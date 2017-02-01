Valentine's Day is fast approaching and we have some great suggestions on what to get your partner!

Whether it's a friend, boyfriend, husband, or partner that you plan on spending Valentine's Day with, you're probably wondering what in the world you're gonna get that tech-obsessed guy in your life, right?

Well wonder no more, 'cause we're here to help! We've got some last-minute gift ideas that are sure to please! Oh, and by the way: These gifts are just as awesome for a guy as they are for anyone else. So don't let "gifts for guys" keep you from giving these gifts to a gal.

Apple Watch Series 2

You can't go wrong with the brand new Apple Watch Series 2. Not only is it way faster than the former "Series 0" Apple Watch, but it's also got a super-bright screen and GPS.

Oh, and did I mention it's water proof? If you're shopping for a swimmer (or just someone who has trouble keeping their pricey gadgets away from water), the Series 2 is a great choice.

Best of all, if your guy already has "Series 0" Apple Watch bands, they'll work for the Series 2. Buy the watch and skip out on picking up extra bands — now that's a great idea!

Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is a "duh" buy for anyone who wants to add some home automation to their life, and many retail electronics stores will have these on hand in droves.

The second-generation Dot features a, speaker, so it doesn't require a set of external speakers to function. Still, if you're planning on listen to music (which you should be, the Amazon Echo is a fantastic music listening device), you're gonna want external speakers.

If your gift-getting guy has any home automation accessories in his pad, the Echo Dot is perfect as a central means of controlling all that smart gadgetry.

It's also just a delightful piece of tech. Amazon's Alexa assistant is quite witty, and the company keeps it up to date with new jokes and hidden easter eggs.

All that said, if you can afford the Amazon Echo, get that instead. Its internal speakers are a lot more powerful, so it doesn't need to be hooked up to anything.

DJI Mavic Pro

I mean, there's really no other way to put it: Drones are damn cool. And not only are they cool, but they're also abundant. You can find a drone that's ripe for the plucking at almost any department or electronics store.

Look, when it comes to drones there's not a whole lot of real utility for most people, but who cares? They're just so damn cool.

The DJI Mavic Pro has a 4K camera, it flies for up to 27 minutes, and it's super compact. The thing folds down into a 3-inch by 8-inch space.

If your guy is an aspiring filmmaker, photographer, or just likes cool stuff that flies — the DJI Mavic Pro should definitely go on your list.

Sonos PLAY:1

If your gift-getter isn't into home automation or talking to an intelligent assistant, but he's really into music or podcasts or audio books, the Sonos PLAY:1 is a quality wireless speaker that's sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

It's loud, it's clear, and it's Sonos. That means you're going to get great-sounding audio whether you place it on your bookshelf or in the middle of your coffee table.

The Sonos PLAY:1 has two amplifiers and custom-built drivers. It offers more than 30 music streaming services (including Apple Music). Oh, and it also just looks fantastic. I'd be jealous of anyone who got this speaker as a gift … unless it was me. That'd be OK.

Tile Slim

Does your guy lose his keys more often than, say, never? Does his wallet go missing from time to time? Does he forget where he put his phone? Get. Him. The. Tile.

The Tile Slim is a little Bluetooth LE device that helps you find missing items. Slip it into a wallet, a bag, a briefcase, etc. and next time you lose your stuff, you just activate the chime via the Tile app. The device has a range of up to 100 ft.

"But what if it's out of range," you ask? Well, that's where this thing really earns its keep. Tile has essentially formed a mesh network with the loads of Tile trackers out in the world, and you can use that mesh network to find your lost item!

Here's how they explain it:

If your Tile is out of Bluetooth range, you can use Last Place Seen to see where it was last seen on the map, or you can mark your Tile as lost and it will allow your Tile to be discovered by the community. When anyone running the app comes within Bluetooth range of your Tile, you will receive an alert notifying you of the location of your Tile.

Pretty awesome, right? Save your guy from losing yet another wallet — get him the Tile!

Polaroid Zip

Is your valentine an avid phone photographer? If so, the Polaroid ZIP mobile printer is a perfect gift.

This little printer is small enough to fit in your pocket and let's you print pictures right from your phone! It can connect to any iOS or Android device using the Polaroid Connect app (free download upon purchase) and it doesn't use any ink! As long as you use Polaroid's ZINK photo paper (sold separately) it's like turning your phone into an old school Polaroid camera.

All your cute couple selfies don't have to just live on Instagram, print those bad boys out and keep the memory forever!

Have any other gift ideas?

Thinking about snagging anything on this list? Have some other ideas for great gifts? Gimme a shout in the comments below or over on Twitter!