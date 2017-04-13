You're running out of time to file your taxes: The U.S. tax deadline is April 18. If you're not sure where to start, check out these apps that let you prepare your taxes right on your iPhone or iPad!

The tax deadline is fast approaching, so you need to file quickly. Luckily, there are some awesome apps that let you file right from your iPhone or iPad. Though these apps are free to download, all the ones that allow you to e-file will require an in-app purchase.

See? It doesn't have to be painful at all.

TurboTax Return App

When most people think of doing their own taxes, TurboTax is likely the first name on their mind. Intuit's app easily lets you get your tax return prepared and e-filed in a jiffy. It pulls all your information from a photo of your W-2 and it fills in all the correct tax forms for you.

If you upgrade to the Deluxe, Premier, or Self-Employed versions, the app will even search through more than 350 tax credits in order to maximize your return. The ExplainWhy feature is a convenient way to learn exactly why you're getting the refund you're getting, so that you can avoid the almighty audit.

Free, with in-app purchases - Download now

H&R Block Tax Prep and File 2016 returns

The other big name in taxes, H&R's tax app lets you quickly e-file after carefully preparing your tax return. You can import last year's return from any tax-prep service, and H&R's question and answer method makes preparation easy, ensuring you don't miss anything along the way.

You can snap a photo of your W-2 or add a PDF and the H&R app does the rest by filling in the appropriate forms.

Free, with in-app purchases - Download now

TaxAct Express

TaxAct Express is the quick way to file your taxes on your iPhone or iPad. During set up, the app performs a quick interview to make sure its right for your tax situation. That way you don't end up missing anything and getting audited. You can file your federal and state taxes with TaxAct's secure e-file and direct deposit system.

You'll get step-by-step guidance in order to simplify every aspect of the process, and like the other apps mentioned, you can upload a PDF of your W-2 or snap a photo so that the app can do all the "paperwork" for you. TaxAct Express also employs two-factor authentication and Touch ID, so your information remains secure and confidential.

Free, with in-app purchases - Download now

If you don't want to file on your device: TaxCaster

If you don't exactly trust filing your tax return through an app, but you still want to get an estimate on your tax return, so there are no surprises when you go see an accountant, then check out TaxCaster. This is Intuit's free preparation app that lets you plan ahead to help you pay less in taxes or maximize your refund. In reality, this app is Intuit's way of determining the correct TurboTax product for you, but it can give you a good read on where you sit, so you can decide to file on your own or hit up a professional for help.

Free - Download now

How do you file?

Do you use tax apps or do you prefer to file online or with an accountant? Got a favorite filing app? Sound off in the comments below.