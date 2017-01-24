Need a great stand for your office, bedroom, or living room? We've got a few favorites.

As I've spent quite a bit of time researching my perfect office and bedroom stands, I figured I'd drop all that knowledge on you, dear readers. Save yourself the hassle of digging through Amazon ratings and pages upon pages of artisanal stands: Here are some of the best iPhone 6s and 6s Plus stands out there. (Also, remember: Most iPhone 6s stands will also accommodate iPhone 6 and 7 models as well as their plus-sized variants; if you have a multi-Lightning iPhone household, all should be happy.)

The Stump Stand

It doesn't charge—nor offer a hole to charge—your iPhone, but it sure makes a great perch: I first discovered the Stump Stand several years ago at Macworld Expo right after the iPad launch, and I've been using mine ever since. It's the goofiest of my recommendations, without a doubt—it's essentially a rotund, 3.5-inch rubber stump boasting colors like "Sea Glass" and "Royal Blue."

But the stand itself is incredibly versatile: It's weighted but portable, and its rubberized coating means that you can not only set your iPhone upright in the groove; you can also lean it against the stump. I use it a lot as my main traveling stand while I'm on business trips or vacation, but it also makes a good dock pretty much anywhere else, too—as long as you can enjoy some goofy color with your iPhone propping.

iPhone Lightning Dock

I'm going to let iMore's own Rene Ritchie talk about Apple's official iPhone Lightning Dock, as he reviewed it:

I've been using the iPhone Lightning Dock every night since it was released, and it's not just as good as Apple's previous generations — it's better. Apple's dock remains simple and essential: The barest possible bit of plastic you need to plug in. Other docks provide completely different looks and often additional functionality as well. If all you want is the Apple aesthetic, a place to charge, and an audio-out port, however, the iPhone Lightning Dock is a solid place to do it.

Twelve South HiRise 2 and 2 Deluxe

If it's quality aluminum craftsmanship you're looking for in your iPhone stand, Twelve South won't disappoint. The company's cheaper HiRise and more expensive HiRise Deluxe differ largely in whether you need to supply a separate Lightning charge cable; otherwise, you're looking at a sleek, simple color-matched aluminum stand from which you can perch your iPhone.

Henge Docks Gravitas

Tired of having to buy a new stand every time you upgrade your iPhone's form factor? Henge Docks's Gravitas stand not only comes with several swappable inserts for both iPhone and iPad, but it also offers the company's Life After Device program: If Apple decides to change the form-factor of the iPhone, you only need to pick up a spare insert, rather than a whole new dock.

Like the HiRise, the zinc-alloy Gravitas wouldn't look out of place in a metallic-themed office, though it looks just as nice in regular surroundings; the stand also comes with its own USB charge cable, and offers an AUX out port in case you'd like to hook some wired speakers up to your device. It's got some heft to it, too, allowing you to pick up your iPhone without picking up your stand, as well.





Satechi 7-Port Charging Station Dock

If your office is a multiple-iPhone household or you simply have multiple devices floating around at any given time, individual iPhone stands may not make the most sense: Instead, check out Satechi's 7-Port Charging Station Dock: The charging stand grips firmly atop any surface you place it on for easy one-handed docking removal, and offers spacers to keep your devices upright. You'll have to supply your own cables—but that can be a bit of a blessing for those of us with secondary Android work devices (or older iPhone test models).

Grovemade Maple iPhone Dock

The perfect blend of wood and metal, Grovemade's Maple iPhone Dock encapsulates Apple Store fashion chic: If Apple were to make a tiny table for each individual iPhone, I imagine it would look something like this. A hefty three pounds, the Maple iPhone Dock sits firmly on your desk with no suction or grippy rubber feet needed; you just have to thread a Lightning charger cable up through the dock's base and you're good to go.

You can use the dock with or without a case, though I'd recommend nothing too bulky if you want to keep an easy dock-in/dock-out process. (And as an extra bonus, Grovemade's products are entirely sourced and built in the USA.)

The Timber Catchall Stand

If you're looking for a great combination stand for your iPhone and your Apple Watch that looks great on your nightstand, too, Pad and Quill's Timber Catchall stand is a beautiful option: The hardwood stand requires you to bring your own cables, but keeps them all but invisible under its base after the initial threading process, and lets you either lay your iPhone flat or prop it up. It's a great option, too, for folks who prefer a wallet or other bulkier type of case that doesn't fit so comfortably with traditional vertical docking options.

Any stands I missed that you love?

Those are my top picks—if you have a stand that you want to see us take a look at for the next version of this roundup, sound off in the comments! I also haven't covered the many, many, many handmade iPhone stands that lurk within Etsy, but recommend giving that section a whirl if you're looking for something with a more rough-hewn feel.