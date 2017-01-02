The mStand by Rain Design is the best stand you can buy for your MacBook. It's made of solid aluminum, stands sturdily, and gives you the desktop experience without taking up all that space.

Best overall mStand by Rain Design See at Amazon The mStand is made of solid, sand-blasted aluminum and it's a sturdy stand that lifts your MacBook 6 inches off your desk. It's tilted slightly forward to bring your MacBook closer, and small rubber pads grip each corner to keep it in place. For a little extra security, there's a raised lip on the center of the base. The full aluminum panel acts as a heat sink to help keep your MacBook cool as it runs, and you have the option to purchase the mStand with or without a swivel base. Bottom line: With the mStand's durable build and stability, it's a longstanding favorite of MacBook users and one of the best-reviewed stands available.

Why the mStand is the best

Sleek, modern feel + durable build + comfortable design = A champion MacBook stand.

The mStand is not only a versatile, well-made MacBook stand that'll take the heat off your lap and the kink out of your neck, but it's also an all-round customer favorite, garnishing over 2,000 reviews that put it at 5 stars on Amazon.

This is a fantastic option for any Mac laptop user. I work from home and revamped my MacBook Pro into what now feels like a desktop. I no longer have to hunch down to look at the screen-- giving me better posture and less back/neck stiffness. (Amazon user G. Fisher)

On top of that, the mStand looks like it's made by Apple, so if you like keeping your technology uniform and clean-looking, the mStand might be a great option to go for!

Interestingly enough, the packaging it came in even reminded me of how Apple would have packaged it. It's a wonderful product that fills an obvious need, and is one of those "why didn't I think of that" items. Simple design, beautiful, and very functional. (Amazon user Steve W.)

The price is also a great option if you're looking for a high-quality stand that won't break the bank wide open – you'll spend just under $45 if you pick up the Rain Design mStand.

Best for productivity Steklo X-Stand for MacBook See at Apple What if you're always on the go, you need a minimalist stand, and your desk is whatever tabletop is available? Sounds like you need the Steklo X-Stand for MacBook! The premium aluminum stands fits 12- to 17-inch MacBooks and is ideal for getting some air flow under and around your MacBook during prolonged use. It folds down and breaks into small components that can easily be stored in your laptop bag; it also weighs a tiny 5.8 ounces. The X-Stand is perfect when you need just a little bit of ergonomic tilt for the keyboard and screen to save your neck and your wrists. Bottom-line: Fold, store, assemble, and work with ease, all thanks to the wildly convenient and portable Steklo X-Stand!

Best for saving space Twelve South BookArc vertical stand See at Apple Smooth, low-profile, modern, and wildly popular, the BookArc by Twelve South is a vertical stand that will reinvent your workspace. If that weren't already enough, it's available in silver, birch, walnut, and espresso, so you can customize your desk to match your taste. The space-saving design elevates your MacBook in case of accidental spills and keeps your MacBook from having heavier objects placed down on it. Vertical stands like the BookArc are ideal when you want to connect your MacBook to an external screen, mouse, and keyboard to turn it into a desktop Mac. It's also handy if you only occasionally need your laptop but don't want it taking up room. Bottom-line: If you're looking for a stand to save you space and save your laptop from the dangers of your desk (while keeping it stylishly stored!) then check out the Twelve South BookArc vertical stand

Conclusion

Finding the most comfortable stand for you and your MacBook can be difficult, but there are dozens of high-quality options out there to pick and choose from that won't break the bank.

While the mStand is by far the sturdiest, best option (and did we mention that it comes with the option of a swivel base?) there are numerous stands in different designs that suit their own individual purpose for getting your work done efficiently, quickly, and, most importantl, comfortably.