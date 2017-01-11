What are the best tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 7? Here are our early favorites!

iPhone 7 is here and that means if you want to keep that beautiful new screen as scratch and scuff-free as the day you bought it, you're going to want a screen protector. And if you want a screen protector, you're going to want a tempered glass screen protector.

Maxboost screen protector

Keep your iPhone 7's screen protected from scratches, scrapes, and shattering with this incredibly thin, 0.2mm screen protector from Maxboost.

Using tempered glass to save your iPhone 7's screen from high drops, accidentally falling face-first onto the pavement, and so much more, the Maxboost screen protector comes with two protective sheets and is super sensitive!

Each screen protector is designed to keep out sweat and moisture, along with preventing streaks and oil residue from fingerprints to keep your new iPhone 7 looking clean.

See at Amazon





Zagg Sapphire Defense

With seven times more shatterproof protection than an unprotected screen, a smudge-resistant coating, and ultra HD-level transparency, the Zagg Sapphire Defense is a sleek and reliable option if you're looking to protect your iPhone 7.

The Sapphire Defense features drop-proof technology that helps absorb and cushion your iPhone's screen from accidental drops or falls. The protector is also infused with Sapphire crystals for protection against deep scratches.

Plus, by using Zagg's patented EZ Apply tabs, you won't ever have to worry about any air-bubbles ruining the smoothness of your screen!

See at Zagg

BodyGuardz premium glass screen protector

Your iPhone 7's screen deserves to be safe from all impacts and falls. That's why the BodyGuardz premium glass screen protector is such a great option!

This innovative, award-winning protector is made from a strong, tempered aluminosilicate glass that gives your iPhone 7's screen 25% more protection during drops and makes scratches less obvious on your iPhone.

The BodyGuardz comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a 30-day money back guarantee, so if you're not thrilled with your premium glass screen protector, you can return it in a snap.

See at Bodyguardz

Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector

Simply stick the Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector to your iPhone 7's screen, and you'll be ready to avoid all the dangers the world wants to throw at you (and your pretty new iPhone).

Made with an ultra clear tempered glass surface (that's allegedly almost as hard as diamond), the Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector goes on easily without bubbles and is designed with a shock-absorbing layer directly under the protector's tempered glass top.

The Luvvitt is designed to work smoothly with the home button, so fingerprint recognition is still simple, while the protector won't take away your iPhone screen's sensitivity, making it incredibly user-friendly on top of practical and sturdy.

See at Amazon

amFilm Screen Protector

With the amFilm Screen Protector, you won't have to worry about your iPhone 7's screen cracking under pressure or shattering into a thousand pieces.

Extremely durable, ultra-thin (at just .3mm) and designed to give high-quality clarity to your iPhone's screen, the amFilm Screen protector is a scratch-resistant accessory that'll give your iPhone that little extra level of protection.

With the amFilm protector, you get two glass protectors in case you mess one up during installation, wet/dry wipes, dust removal stickers, and more!

See at Amazon





Your favorite?

If you're using a tempered glass screen protector, let me know which one. If you try out one of the above, let me know how it works for you?

Updated January 2017.