura gives you a huge amount of data to help you find the conditions you need for the best sleep, but, starting at around $225, it isn't the cheapest option out there.

See at Amazon

Sense with sleep pill

Sense with sleep pill is a little different than your average sleep monitor. It has a tiny clip-on device (the pill), that you secure to your pillow, and a cool looking round lamp you can put on your bedside table or nightstand.

The clip-on device takes care of tracking and transferring all your data to the lamp, and it tracks a lot more than you would think. Each night it tracks basic sleeping metrics such as, restless periods, stages of sleep, and an overall sleep score. The little device also has the ability to monitor room temperature, air quality, and even ambient light levels, which is great for getting an idea about what rooms conditions affect your sleep.

Don't worry about the pill being too big, it's only the size of a quarter, so it shouldn't be in the way when it's attached to your pillow.

See at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 2

You may be wondering if at this point we confused sleep trackers with activity trackers; however, the higher end of the Fitbit lineup all come with sleep tracking abilities.

The Fitbit Charge 2 can automatically detect when you fall asleep, meaning you don't have to worry about switching modes before you turn out the lights.

As you sleep, the Charge 2 monitors your heartbeat and sleep patterns throughout the night, displaying the data in graphical form on the Fitbit app for your phone. While the Fitbit doesn't track the exact stage of sleep you are in, it does let you know how long you were restless for and gives you a total of your time spent in peaceful sleep.

The best part of the Fitbit Charge 2 is you can wear it all day! It's an activity tracker capable of tracking your caloric output, your workouts, and much more. By strapping this wearable on your wrist, it can help you lead an active lifestyle and give you the data you need to attain healthy rest.

See at Amazon

Beddit 3

Beddit is a long and thin device that you lay across your mattress under your bed sheets. It's unobtrusive and comfortable to lay on, so you don't have to worry about adjusting the way you sleep.

Beddit has the ability to monitor all stages of sleep on a graph in its companion app available for your phone. Plus, it takes all the data it collects and gives you an average sleep score, allowing you to gauge how well you slept at just a glance.

Starting at around $150, Beddit also tracks your heart rate, snoring patterns, and can even tell if you have left the bed, meaning it can give you even more insight and detail if you have sleep disorders such as sleepwalking or sleep apnea.

See at Amazon

Simmons Beautyrest

Simmons Beautyrest bowling ball! K, it's not a mattress, but it comes straight from a mattress company — who knows sleep better? The Beautyrest is a high-tech sleep tracker that features two pads and a processor. The pads go under your mattress on each side to get a better picture of your motion while you sleep.

All the data is compiled by the processor and transmitted to the app to give you all the details on your sleep each night. The sensors are so sensitive and accurate that they can monitor respiration and heart rate, and the sleep cycle alarm determines the best time to wake you up so that you feel refreshed. The processor learns your sleep patterns over time so that it can help to provide you with the best sleep coaching possible via the app.

If you're looking to go all out with sleep tracking check out the Beautyrest.

See at Amazon

Sleep Cycle

If you don't think you need to spend big money on a sleep tracker, you could always download Sleep Cycle.

For just $0.99, Sleep Cycle turns your phone into a sleep monitor. After turning on the app, you place the phone underneath your bed sheets in the top corner of your mattress. This allows the app to use your phone's sensors to detect your movement and track when you are in deep sleep stages or not.

Sleep Cycle also acts as an alarm that will wake you up at the lightest point of sleep during the 30- or 60-minute window you dictate, which means you will wake pleasantly and won't feel tired and grumpy in the process!

Download now - $0.99

Do you use a sleep tracker?

What device do you use to track your sleep? Tell us in the comments below!