Time to score with these great Sports games for the iPhone and iPad.

When your favorite team of your favorite sport doesn't make the playoffs, don't wait the entire off-season to get your sports fix: There are great games for practically every sport out there. Some of them are extremely realistic, while others offer wacky modifications on a classic sport, but all are awesome to have in your pocket. Here are my favorite sports games for iPhone and iPad!

R.B.I Baseball 17

If you love the realistic simulation sports games that exist on all the major consoles, you'll love R.B.I Baseball 17.

This massive game (a download size of 2.55 GB) allows you to play the full 162-game 2017 MLB season as your favorite team! Through free updates, you can keep up with all the roster changes throughout the season, so you never skip a beat!

With three difficulty levels to choose from, you'll be able to enjoy the experience of real baseball regardless of your skill level. Can you take your team in the postseason?

When it comes to realistic sports simulations in iOS, R.B.I Baseball 17 is a home run.

Punch Club

If you're looking for a game that not only satisfies your sports love but also those in some fun RPG elements, Punch Club is a surprisingly good choice.

Not only does Punch Club give you fantastic boxing gameplay, wrapped in beautiful graphics, but you also get a nifty storyline to follow as you progress through your training.

With three distinct fighting styles — The Way of the Tiger, The Way of the Turtle, and The Way of the Bear — you can customize your fighter to fit your play style!

Grab your Rocky III soundtrack and hit the gym to become the ultimate fighter!

Snowboard Party 2

Snowboard Party 2 is a surprisingly exciting snowboarding game that has a lot of depth. With five game modes, 50 unique tricks to perform, and 16 playable characters, there are a lot of reasons to keep playing.

Despite being a slightly older game, Snowboard Party 2's graphics are still pretty impressive, and the game hasn't been abandoned by the developer. The newest version updated about a month ago.

Snowboard Party 2 is the closest thing you will be able to get to those classic SSX Snowboard games you used to play on your favorite console.

NBA 2K17

NBA fans rejoice! NBA 2K17 is available for your iPhone and iPad, and it's baskets of fun!

Play as are your favorite players and hit the court in three different game modes, or create your own personal character to become a basketball legend.

Play through an entire NBA season and make your way to the top of the standings as you compete for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

With great graphics and a ton to do, NBA 2K17 will take up a whole 2.95 GB of space on your iPhone or iPad, but give you an exceptional basketball simulation game in the process!

Fishing Kings Free+

Dream of hitting the open water and reeling in a big one? Fishing Kings Free+ is an oldie, but a goodie!

Sail around the world to catch the rarest and biggest fish around! You'll need gain experience, make money, and collect new gear to become a true master angler.

Despite being an older game, the graphics are still pretty impressive, and the gameplay is really fun and challenging, making it great to play for a couple of minutes or a couple of hours!

Super Stickman Golf 3

The third installment in the Super Stickman Golf series is everything the first two were and more. It's an incredibly fun multiplayer game that takes an interesting spin on golf.

A combination of fun mechanics makes the game stay fresh. Using ice balls to freeze lakes, sticky balls to hang from the top of floating islands, and Mulligan power-ups to avoid getting eaten by spinning wheels of death, are just some of the wacky things that will keep you teeing up your drives over and over again.

New Star Soccer

One of the most highly-rated soccer games available on the App Store, New Star Soccer gives you a pleasantly fun mix of simulation, management, and RPG elements all in one game!

Progress through the life of a real soccer star as you'll need to manage your personal and professional relationships, as you face a variety of problems and twists on your journey!

Hire physical trainers to improve your skills and agents to negotiate your big contracts so you can make more money. Be careful; gambling all your money could lead you into some serious debt making it hard for you to retire on top!

8 Ball Pool

Another classic game that is still going strong, 8 Ball Pool is a fantastic pick-up-and-play billiards game!

With several different tables and locations to choose from, you can face off against AI opponents on three different difficulties in the practice arena!

Do you think you have what it takes to be the best pool shark in the world? Take on people from all over the world and show them who's boss!

Whether you want to spend minutes or hours playing pool, 8 Ball Pool has a super active community; you'll never have trouble finding someone to play with!

What sports game do you love?

Are we missing a great sports game? Let us know in the comments below!