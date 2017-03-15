What're the best workout headphones? Here are our picks!
Updated March 2017: We haven't added any new selections to our list because these are still the best workout headphones for you iPhone you can find.
Music moves you — sometimes literally. But if you don't have the right pair of headphones, then moving can be a drag.
Don't suffer in silence — grab a kickass pair of sport headphones and crank your tunes while you tone.
- Jaybird X3
- JLab Audio Epic2
- Bose SoundSport Wireless
- Plantronics BackBeat Fit
- TaoTronics
- Yurbuds Inspire 300
Jaybird X3
Jaybird's been making excellent earbuds for a while and the X3s are phenomenal. Jaybird's fantastic at marrying great sound quality with comfort, style, and durability (it's a polyamorous relationship).
You can get a full week of workouts on a single charge and a quick 15 minutes of charging will get you a full hour at least. If you rely on your tunes to get you through a workout, check out the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds and enjoy.
These headphones come in Blackout or Sparta (white) colors, and they're sweat- and rain-proof, so you can pour your heart and soul into every workout without worrying about frying them.
JLab Audio Epic2
You don't name a pair of earbuds "Epic2" and then have it be anything but. JLab's wireless earbuds combine bombastic sound with sweat-proof durability that'll last you throughout the toughest workouts. It's no wonder these earbuds are the Wirecutter's top pick.
"This great-sounding pair is sealed to block out distractions and able to take a beating, and it fit all of our panelists equally well." [sic]
In the box, you get a hard travel case, all the silicone gel tips you could possibly need, in different sizes, and a USB to Micro-USB charging cable.
You can control your music with the in-line switch, and you have your choice of black, blue, or teal.
Bose SoundSport Wireless
Ask someone the first name that comes to mind when they think of top-notch audio, and they'll likely say Bose. Bose has built a reputation on superior sound quality, no matter the device, and its foray into the realm of sporty headphones is welcome and wonderful.
The SoundSport Wireless earbuds are sweat- and weather-resistant, and the gel tips are wholly designed with comfort and stability in mind. Though battery life isn't the greatest in these (about 6 hours on a single charge), they still pack an aural wallop and the mic and music controls are handy.
Comes in Aqua, black, Citron, and Power Red, which has a heart monitor.
Plantronics BackBeat Fit
If minimalism and comfort are what you're after in a pair of sport earbuds, then the Plantronics BackBeat Fit is for you. Instead of a flimsy headphone cable, these feature a sturdier rubber connection that keeps them secure on your head. CNET was impressed with the overall feel and design of the headset,
"Plantronics BackBeat Fit is a lightweight wireless stereo headset (with integrated microphone) that features a sweatproof design and decent sound. It stays in your ears and most people should find it comfortable to wear." [sic]
The play controls are on the earbuds themselves, with a button for play/pause/skip and a button to answer and end calls. You get 8 hours of playtime, as well as your choice of blue, black, green, or red.
TaoTronics
If you're on a bit of a budget and you also happen to need some headphones that stay more securely in place than most, then check out TaoTronics' wireless Bluetooth headphone. They feature a piece that wraps around most of your ear, with a snug-fitting earpiece that ensures stability while you run, jump, or whatever it is you do to work out (we won't judge).
You get up to 8 hours of playtime, great audio, noise cancellation, and a price that's hard to beat in this class (about $30).
Yurbuds Inspire 300
It's yer bud, Yurbuds, with some neat sport earbuds that actually twist into place so that they don't fall out of your ears once you start to sweat. They may look like the headphones you get on a plane, but they're sweat- and weather-resistant, feature a button for playback control, a mic for calls, and they let in ambient noise so that you can remain aware at all times.
They come in aqua, black, pink, purple, and red/black. These are a great option if you prefer a wired pair of earbuds.
Work it out
What's your favorite pair of sport headphones? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Best Workout Headphones for iPhone and Apple Watch
I am a fan of the 'Rowkin mini plus' I prefer things without wires at all 🤤
https://www.rowkin.com/
Drop the Jaybirds Freedom 5 from the list. They look good, but I bought a pair, tested them out, and returned them. The perfect fit is hard to find and even then they fall out very easily. HIIT training, boxing, heck even running in place caused them to fall out. Returned them and paid $67 more at Best Buy to go with the PowerBeats3. PERFECT. PowerBeats2 are just as good, but the battery life is shorter than the PowerBeats3. Just my .02
I have the X3s on the list, not the Freedom 5. You're not the only person to recommend Powerbeats. Will test and consider for the list!
You're absolutely right. I hate my Jaybirds. They don't fit very well and the sound is subpar. I get better sound out of my $10 junk earbuds I use for running. I've dumped them for the Beats.
For those of us like me who detest in-ear headphones, I can highly recommend the Trekz Titaniums from AfterShokz. They are bone conduction, so you will hear the cars trying to kill you as you walk/run/cycle!
I'm very happy with the Optoma Nuforce BE6i phones, I use some Comply Form tips with them and they sound fantastic, are sweat proof (IPX5) and have great battery life.
Have you tried out the powerbeats 3 yet? I have had great luck with the battery life (12 hours) considering it has apple's new W1 chip. They are water and sweat resistant. and quickly connect to my phone, watch, or iMac and I don't have to visit bluetooth settings. Only complaint I have is the ear buds included weren't comfortable in my ears so I went third party for those.
I'll have to look into them and consider them for this list.
Glad to see the Eclipse Plantronics Backbeat Fit on the list. I've been running with them for over a year now and they've been flawless. Best fitness earphones I've owned by far. They took a bit of getting used to as they don't go fully into the ear canal so you can still hear Road traffic etc and stay safe.
My Powerbeats 2 wireless are both comfortable and reliable.
Xiaomi Mi Sport are the best, escpesially when value are taken into consideration
I've got the Bose SoundSport Wireless. First pair of Bose headphones I've bought and so far I've been impressed. Sound is good and the mic is great for taking calls. I do wish the noise cancelling was a little better, but it's as expected for a pair of in-ear headphones. For over the war headphones I really liked my Beats Studio Wireless headphones but they were recently stolen. I was going to just buy another pair of Beats but given how much I like the Bose SoundSports I will probably give the QuietComfort wireless headphones a look as well.
I'm loving the PowerBeats3 for workouts. I used to get some connection issues with my watch and other BT headphones, but I haven't had one drop with the PowerBeats 3. I've had great battery life, quick charges, and they've survived my massive sweating. My only complaint is they aren't as comfortable when needing a stocking cap for winter running. I'm hoping AirPods 2 will have volume control on the the stems and then I'll give those a shot.
Surprised AirPods are not listed here. Got them a few weeks ago and to me are absolutely perfect for the gym combined with my apple watch.