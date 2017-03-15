What're the best workout headphones? Here are our picks!

Music moves you — sometimes literally. But if you don't have the right pair of headphones, then moving can be a drag.

Don't suffer in silence — grab a kickass pair of sport headphones and crank your tunes while you tone.

Jaybird X3

Jaybird's been making excellent earbuds for a while and the X3s are phenomenal. Jaybird's fantastic at marrying great sound quality with comfort, style, and durability (it's a polyamorous relationship).

You can get a full week of workouts on a single charge and a quick 15 minutes of charging will get you a full hour at least. If you rely on your tunes to get you through a workout, check out the Jaybird X3 wireless earbuds and enjoy.

These headphones come in Blackout or Sparta (white) colors, and they're sweat- and rain-proof, so you can pour your heart and soul into every workout without worrying about frying them.

JLab Audio Epic2

You don't name a pair of earbuds "Epic2" and then have it be anything but. JLab's wireless earbuds combine bombastic sound with sweat-proof durability that'll last you throughout the toughest workouts. It's no wonder these earbuds are the Wirecutter's top pick.

"This great-sounding pair is sealed to block out distractions and able to take a beating, and it fit all of our panelists equally well." [sic]

In the box, you get a hard travel case, all the silicone gel tips you could possibly need, in different sizes, and a USB to Micro-USB charging cable.

You can control your music with the in-line switch, and you have your choice of black, blue, or teal.

Bose SoundSport Wireless

Ask someone the first name that comes to mind when they think of top-notch audio, and they'll likely say Bose. Bose has built a reputation on superior sound quality, no matter the device, and its foray into the realm of sporty headphones is welcome and wonderful.

The SoundSport Wireless earbuds are sweat- and weather-resistant, and the gel tips are wholly designed with comfort and stability in mind. Though battery life isn't the greatest in these (about 6 hours on a single charge), they still pack an aural wallop and the mic and music controls are handy.

Comes in Aqua, black, Citron, and Power Red, which has a heart monitor.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit

If minimalism and comfort are what you're after in a pair of sport earbuds, then the Plantronics BackBeat Fit is for you. Instead of a flimsy headphone cable, these feature a sturdier rubber connection that keeps them secure on your head. CNET was impressed with the overall feel and design of the headset,

"Plantronics BackBeat Fit is a lightweight wireless stereo headset (with integrated microphone) that features a sweatproof design and decent sound. It stays in your ears and most people should find it comfortable to wear." [sic]

The play controls are on the earbuds themselves, with a button for play/pause/skip and a button to answer and end calls. You get 8 hours of playtime, as well as your choice of blue, black, green, or red.

TaoTronics

If you're on a bit of a budget and you also happen to need some headphones that stay more securely in place than most, then check out TaoTronics' wireless Bluetooth headphone. They feature a piece that wraps around most of your ear, with a snug-fitting earpiece that ensures stability while you run, jump, or whatever it is you do to work out (we won't judge).

You get up to 8 hours of playtime, great audio, noise cancellation, and a price that's hard to beat in this class (about $30).

Yurbuds Inspire 300

It's yer bud, Yurbuds, with some neat sport earbuds that actually twist into place so that they don't fall out of your ears once you start to sweat. They may look like the headphones you get on a plane, but they're sweat- and weather-resistant, feature a button for playback control, a mic for calls, and they let in ambient noise so that you can remain aware at all times.

They come in aqua, black, pink, purple, and red/black. These are a great option if you prefer a wired pair of earbuds.

Work it out

