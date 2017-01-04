One of the coolest features of Apple Watch is custom third-party clock face complications: With custom complications, you can view upcoming flights or hotels, your next pill dosage, whether it's going to rain in a half-hour, or how long you've been working out. (Better yet—you can virtually travel through time while checking this information with the flick of your watch's Digital Crown.)
So what are the third-party apps with complications worth checking out? Here are my top picks so far.
Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go recently launched on the Apple Watch, and brought along with it a handy watch face complication. In addition to notifying you about nearby Pokémon, the watch app lets you start Pokémon Go play sessions that can be logged as workouts. These sessions can also help with egg hatching, which requires you to travel certain distances for each egg. This is where the watch complications come in.
Rather than opening the Pokémon Go watch app to check on your progress, you can just glance at your wrist. The complication displays how far you've gone against how far you have left to go to hatch your egg.
iTranslate
Going on a trip abroad where you don't quite speak the language? iTranslate's instant-translation app for your Apple Watch is already pretty fantastic—I've used it since the Apple Watch's debut—but the complication is even better: It automatically figures out the local language based on your location and (if you have the full-sized complication set) translates helpful phrases throughout the day like "Hello", "Enjoy your meal," and "Goodnight." Best of all, you need only tap the complication to go directly to the dictation screen to enter in your phrase to be translated.
I know I'm building a clock face around this the next time I go adventuring.
HeartWatch
Curious about your heart rate and health data? HeartWatch is not only the best app on the App Store for collecting and displaying information about how your heart is beating while you're sleeping, exercising, or working, but it also has a great complication for your Apple Watch, too. Designed for the smallest complication area, HeartWatch shows your current high heart reading for the hour, along with a greater than, less than, or equal sign to compare it to past heart readings that day. Tapping it will open the HeartWatch app, which displays your current heart rate along with your highs, lows, and averages for the day.
Just Press Record
Just Press Record is the complication that gets the most use on my watch, tapping-wise. The small complication is essentially a shortcut to the Just Press Record app, which hooks in to the Apple Watch's microphone to let you record anything in earshot. I need only tap the complication to launch the app; and because Just Press Record takes advantage of Apple's native apps framework, it's speedy. No waiting three seconds for the app to query the iPhone. I've recorded story ideas, song snippets, and on-the-spot interviews with Just Press Record, and all that audio gets automatically synced back to the iPhone and any other devices via iCloud Drive.
Fantastical
Not only is Fantastical an excellent calendar app for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, it also supports your Apple Watch. While the watch app gives you a quick rundown of everything on your calendar for the next few days and lets you add new events with your voice, the Fantastical complication displays your next (or current) appointment, along with either a time frame or an "UNTIL" indicator letting you know when your meeting's ending. It also supports Time Travel, letting you fast forward through the day's events.
Carrot Weather
My favorite snarky weather app now has a weather complication, and it couldn't be better. If you pay an extra $1.99 in-app purchase (and you should), Carrot Weather provides you with a large complication on the Apple Watch that lists the weather in icon form, what the temperature feels like, the highs and lows for the day, and a quick notation on what the sky's doing—"cloudy later on," "rain in three minutes," and the like. If you add Carrot Weather's secondary small complication while the first one is enabled, you'll get wind data in that location; otherwise, you'll just see the current temperature.
Like any good weather complication should, it also works with Time Travel, letting you quickly see what to expect later on in the day. (Seriously, have I mentioned yet that Time Travel + third-party complications are my favorite thing?)
Pedometer ++
Apple's built-in Activity complication can be great for showing you your overall progress towards your goals, but it's a bit more of a hassle to look at more detailed information. For those that are obsessive about their step counts, Pedometer ++ is here for you, showing off your day's exact step count right on your watch face. The complication also makes it easy to track the distance you've covered in a given day with a mile count right alongside your steps.
Dark Sky
If you want some of the best by-the-minute weather prediction on the App Store, Dark Sky is your weather app—and its included complication bundles the best of the app on your Apple Watch. You'll see the current temperature and sky conditions as well as a 60 minute rain forecast, the high and lows for the day, and sunrise/sunset. If you've set UV conditions within the Dark Sky app, you'll also be alerted when those exceed your threshold.
Dark Sky's tiny complication just shows the current temperature, but you can tap it, of course, to quickly get into the app. And both complications support Time Travel so that you can see what the weather plans to do throughout the day.
ETA
I've spoken at length on iMore about my love for ETA, and now the traffic prediction app has gotten even better with a custom clock face complication.
On its face (ha ha), the complication offers a quick glance at a favorite travel location, estimated time to destination, and how much of a delay you'll hit. Pretty useful on its own, but when you pair this with the Apple Watch's Time Travel feature, it's downright magic: Spin the Digital Crown, and you can figure out exactly when to leave your house in order to hit the least amount of traffic during your travels. No, ETA can't predict accidents (yet), but as someone who frequently drives to places hours away, I can guarantee this complication will see heavy rotation on my Apple Watch.
Hotwire
If you use Hotwire a lot to book hotels, you will love the app's complication while traveling: It displays the name of your hotel along with check-in or check-out time. Tapping on the complication and then on your reservation will get you the address to the hotel along with other details—your confirmation number, for instance. The same goes for car rentals and flights. I know I'll be using this complication on my next trip to New York!
Streaks
Streaks is an app for tracking consecutive tasks—whether it's walking the dog, doing yoga, standing for a certain amount of the day, or more. (It even integrates with the Apple Watch and the Health app to track certain tasks automatically.)
The app's complication is one of the simplest I've seen—it's only available in small size and displays as a series of light and dark dots—but it's surprisingly useful. White dots mean you've completed your task for the day; gray dots nag you to finish on up. If you like motivating complications, Streaks might just be your ticket to greatness.
Citymapper
Need to catch a train? Citymapper hooks in to just about every transportation agency it can get its hands on to provide you with accurate data for your transit travels.
On the Apple Watch, you'll get a great large complication that lets you know what train you should catch next, when it comes, and where you should board. The small complication merely shows your ETA (or, if you're not in the middle of a journey, the Citymapper icon).
Lifesum
Fun fact: When I go into stressful weeks at work, it becomes harder than usual to eat at normal mealtimes. In the absence of my fiancé prodding me to "Stop writing how-tos and eat lunch, dammit," I've been using Lifesum to keep track of my eating throughout the day.
On the Apple Watch, Lifesum has one goal: to yell at you if you haven't eaten enough today. A big "Energy Status:" complication lets you know if you're "Stable" or "TOO LOW," and tapping on the text sends you directly to the app where you'll be encouraged to go eat a snack (or, if you haven't eaten lunch already, some lunch, dammit.) It's a nag... but a useful one.
Your favorites?
I know there are a ton of other great Apple Watch apps floating about the App Store, and I'd wager quite a few have great complications, too. Have an app you think I should try out? Let me know in the comments!
Updated January 2017.
Reader comments
Just can't understand why Apple won't allow 3rd party watch faces. Makes absoluely no sense. That is the one thing that Pebble had over the Apple Watch. You could get some great reproductions of Rolex, Breitiling, TAG (and others) watch dials that also had additional complications... weather, secondary time zone, etc. No excuse on this one Apple.
TripCase complication is a must for the road worrier.
I love the concept of complications but get too upset at them never working the way they ought to. The MLB At Bat complication is exactly what I want if it worked, but for whatever reason, it has a delay that tends to be several innings behind, even though you can bring up the glance or load the app and it shows the correct up to date score. I can't get it to update at all on the complication like it's supposed to. I contacted them and they told me I should try re-paring my watch to fix it. I've already re-paired once and it didn't really solve much of anything but cause me a tremendous headache as it didn't recall what apps I had installed and my app positions from the backup. I've tried other complications like CNN and occasionally they work, but more often, they don't and display the same thing for long periods of time. This watch still feels half baked like a beta test and they seriously need to fix tons of their issues. My apps just close out half the time and I'm always getting endless spinning circles.
Pedometer ++ is absolutely fantastic as an app/complication
I find Fantastical is great when it's working, but it stops updating regularly, making it a waste of time.
Weather Underground is great.
I'm a simple guy, but I do like the complications. My watch face is populated with the most I can put on there: Calendar, Sleep monitor, Timer & Date. My wish list would include having a sleep monitor that is more automatic. I'm always forgetting to turn it on and turn it off. I figure this should be doable based on the diagnostics the watch is collecting. 2nd would be a timer with multiple items it can time and count down in seconds. I don't like a 3 minute egg. I like 3 minute 20 second egg. I like my coffee to brew for 3 minute 40 seconds not 3 minute or 4 minutes. All first world problems I know.
You can do that using SIRI.
And Sleep++ let you trim sleep time if you forget to turn it off.
Is anyone aware of a weather app that will continually update the temperature so the correct temp is displayed on my watch face? I use The Weather Network app generally because it's the most accurate for temperature in Canada, but I have to open the app and refresh to get the proper temp displayed on my watch face. I want to just look at my watch and see the correct temperature.
This is technically not possible. Apple Watch apps can't run in the background and update the complication. The complication can just show what was scheduled before for a certain time.
There is already a weather complication on the watch, am i getting you wrong or did you totally miss it?
I love Fantastical, but it doesn't play well on my watch. If I change faces, I have to reboot both the phone and the watch and hit resync for it to work.
And its very slow and unresponsive on the Watch. If my next item is a reminder, pressing the complication launches the Watch app, the tries to go to the reminder screen - that effectively makes the watch unresponsive for about 15 seconds. UNSAT.
Although HeartWatch is a really great app, your description of its complication is not correct. It is not possible to update the heart rate in the background and it is not possible to access the heart rate readings without unlocking the iPhone. What the complication is actually doing is showing the average heart rate when the watch app was last opened. As soon as the iPhone is unlocked it also shows the highest heart rate since the iPhone or watch app was last opened.
United Airline will tell you when your flight will land .
@Oldschool Trains,
FYI, American Airlines has similar features in their watch App. IMO, the American watch App might be a little more refined than United's but both work well and get the job done. They both have complications that I like to use on the day of flying in a custom watch face. What's nice is that they alert and display flight boarding times, flight delays, gate #, baggage area #, etc, in addition to landing time. The boarding time is really nice as when the companion iPhone Apps create a calendar event for a flight, they are based on departure and arrival times and you really need to be on top of the boarding time these days. Also, the fun use-case is to show the gate agent (and TSA!) your boarding pass on your watch (except when the airline has readers that you can't slide your wrist under!).
The Weather channel - Useful umbrella appears if it's going to rain
Glimpse - Allows you to pull a value of your choosing from Google Analytics
Outlook - shows if you have unread email
App in the Air - shows flight status information
Dataman next - if you want to see when you've reached your data cap
Shameless plug: my CompliMate Contact complication allows you to pick a contact and instantly call, text, or face-time audio them (face time and iMessage doesn't even require your phone to be present if your watch is on wifi!) right from your watch face. I've got more coming too. Also, +1 to the Weather Underground complication, I love it.
Hi Shawn,
Great to see an independent dev embracing the complication tech in Watchkit. I wish more would as it's such a useful part of the device. Trying your apps now, working great so far.
Not bad but I think it's kinda sad that over 6 months after release there aren't more. Also, really disappointed (and annoyed) they don't allow 3rd party watch faces. While I still like my Apple Watch better overall, I miss that feature from my Pebble. What's the hold up?
Hey hey! Check out Weather Underground's new Watch Complications just released with their updated iPhone App, Wunderground! They have one for each of the Complications formats and all of them look pretty good!
Check them out here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/weather-underground-forecasts/id48615480...
Reminder to reinstall the App on your Watch (for some reason I had to...would have through it would have updated but maybe I had uninstalled earlier?) and then you have to enable the Complications: In the Watch App go to My Watch > Complications > and then enable Underground.
Carrot is great. I do resent being called "meat bag" though. Just one comment would be if the color of the complication were brighter it would easier to see on the watch.
I've been extremely disappointed in Dark Sky. I keep everything turned on for it including location>always, background app refresh, and a complication on my watch face. It still takes takes forever to update when I open it and conditions are rarely current on the watch face complication. Hell, I even got a notification today that it's was about to start drizzling rain and there wasn't a cloud in the sky! Pretty piss poor considering the price I pay in constant battery drain.
I must be dense, but I can't figure out how to specify which destination shows up in my watch complication when using ETA. Someone help please?
Figured it out: you need to select the desired destination on the watch App, then force touch to get options to set the complication and/or the glance to this destination.
That sounds cool I think I want one of those
As a flight attendant, I use "App In The Air" to keep my flights in order in my brain, sync to my calendar, see gate info, delays, etc.... However, the latest update with watch complications is absolute sparkling magic gold pixie dust, thanks to "time travel" !!
Sent from the iMore App
ETA sounded perfect for me as I do loads of driving. Installed fine but the Apple Watch app complication doesn't update at all. I tried to reboot the watch and now the app doesn't open at all on the watch. Uninstalled and reinstalled on the watch but nope it just point blank refuses to do anything whatsoever. Great app on the phone though but would be better if the watch app worked properly after paying for it
I'm also having problems with ETA not updating. It gave me one set of ETAs and now it's telling me I'm still 20 minutes from work despite having been here for two hours. Disappointing.
Yeah the reviews in the AppStore pretty much say the same. What a disappointment to say the least
Hi all, I'm one of the devs behind ETA. We're aware of the problem and have just submitted an update to the AppStore. We've requested an expedited review so hopefully the fix will be in the wild shortly.
Sorry for the issues!
Anthony
You, sir, are an amazing dev. This is my first time seeing/hearing of ETA, and what really sold me on getting it now (for the watch and my phone) is just your single reply to a comment from a frustrated user on an article of a site that you don't even own/run.
I actually added your app to my list of apps to get, but when I saw your comment, I totally went out of my way to get it immediately. That little tiny comment carried a lot of weight! Thank you for being amazing, and I love the app so far! :)
Thank you Hakala - you're too kind. It's our stuff up so had to let the commenters know that we're aware of it and have a fix coming out soon! Thanks again for purchasing and all your kind words.
I'm using Carrot but wish I could use Dark Sky in Canada
I don't know, I'm still not sold on the idea of smartwatches.
Are you the type of person that when your phone vibrates in your pocket, that you reach for it right away to see what it was? If so, then you may like using the Apple Watch. Even with watchOS 2 and its new features, if you don't care much about certain notifications you may not see the benefit.
Keep in mind watchOS 2 is brand new, so we will likely see a number of cool stand alone apps rolling out in the next month or so. Personally, I like the Apple Watch as I do get a lot of notifications between email and social which I need to manage on a daily basis for a business. It saves me a lot of time to know with a quick flick if I need to address this on my phone / PC. My opinion of needing / wanting one will likely change as there is more power to the stand alone application.
ETA is actually $2.99, but definitely worth it!
I'd like to see better watch faces, not information jammed into that modular watch face. For me I don't really see the utility of these complications.
Agreed! But only so many Apple engineers. Maybe for watchOS 3!
I misunderstood what the developer was going to be able to do. I thought they were going to be able to make their own watch faces that also contained containers to put information that you wanted.... I hope wOS3 contains that.
My thoughts exactly.