What is the best smart jewelry out there? Here are our top picks!

Nowadays, your jewelry doesn't have to sacrifice style for functionality – or techy-ness!

Smart jewelry is a really great way of combining fashion-forward designs with the latest and greatest innovations in tech, but with so many incredible options out there that do a bajillion different things, it's hard to determine which is the best of the best.

Here are the best (& most beautiful!) pieces of smart jewelry out there! #Stylin'andTechy

WiseWear Calder bracelet

If you want a piece of jewelry that looks like it hopped right off the runway that also doubles as an activity tracker, keep you safe, and receive your notifications, then take a peek at the strikingly beautiful Calder bracelet from Wise Wear!

Here's what Brian Felix of Safe With Tech had to say about it:

The WiseWear team has left no stone unturned. Till now all wearable techs have been programmed to function either as distress alarm or fitness tracker… Personal safety and security are crucial for everyone, especially for women. Because of this fact, WiseWear took the extra concern to include safety features in socialite. Whether going for an early morning walk or returning home late at midnight, this luxury smart jewelry empowers women to live life carefree.

It's not only designed to effortlessly track your daily and weekly physical activity & progress, but it can keep you safe by instantly alerting emergency contacts with a three-tap system. It's also built with 18k gold and palladium. So, the WiseWear Calder bracelet isn't only beautiful to look at, it also aims to improve your life and keep you safe.

The only downside about the bracelet? The $325 price tag can be a wee bit intimidating. You can pick up your Calder bracelet in Rose Gold, Gold, and Palladium.

Leaf Nature Silver Edition

The Leaf from Bellabeat takes everything you think you know about fitness trackers and turns it on its head.

Built and programmed to track not only sleep and your activity status, the Leaf also monitors your stress levels, guides you in meditation, and keeps track of your menstrual cycle for the benefit of your reproductive health.

Malarie Gokey of Digital Trends doesn't want to take it off:

The Leaf looks like normal jewelry, so it's often mistaken as a necklace, pin, or cool bracelet — not a piece of tech. I've gotten many compliments on the Leaf from non tech savvy friends and the techiest of my coworkers. It blends in with my other jewelry and my sense of style, which isn't something I can honestly say about any other wearable I've donned. That's why I've worn it every day since it arrived.

The Leaf is a unique piece of Smart Jewellery. It doesn't need to be charged, since the replaceable battery lasts up to 6-months, and it can secure any backup data that's tracked and recorded throughout the day,

You can pick up your Leaf Nature or Urban in rose gold, silver, gray, or black.

Stelle Audio Mini-Clutch Speaker

If you're someone who's always looking to take the party with you, and if you want a super-stylish piece of tech that accents almost any outfit, then feast your eyes on the fashion-forward Stelle Audio Mini-Clutch Speaker!

Weston from The Gadget Flow had this to say:

Not only will the Mini-Clutch Speaker by Stellé Audio offer the best sound quality on the go, it will also be a fancy clutch for the modern fashionistas. This speaker can pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device and includes a built-in speakerphone that will help you to attend those hands-free calls.

Designed to play music for up to 15 hours with a built-in speakerphone – while still being a super practical purse with a big ol' mirror and pocket for your personal thangs – the Stelle Audio Mini-Clutch Speaker makes playing your music out loud as glam as humanly possible.

You can pick up your Mini-Clutch speaker in metallic purple and gold, dazzling diamond, or metallic blue love #treschic

Ringly Smart Ring

Sure, smartwatches and bracelets are okay, but they've been done a billion-and-one times with just slightly different variations. If you really want to add a smart punch to your jewelry collection while still being the most stylish techy in the room, then consider checking out Ringly's Smart Ring.

With this little ring, you can easily track your steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled, never miss a messages & notifications again with customized phone alerts including vibration patterns and lights, effortlessly sync your favorite apps, and even jump on into a pool or lake without worrying about anything short-circuiting – the Ringly Smart Ring is water resistant, after all!

Nicole Nguyen of BuzzFeed likes that it lets you stay focused:

If you spend a lot of time where phones are (or should be) forbidden, like meetings, night classes, lunches, etc., then Ringly is for you. If you have the kind of job where you're preoccupied with things like interfacing with customers all day and want to stay connected, then Ringly is for you… it's essentially a pager that allows you to focus on the conversation and look at your phone only when it's DIRE.

You can pick up your Ringly Smart Ring in a beautiful gold/lapis, gold/rainbow moonstone, gold/black onyx, silver/tourmalated quartz, and gold/emerald style.

Kate Spade Scallop Bangle Tracker

The name Kate Spade is big big big in the fashion world, but in the tech industry, you don't often hear people boasting about their Kate Spade laptops or Kate spade lightning cables or Kate Spade retractable keyboards. One place you will hear the name Kate Spade is in the realm of wearables, specifically if you're on the hunt for a truly beautiful, fashion-forward piece of smart jewelry like the Kate Spade Scallop Bangle Tracker.

Designed to be beautiful first, and track activity, water consumption, and personal goals second, the Kate Spade Scallop Bangle Tracker is an modern tour de force of fashion.

It's sleek, simplistic design paired with it's smart-ness makes it the ultimate accessory for women who want the best of both worlds, while still being practical – all you need is a changeable coin cell battery.

While the price-point may be a bit high for some, those who often buy designer labels know that you're typically paying for the name and the brand, not just the the piece itself. You can pick up your Kate Spade Scallop Bangle Tracker in silver or in gold.

Nimb Smartring

If you're someone who believes in safety first, while still being stylish and fashion-forwards, then the Nimb Smartring has your back!

Julian Chokkattu of Digital Trends:

You can ask your smartphone to dial 911 hands-free, but what about in dangerous situations when you need to do it discretely? Grabbing your phone or smartwatch may be a little too obvious, but clicking your ring may do the trick. Nimb is a wearable that does just that — it's a smart ring that will alert specific contacts and local authorities with your GPS location in the event of an emergency.

Designed to act as a mobile panic button of sorts, the Nimb reacts to users touching their thumb to their ring in order to send out a message for help to their contacts. By simply pressing the portion of the ring that faces your palm for around 3-seconds, an alert will instantly be sent out with your location. And don't worry about accidentally pressing it – there's a 20-second window that lets you cancel the alert no problem.

But what if the attacker forces you to cancel the alert? "You can use a special password for forced cancellation," Nimb co-founder Kathy Roma said in an interview with Digital Trends. "Your trusted contacts will immediately know that someone forced you to cancel the alert."

The Nimb has recently surpassed its $50,000 goal by nearly $200,000 and will begin shipping out and the beginning of this year.

