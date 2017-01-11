What are the best tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 7? Here are our early favorites!
iPhone 7 is here and that means if you want to keep that beautiful new screen as scratch and scuff-free as the day you bought it, you're going to want a screen protector. And if you want a screen protector, you're going to want a tempered glass screen protector.
Maxboost screen protector
Keep your iPhone 7's screen protected from scratches, scrapes, and shattering with this incredibly thin, 0.2mm screen protector from Maxboost.
Using tempered glass to save your iPhone 7's screen from high drops, accidentally falling face-first onto the pavement, and so much more, the Maxboost screen protector comes with two protective sheets and is super sensitive!
Each screen protector is designed to keep out sweat and moisture, along with preventing streaks and oil residue from fingerprints to keep your new iPhone 7 looking clean.
Zagg Sapphire Defense
With seven times more shatterproof protection than an unprotected screen, a smudge-resistant coating, and ultra HD-level transparency, the Zagg Sapphire Defense is a sleek and reliable option if you're looking to protect your iPhone 7.
The Sapphire Defense features drop-proof technology that helps absorb and cushion your iPhone's screen from accidental drops or falls. The protector is also infused with Sapphire crystals for protection against deep scratches.
Plus, by using Zagg's patented EZ Apply tabs, you won't ever have to worry about any air-bubbles ruining the smoothness of your screen!
BodyGuardz premium glass screen protector
Your iPhone 7's screen deserves to be safe from all impacts and falls. That's why the BodyGuardz premium glass screen protector is such a great option!
This innovative, award-winning protector is made from a strong, tempered aluminosilicate glass that gives your iPhone 7's screen 25% more protection during drops and makes scratches less obvious on your iPhone.
The BodyGuardz comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a 30-day money back guarantee, so if you're not thrilled with your premium glass screen protector, you can return it in a snap.
Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector
Simply stick the Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector to your iPhone 7's screen, and you'll be ready to avoid all the dangers the world wants to throw at you (and your pretty new iPhone).
Made with an ultra clear tempered glass surface (that's allegedly almost as hard as diamond), the Luvvitt tempered glass screen protector goes on easily without bubbles and is designed with a shock-absorbing layer directly under the protector's tempered glass top.
The Luvvitt is designed to work smoothly with the home button, so fingerprint recognition is still simple, while the protector won't take away your iPhone screen's sensitivity, making it incredibly user-friendly on top of practical and sturdy.
amFilm Screen Protector
With the amFilm Screen Protector, you won't have to worry about your iPhone 7's screen cracking under pressure or shattering into a thousand pieces.
Extremely durable, ultra-thin (at just .3mm) and designed to give high-quality clarity to your iPhone's screen, the amFilm Screen protector is a scratch-resistant accessory that'll give your iPhone that little extra level of protection.
With the amFilm protector, you get two glass protectors in case you mess one up during installation, wet/dry wipes, dust removal stickers, and more!
I've been a die hard zagg user but always find there protectors for my 6s plus always seem to lift at top and or bottom, the belkin fits nice but scratches WAY to easy
I've always wondered. Whenever I purchase a Zagg from Verizon they always fit perfectly. The ones I purchase from Best Buy never actually fit and always lift along the edges. Why is that?
That's a good question and that's my #1 complaint with the glass protectors on my 6S (and 6 before it). The "ghosting" is annoying at best, and a dust catcher at worst.
I have been purchasing and using Spigens tempered glass screen protectors for a while, and love them. Great quality and built. No lifting at the edges letting dust in. Just very happy with them. I even purchased 2 x 2 packs, for 3 iPhone 7's we have coming in
I've used a few different brands and I agree that Spigen is a good one.
Hey capt Joe can i have 1 for 7 plus I greatly appreciate
Yes.
i subscribe can i get an iPhone 7 pleas thanks
Are the dimensions/layout of the iPhone 7 different from the 6 or 6s? Basically any reason why a leftover tempered glass protector designed for an iPhone 6/6s wouldn't work? (at my office we keep stacks of them around)
I was wondering about the very same thing. Did anyone try that yet and see if it works?
According to 9to5 Mac, the earpiece/front-facing speaker grille is longer since it is now a part of the stereo sound system. So some 6/6s screen protectors may cover up part of the speaker grille which would be a major bummer IMO
I use the Savfy tempered glass. It comes in matching colors with rounded edges and covers all around the screen, including the space under the home button. It's responsive and cheap. Only $9 on Amazon so you can order 2-3 at a time for backup and it's still cheap.
Update- the Savfy protector and others with "full" screen coverage don't work so well on the iPhone 7. The new home button doesn't function properly and reachability works like 2% of the time with those cases.
A company located @ cinder.com had a great one for my 6s plus. Extremely thin with excellent coverage... Hopefully they make one for my 7 plus!
Rhinoshield, I will be purchasing one when my Spigen's wear out.
When the iPhone 7 arrived I went down to the Apple store and purchased the Tech21 case for it and had them install the Belkin Glass screen protector. First, they have a machine that actually installs the screen protecter. They first clean the screen with a wet solution.. then put the phone in the Belkin applicator unit. Secondly, they run a full screen dust/debris remover tape across the entire screen... they then close the top of the applicator box and drag the handle and it applies the glass protector to the screen. It is a perfect fit and matches all the cut-outs and sensors. There isn't a bubble or piece of debris under the glass. The other thing I like about the Belkin protecter is that the sides don't have that goofy rain-bowing that so many of the protectors have in certain light.
One of the other posters mentioned that the Belkin unit scratches easily. The one they sell at the Apple store must be different in that I have put it in my pocket, accidentally run my car keys over it... etc, and it remains without a scratch... in any light. So not sure which Belkin protecter he is referring to. But the one at the Apple store is by far the best screen protecter I have ever had... and I have tried them all. Now... to be fair... it isn't $9! It was something like $25, which isn't cheap. But I feel it was well worth the cost. The other thing I like is that Apple put the screen on for you at no charge. If they mess it up, they will bring out another one and put it on.