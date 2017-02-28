What are the best touchscreen gloves? The ones that keep your hands warm and actually work!
Updated: February, 2017: Added the 180s Sustain gloves
There are still a few weeks left in winter, and that means that using your phone outside is uncomfortable and makes for frigid digits. That is, unless you have some awesome touchscreen gloves that let you use your phone with toasty phalanges.
Not all gloves of this nature work very well, so here are the best of the best to keep you texting even when Jack Frost is nipping at your butt.
- Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
- Agloves
- The North Face ThermoBall Etip
- Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove
- Moshi Digits
- 180s Sustain
- Nanotips
Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
These dual-layer gloves are Mujjo's response to customers asking for something a bit thicker for colder climes. They added a layer of wool (just like grandma used to do!) so you can now have your phone and keep your hands warm too.
Silicone grips all over the palms of these gloves make sure your phone doesn't slip out of your hands in slippery weather, and Mujjo has made it so that you can use any fingertip, knuckle, and even the palm or heel of your hand. It's almost like you're wearing nothing at all… Nothing at all… Nothing at all!
Agloves
These acrylic gloves have ten-finger functionality, meaning you can use any finger to use your phone, while keeping warm.
They come in black, red, brown, navy, or white. These aren't the thickest gloves around and probably won't do the trick when temps drop below zero, but what are you doing standing around long enough to use your phone when it's that cold anyway?
The North Face ThermoBall Etip
As a Canadian, I can attest to The North Face's quality. The ThermoBall Etips are a little on the bulky side for touchscreen gloves, so movement is somewhat difficult, but they work exceptionally well, even in colder weather.
They come in men's and women's sizes and styles, so there's a ThermoBall Etip for everybody.
Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove
Glove.ly Classic gloves let you use any part of your hand to control your phone. They're not for arctic temperatures, but they're warmer than most of the thinner touchscreen gloves you might find.
If your screen gets smudged and dirty, you can use the built-in microfiber label to keep it clean, and magnets hidden under the logo help to make sure you don't lose a glove.
They come in small or medium/large, so make sure you choose the right size.
Moshi Digits
Moshi Digits are excellent touchscreen gloves that do a great job of keeping your hands warm, and they work very well when it comes to using your phone while wearing them.
They feature a double-layer of material that helps keep your fingers warm, even when it's quite chilly outside (better than most touchscreen gloves). Each glove also features Moshi's "GripTrak" pattern on the palm to ensure that you never drop your phone, even in icy weather.
Though they're dual-layered gloves, they shouldn't slow down your texting ability, even if you have fingers of lightning.
180s Sustain
If you live where it gets below 20 Fahrenheit, the 180s Sustain can keep your paws toasty, while still allowing you to use your phone, thanks to touchscreen-compatible tips. The Wirecutter says they're not exceptional in terms of touchscreen capabilities, but they do work, and they're excellent as heavy duty gloves.
If you wanna keep texting while you're out ice fishing or take a call on your snowmobile, then the Sustain gloves are your best option.
They come in men's and women's sizes, so make sure you choose the right on before checkout.
Nanotips
Don't feel like buying a brand new pair of gloves? Nanotips makes it so you don't have to. Just paint a coating onto the thumbs and fingertips of your favorite gloves and they become touchscreen gloves.
The efficacy of Nanotips really depends on the what material your gloves are made of, and you may see varying results with different pairs of gloves. Nanotips does make a leather formula and one for fabric/acrylic, so make sure you choose the correct formula.
Got a favorite?
Do you have a favorite pair of touchscreen gloves? Do you even use them? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Here's another alternative that also works with Touch ID!: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nanotips/taps-touchscreen-sticker-w...
This will be great when I'm out on walks in the subzero cold.
I never knew about Nanotips, but I'm definitely interested in getting those! One of the biggest features I miss from Windows Phone is the ability to use the phone while wearing gloves. I have a specific pair of thin Isotoners I've always used with my WPs. I think I'll get the Nanotips (never really had interest in buying smartphone gloves) for them and will be good to go this winter with my iPhone 6s.
"Agloves" was great but I have coats & courier bags that have Velcro, which pull out the "Silver" threads I have to play around till I find a spot that still works.
Note always buy glove that are a tight fit, even go down one size than usually
These would be great if gloves fit my hands. I have an awkward finger to hand ratio. I have wide hands for as short of fingers that I have.
These gloves are great if your iPhone works under subzero :| Glove wearing colds are death to iPhone battery.