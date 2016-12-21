Deck the halls with thoughtful presents so she fa la la la la la la la loves you.

Holiday shopping can be seriously stressful, and picking out the perfect gift for your favorite tech-loving gal can seem a bit daunting and overwhelming (even picking out a regular gift for the lady in your life is bound to get your heart pounding).

Luckily, there are some pretty stellar – and super cool – tech options that almost any woman is bound to find functional, worthwhile, modern, and stylish.

Here are a couple of last minute tech gift ideas that you can pick up so you're not dashing through the snow to the mall without a clue of what to get her.

Michael Kors X FUJIFILM INSTAX Camera

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the photographer/fashionista on your list, then look no further than the Michael Kors X FUJIFILM INSTAX Camera.

Introducing MICHAEL KORS x FUJIFILM INSTAX, a collaboration that captures the creative energy of the fashion and photography worlds in one chic, limited-edition camera.

Featuring the classic Michael Kors logo and the designer's signature in gold, this Polaroid-like camera automatically prints your pictures, making capturing memories as simple as pointing and shooting. Plus, in this modern, digital world, few things are more satisfying than holding a physical photograph.

While some FUJIFILM cameras come in a ton of fun colors, this limited edition camera only comes in this sleek gold/black color combo. Très chic.

PERALTA Abby iPhone case

The PERALTA Abby iPhone case isn't as much of a case as it is the perfect iPhone accessory for the gal on the go.

While bigger is sometimes better, bigger can also be more cluttered and annoying. That's why the PERALTA Abby iPhone case is such a perfect accessory: you can store your iPhone, your keycard, and your wallet without any extra clutter, all while being able to talk (and walk!) hands-free.

All of SF Bag's products are made in San Francisco, with the Abby case available in four different colors and two different textures, including black pebbled leather, mahogany pebbled leather, blue/gold plaza pattern and the red gala pattern.

Prynt Smartphone Printer case

While basic Polaroid-like cameras will print out your photos and give you a super cool physical memory, the Prynt Smartphone Printer case literally brings your photographs to life.

Literally.

Simply attach your iPhone, snap your photo, and print instantly. But the coolest part about the Prynt is the fact that it takes a 5 second video after the picture is taken, meaning that every time you scan your photo using the Prynt app, augmented reality quite literally brings your photograph to life on your screen.

The Prynt comes in three different colors, including black, white, and a beautiful, bold teal color. Seem like something out of Harry Potter? I thought so, too.

QBracelet

What's worse than having your iPhone run out of battery half-way through the day? Having your iPhone run out of battery and not having a damn charger cable in your bag. You know what's even worse than that? Not having a super cute bracelet to go with your favorite outfit.

Luckily for us, the QBracelet exists, meaning that you not only get a boss bangle bracelet, but also an extra 50% charge so you never have to worry about your iPhone dying and you being cable-less ever again.

This bracelet by Q Designs, however, is so sleek and minimal you might be inclined to put it on even when you're fully charged. - W Magazine

This super-light, carefully crafted piece of tech jewelry comes in four different finishes, including silver, matte silver, matte black, and gold.

Neewer 18" Ring Light

A lot of people look at ring lights and go, "... Why is that practical?", but if you're shopping for a lady who loves makeup, photography, throwing parties, and so much more, then we suggest taking a peek at the Neewer ring light.

As versatile as it is bright, this handy-dandy lighting tool is perfect for girls who want some extra light while applying makeup to themselves (or if they're make up artists – their clients). It's also the perfect photography light, turning 7/10 selfies into 10/10 selfies and portraits of others into an illuminated dream.

Plus, a ring light is a party light! Set it up with a cute background at a holiday party and you'll have people sharing Snapchats, selfies, and modern-day photo booth pictures non-stop.

Keep in mind that this ring light comes without a stand, so it's worth it to pick one up. After attaching it to the stand, all you have to do is plug it in, and you're good to go!

Parrot Zik 3

Though a little bit pricy for headphones, the Parrot Zik 3's aren't only well-made with crystal clear sound quality, they're also stunningly stylish, sleek, modern, and perfect for any girl on your holiday shopping list.

Designed with a powerful digital processor, the Zik 3 headphones actually adapt and adjust the the sound in the environment that you're in. All sound in the background is automatically filtered out, while it's wireless feature allows up to 18 whopping hours of battery life (oh, and you can have a full charge on the Parrot Zik 3 in around 2 hours).

With the Parrot Zik app, enjoy an even more personalised musical experience. You can easily adjust the configuration of your Parrot Zik headphones, choose the noise control and equalizer settings, activate street mode to stay connected with your surroundings, or immerse yourself completely in your music.

The headphones are designed with a stylish crocodile skin effect and cushioned seams, making them as comfortable as they are fashionable. They come in eight different colors, including crocodile skin green, crocodile skin red, cream, camel brown, crocodile skin dark brown, quilted black, and crocodile skin black.

What are you getting her this holiday season?

Are you aiming for something techy? Something romantic? Something funny? Let us know which perfect gift you're picking up for your sweetheart in the comments below!