What are the best subscription boxes to sign your loved one up for on Valentine's Day? These are the ones that keep on giving … and giving and giving and giving and giving.

If you're looking for something to get your Valentine, you might consider a subscription box! Whereas a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers is a one-time testament to your love, a subscription box is a continual reminder of your affection.

Given their growing popularity, there are hundreds of subscription boxes to choose from. We sorted through the crowd and hand-picked some of the best boxes available to woo the one you admire!

Winc Wine Club

Whether you're a regular wine drinker or you're interested in trying something new, Winc's Wine Club is a terrific subscription box.

You start off by answering six questions about foods, flavors, and interests that Winc uses to recommend wines for you to try. Once you've ordered your first box of wines (the standard box contains four bottles) and you've had a chance to try them, you can rate them on Winc's website. The company will use your ratings to inform its recommendations for you.

I recently resubscribed to Winc (it used to be called Club W) and it's always exciting getting a box of different wines to try. I've found some of my favorite wines through Winc.

If you're looking to impress a wine-lover or know someone who'd like to give wine a try, Winc is a good bet!

See at Winc





Love With Food

Love with Food is an all-natural snack subscription box.

You'll get a box each month loaded with all-natural or organic snacks and there's even a gluten-free option. Plus, Love with Food donates — at minimum — one meal to those in need for every box you buy.

My favorite part about Love with Food is if you come across something in your box that you absolutely adore, you can head to the Love with Food website and visit the Snack Shop to order more of that snack. You're not limited to the one or two offerings included in the box — you can have a full-on, retail-sized portion of whatever it is you've come to enjoy.

If you've got a health-conscious snacker in your life who's always looking to try new things, Love with Food is a great option.

See at Love with Food





Graze

Graze is a unique snack subscription box in that it offers delicious treats of its own (in contrast to Love with Food, which offers a selection of snacks from multiple companies).

With more than 100 snacks to choose from, you tell Graze what kind of goodies you like and they'll ship you a box with eight different snacks. Each snack offers a unique health benefit (protein-packed, Vitamin C, metabolism boost) and they're perfectly portioned so you don't have to do any guesswork on how much you should eat.

Graze is a weekly subscription box service — the idea is to have enough snacks to last you throughout the week — so it's a little more expensive in terms of recurring cost. That said, you can skip shipments when needed and cancel at any time.

See at Graze





BarkBox

Humans aren't the only ones who need your affection! BarkBox lets you show that special pupper in your life just how much you care about them.

BarkBox is a monthly subscription box that's jam packed with toys and treats for your dog. When you sign up for BarkBox, the company will ask you a little info about your pupper so it's not sending toys and treats that are too small or too large. We just recently started a BarkBox subscription and let me tell ya — the puppers are THRILLED! If you want to turn your dog into a mailman-lover, just get a BarkBox sub. 😂

BarkBox is a great way to keep a steady flow of new toys and treats for your dog. They're currently running a Valentine's Day special, so hop to it!

See at BarkBox





Papirmass

Papirmass is arguably one of the coolest subscription services I've come across.

Instead of focusing on snacks, treats, toys, or booze, Papirmass focuses on art.

Each month, Papirmass sends out an art print and a card that includes information about the artist. I love the idea of being able to build a beautiful gallery of artwork in my home and refresh it regularly as new prints arrive.

Papirmass does monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions and the prints ship free worldwide.

If you know an art-lover, someone who's got a knack for interior decorating, or just someone who likes to support the arts, Papirmass is a grand gesture of appreciation.

See at Papirmass





The Bouqs Company

Flowers are a nice gift, especially on Valentine's Day. The problem with flowers, though, is that they will eventually die.

The Bouqs Company turns what is too often a sad reminder of mortality (we're getting deep here, folks) into a reminder that life — and love — goes on!

You can sign up for a weekly, monthly, or quarterly delivery of fresh flowers to send a message that — like your adoration — your floral gift is undying and constantly revitalized.

Whether you've fallen for someone with a green thumb or someone who just likes to have fresh, beautiful plants in their home, The Bouqs Company's concierge subscription can help you send your message of undying love.

See at The Bouqs Company

Do you subscribe?

Are there any must-have subscription boxes we've failed to include? Let me know in the comments below or over on Twitter!