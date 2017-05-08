Are you thinking about cutting the cord, but aren't sure what you're options are? Here are the best 'cable lite' services around.
Updated May 2017: Added Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV to the list.
Cable providers have long held a monopoly on what we get and how we receive our content. In recent years, companies have been able to work with some of the bigger channel distributors to make a break from traditional cable packages. Most recently Hulu updated its on-demand services with a live TV option and YouTube is rolling out its own live TV option, including support for local broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.
If you've been thinking about unshackling yourself from the cable package limitations, here are the best options for cord cutters right now.
Hulu with Live TV (Beta)
Hulu has added live streaming of cable and broadcast channels to its already enormous on-demand programming. Hulu with Live TV now offers approximately 50 channels for which you can watch live and on-demand shows for a starting price of $39.99. You can also add Showtime to the mix for an additional $8.99.
Hulu with Live TV is currently supported on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox One, and Chromecast, with support for more devices coming in the future.
It comes with support for a handful of broadcast channels in certain areas, like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, but if your region doesn't support it, you might not get support for the big four. You can also watch sports from ESPN's lineup and two Fox Sports channels, as well as NBC Golf and Big Ten.
In the base price, you'll get 50 hours of DVR recording so you can watch TV shows and movies that are otherwise only available live, at your leisure. You can pause and rewind live TV, but can't skip through ads unless you upgrade to the Enhanced DVR package or switch to the ad-free subscription, which will eliminate those commercials altogether.
Hulu with Live TV is currently the most content rich streaming service thanks to the on-demand titles you've been able to watch all along.
YouTube TV
YouTube is hitting the cord cutter market running with a streaming service for watching live basic cable and broadcast network channels. Currently, it features about 40 channels, including the four major networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. It also comes with the ESPN lineup, and even manages to include Fox Sports 1, NBC Sports, Big Ten, and CBS Sports, which covers much of the major sporting events.
For $35 per month, you can watch live content on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Google Cast on smart TVs, or the web. Though Apple TV is not currently supported, Google says it will support more devices later this year. You'll also get a free Chromecast when you sign up, after your first paid month, so you'll be set, even if Google never adds support for YouTube TV on Apple TV.
In the base price, you'll get a DVR recording and cloud storage feature with unlimited hours for up to nine months. You can pause and rewind live TV, but can't skip ads.
Currently, YouTube TV is limited to just a handful of cities, and even if you live close to a supported region, you might not be able to use it (I live about 115 miles from a supported region and can't subscribe).
You can see if you're area is supported before signing up.
Playstation Vue
Available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 consoles across the U.S., PlayStation Vue lets you access some of the most popular networks on television for a monthly subscription fee.
They have four different subscription packages, that range from $39.99 to 79.99 a month, meaning you should be able to find the package that is right for you. All of the packages come with a slew of channels such as AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, Fox News Channel, Syfy, USA, and more! Plus, you can add individual premium channels to any package for an additional monthly cost.
PlayStation Vue also allows you to record live TV so you can watch it later, just like a DVR, and even has an explore mode to give you suggestions of what to watch when you can't decide.
Select PlayStation Vue channels can be viewed from the PlayStation Vue Mobile app available for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.
Sling TV
The first thing that may excite you about Sling TV is its price of $20 per month, but there is more to life than just its price tag.
Sling TV is accessible through an app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Android TV, Windows, macOS, and Xbox One, so chances are you don't have to invest in a device to enjoy the service. Plus it comes with some great channels which include AMC, TNT, ESPN, CNN, History, HDTV and the Disney Channel, so you're bound to find something to keep you entertained.
Sling TV does have a few drawbacks. There is no DVR, so most channels don't let you control playback, and right now you can only stream to three screens at a time, so if you are a family with lots of TVs on all the time that could be problematic.
DirectTV NOW
DirectTV NOW certainly sounds like an impressive deal; you can get 60 channels for $35 a month or up to 120 channels for $70 per month.
You can even get local shows depending on where you live. Certain regional sports programs, as well as regional divisions of networks like NBC, are available in the major cities plus you can add premium channel like HBO and Showtime for only an extra $5 per month.
It's available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Android, iOS, LeEco Android TVs, and Chromecast for Android Phones.
Need more cord-cutting ideas?
Reader comments
DirecTV Now has its own drawbacks: no DVR yet and only two screens at a time.
There's also the CableTV pricing structure that has me turned off.
I signed up for Playstation Vue so I could watch my local NHL team (Hurricanes). The frame rate drops when watching on the Vue app, but I can use the account to log into Fox Sports Go where it runs much more smoothly. Sling TV comes in cheaper with the Blue Package (includes regional Fox sports station), but I can't use it with nearly as many "sign in with your cable provider" apps, so I think the extra $10 is worth it for the time being.
I'll most likely cancel my service when Hockey finishes, and sign back up when the next season starts. I have zero interest in switching to a service like DirecTV Now where my bill suddenly shoots up after a year or if I cancel and renew.
The bill doesn't shoot up after a year for DIRECTV now.
We shall see.
It states specifically on their site that as long as you don't cancel or change your plan you won't lose the introductory rate. I imagine when they figure out how to tie in the NFL package with it that might be considered a change to the plan, therefore you will lose the introductory rate, but you are right we will see.
Some of your information is outdated. Playstation Vue has a tvOS and iOS app now, so you are not limited to PS3/PS4. Additionally, Sony has Vue baked in their newer TV sets and DVD/Blu-Ray players.
Secondly, you are correct that Sling TV currently does not have DVR functionality however, there is a beta program that customers can sign up for an invite to the program. Their DVR service seems to be better than Vue's because it will let a customer keep shows saved longer than 28 days.
I also forgot to mention that Sling is the only provider of the three streaming services that support Apple's single sign on feature for iOS 10 and tvOS 10.
I have prepaid for 3 months of DirectTVNow as of yesterday. It is a product that the bugs have to be worked out of. Worst case scenario I receieved an apple tv for 105 dollars of directtvnow service and I can sell it to come out on top. Another reason I jumped on board is because it is only 35 dollars a month and if they work the bugs out (like they have been doing) 35 dollars a month for the service will be a steal for 100 channels. You get to keep the introductory rate as long as you continue to subscribe month to month so getting onboard before the intro rate disappears was important to me. HBO is a 5 dollar add on with this service so I cancelled my HBO now service which is 15 dollars a month. Currently my tv entertainment bill is about 180 dollars a month including internet and if this works out with directtv now and hbo go my bill will be down to 130 a month.
Best Streaming TV Services For Cord-cutters? Aren't those the only ones? What are the rest even if they're not the "best"?
They did 't list OTA and all the options for that including IP TV Tuners. Whoever wrote this article, should have spent some time at cordcuttersnews(dot)com
Why did you not included Vue has Roku and mobile apps as well? Who paid for this article?
I have been using both DIRECTV Now and PlayStation Vue on the 4th gen Apple TV. DIRECTV Now's price is much better and you get more channels, but you currently can't stream NBC on the Apple TV app and there is NO DVR! That is a huge reason why I prefer PlayStation Vue over DIRECTV Now. PlayStation Vue also supports app sign in for pretty much every channel app, but as for DIRECTV Now you can only log in to about 8 channel apps at the moment. Both services don't support single sign on which I hope changes. One big drawback with PlayStation Vue is that they lost the streaming rights to Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET, Nickelodeon, and others. If you watch those channels then DIRECTV Now has you covered. PlayStation Vue has CBS, NBC(you can stream on Apple TV) and NFL Network channel and you can add the RedZone package which you can't get on DIRECTV Now. If you want more channels for a cheaper price then I would go for DIRECTV Now, but if you want a really good cord cutting experience with DVR then PlayStation Vue wins at the moment. I do believe that eventually DIRECTV Now will gain more functionality and might end up being the better service.
Can anyone confirm sign on to any affiliate apps with DTV Now?
Yes, DTV will let you login to websites.