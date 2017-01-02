The mStand by Rain Design is the best stand you can buy for your MacBook. It's made of solid aluminum, stands sturdily, and gives you the desktop experience without taking up all that space.
Best overall
mStand by Rain Design
The mStand is made of solid, sand-blasted aluminum and it's a sturdy stand that lifts your MacBook 6 inches off your desk. It's tilted slightly forward to bring your MacBook closer, and small rubber pads grip each corner to keep it in place.
For a little extra security, there's a raised lip on the center of the base. The full aluminum panel acts as a heat sink to help keep your MacBook cool as it runs, and you have the option to purchase the mStand with or without a swivel base.
Bottom line: With the mStand's durable build and stability, it's a longstanding favorite of MacBook users and one of the best-reviewed stands available.
Why the mStand is the best
Sleek, modern feel + durable build + comfortable design = A champion MacBook stand.
The mStand is not only a versatile, well-made MacBook stand that'll take the heat off your lap and the kink out of your neck, but it's also an all-round customer favorite, garnishing over 2,000 reviews that put it at 5 stars on Amazon.
This is a fantastic option for any Mac laptop user. I work from home and revamped my MacBook Pro into what now feels like a desktop. I no longer have to hunch down to look at the screen-- giving me better posture and less back/neck stiffness. (Amazon user G. Fisher)
On top of that, the mStand looks like it's made by Apple, so if you like keeping your technology uniform and clean-looking, the mStand might be a great option to go for!
Interestingly enough, the packaging it came in even reminded me of how Apple would have packaged it. It's a wonderful product that fills an obvious need, and is one of those "why didn't I think of that" items. Simple design, beautiful, and very functional. (Amazon user Steve W.)
The price is also a great option if you're looking for a high-quality stand that won't break the bank wide open – you'll spend just under $45 if you pick up the Rain Design mStand.
Best for productivity
Steklo X-Stand for MacBook
What if you're always on the go, you need a minimalist stand, and your desk is whatever tabletop is available? Sounds like you need the Steklo X-Stand for MacBook!
The premium aluminum stands fits 12- to 17-inch MacBooks and is ideal for getting some air flow under and around your MacBook during prolonged use.
It folds down and breaks into small components that can easily be stored in your laptop bag; it also weighs a tiny 5.8 ounces. The X-Stand is perfect when you need just a little bit of ergonomic tilt for the keyboard and screen to save your neck and your wrists.
Bottom-line: Fold, store, assemble, and work with ease, all thanks to the wildly convenient and portable Steklo X-Stand!
Best for saving space
Twelve South BookArc vertical stand
Smooth, low-profile, modern, and wildly popular, the BookArc by Twelve South is a vertical stand that will reinvent your workspace. If that weren't already enough, it's available in silver, birch, walnut, and espresso, so you can customize your desk to match your taste.
The space-saving design elevates your MacBook in case of accidental spills and keeps your MacBook from having heavier objects placed down on it.
Vertical stands like the BookArc are ideal when you want to connect your MacBook to an external screen, mouse, and keyboard to turn it into a desktop Mac. It's also handy if you only occasionally need your laptop but don't want it taking up room.
Bottom-line: If you're looking for a stand to save you space and save your laptop from the dangers of your desk (while keeping it stylishly stored!) then check out the Twelve South BookArc vertical stand
Conclusion
Finding the most comfortable stand for you and your MacBook can be difficult, but there are dozens of high-quality options out there to pick and choose from that won't break the bank.
While the mStand is by far the sturdiest, best option (and did we mention that it comes with the option of a swivel base?) there are numerous stands in different designs that suit their own individual purpose for getting your work done efficiently, quickly, and, most importantl, comfortably.
Reader comments
Best Stands for your MacBook
Looks good. I think I like the High Rise best
Went with the mStand here. It does what it's supposed to do. I like that it has the lip on the front to keep it from sliding at all. Price wasn't bad either. It's perfect height for me. Puts my MacBook (15") screen right in the middle of my 24 inch monitor. Neither are adjustable so was lucky. I like the HiRise in this list has adjustable height to ensure it's at a good height for you.
I know this is an article on horizontal stands.. but just wanted to throw in my 2 cents..
I'm a vertical stand user. I now use the vertical aluminum Henge Dock for my 15" Retina, love it. Very happy with my Henge Dock. I used the vertical stand, BookArc, from HiRise as well. More flexible (can work with multiple models) it was a good stand for me...
Though, for the money, if you are willing to spend on the HiRise, might as go all the way and get a full dock / sand like the Henge Dock IMHO.
Though, recently, HiRise did lower the price from $90 to $50 for retina BookArc making the price gap more than 50% between them and Henge Docks ($119 Metal, $89 white plastic)
I just love not having to plug/unplug anything with Henge Dock.. makes pull and go so much easier. HiRise wins if you want to spend less and you get the benefit of it likely working with future Macbook Pro models.. which to some might be more important.
The BookArc is made by TwelveSouth. Used it for 3 years at the office, then went to the mStand, to have a dual screen workspace.
Also partial to the mstand, looks great with the Macbook. I'm in the market for a new laptop, looking at the Macbook Pro, maybe a rebuilt one from the Apple Store???
I bought a refurbed MacBook Air few years ago. It was in perfect condition. Buying refurb from the Apple Store online is a great way to save money.
Depending on your needs. Macbook air is quite a computer.
ಠ益ಠ
Check bhvideo they sometimes have new MacBooks cheaper than refurbished ones at the Apple Store and they offer Apple Care for 100$ less.
I use the mStand also. It has been a huge boost to my productivity as it puts my Macbook Pro in the right spot next to my 24-inch monitor.
Love it - I should have bought it the day I bought my laptop..
MacBook stands: meh.
iPhone 6 dock: WANT.
Check out the HiRise for iPhone from TwelveSouth.
Wow. That is a seriously nice stand. And it works with any Lightning iPhone or iPad mini. Thanks for that!
Would very much like to see reviews on vertical stands. My rMBP hooks up to three external monitors and that takes up enough room without having my MacBook laying flat on my desk.
I opted for the Hi-Rise from Twelve South and like it a lot and tend to use my MBP screen as a second screen to put other pages on while I work on my main display, a nice 27" Samsung Display that does quite nicely for me. Sure I would love to have 27" Apple Cinema Display but its just not worth $1000, that is money better spent on an iPad 128GB w/ Cellular and/or an iPhone 6+ 128GB both of which are welcome additions on order (iphone) and waiting to be ordered (ipad when the next version is announced in October).
I have two of the Elevators (and have bought them for two other people, at least) and I've been happy with them. My only gripe is that the rubber feet they friction fit the legs to the acrylic part can come out if you pull them apart. But I generally leave them where they are, so it's not a problem.
Also, I'm not one who likes to type on the keyboard while it's on a stand, so I don't care about the tilt. If I did, I'd probably get an mStand instead. But if I'm gonna put it on a stand, I'm using an external keyboard.
Roland SS-PC1. If you use your MacBook Pro, or PC for music, a great stand at $79.00.
I have a GhostStand, also by TwelveSouth, and have been very happy with it.
http://www.twelvesouth.com/product/ghoststand-for-macbook
I am waiting for my ridge stand
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1205042237/the-ridge-stand-a-new-ed...
We will see how good it is
I have a Roost, which is really a great stand. There is only one caveat to mention: You cannot close the lid of your MacBook while it is on the stand.
The stand uses the gap between the upper and lower parts of the laptop to hold it. Closing the lid will have the laptop sliding right off the stands. I admit to doing this a few times, luckily catching it before it did any damage.
Assuming you are OK with that, it really is a great stand. I know it doesn't sound like it would be, but the laptop is rock solid when it is on it. And the ability to fold it up is a great addition for someone like me who works from the kitchen table and needs to pack up my "desk" at the end of every day.
I'm considering a laptop next time I buy something for my desk. For a stand I want a hole for cables and room to put stuff underneath.
What I really want is a dock which Henge or someone might offer. At my desk I would want to dock to a second monitor, a couple hard drives, a mouse, and probably a keyboard with a numeric keyboard. I want portability, and the additional power and accessories when at my desk.
I use the mStand with two 27" Thunderbolt monitors. I plug the power and the Thunderbolt cable - maximum convenience, and HUGE screen real estate.
No need for a dock, as the Thunderbolt monitor contains the USB peripherals and hard line internet.
Back in my day we used a cardboard box to prop up our laptops, and gard darmit we were happy.
