Road trip! Grab your Switch and these great travel accessories to keep your mobile console safe and organized.

The thing that makes Nintendo Switch stand out from other console systems is its portability. You can grab the Switch tablet, snap the Joy-Con controllers in place, and take your gaming on the road. The entire system, though, is also small enough to bring along on overnight stays, weekends at Grandma's, and worldwide travel expeditions. These are the best travel accessories (so far) for your Switch-having vacations.

PDP Elite Player Backpack

When packing your bags for your next trip, don't forget to pack an extra bag. The Elite Player backpack is officially licensed and designed for the Nintendo Switch, including the tablet, the Dock, the Joy-Con controllers, the charging cables, and the game cards. You can also fit your favorite cans and it's big enough to squeeze in that massive Switch Pro controller. It is not, however, likely to be large enough to hold, say, your school books or your laptop. So, don't buy this thinking it will replace your ratty old Star Wars: Episode II backpack. This is designed perfectly for the Switch. Not so perfectly for anything else.

It is made out of dark gray canvas material and has a couple of red accents, which to me, is very classy looking. So far, we haven't seen any images of what it looks like on the inside, but the description notes that it is big enough to hold the entire console and has labeled pockets for the peripherals (I love organization!).

You can preorder the Elite Player backpack now and it will be released on March 3.

BD&A Everywhere Messenger Bag

If you're not into the backpack look, you can still travel in style with the Everywhere Messenger Bag. This fancy little fold-over has separate compartments for your Switch tablet, the Dock, your Joy-Con controllers, the Joy-Con grip, and your charging cable. It also comes with a removable Switch carrying case, so you can keep your tablet safe in a case and play games on the go.

It has a handle at the top of the bag so you can carry it like a briefcase, but also sports a shoulder strap with a padded holder for hands-free carrying.

What I don't see from the available pictures is a special compartment or case for your game cards. If you have your own holder for your cartridges, you can probably squeeze them in somewhere, but there isn't a dedicated compartment for them

It's made from dark gray canvas material with red stitching. There is a big Nintendo Switch logo across the cover flap. If you're not into sporting logos, you'll have to cover it with a patch or something.

You can preorder the Everywhere Messenger bag now and it will be released on March 3

RDS Traveler Deluxe System Case

This one is my favorite travel accessory. It's neat and petite. Just like the backpack and messenger bag, this deluxe case can fit the Switch tablet, the Dock, the Joy-Con controllers and the Grip, as well as the various cables. However, it's not meant to be worn on the body. It is compacted into a 12-inch rectangle. It comes with two game card cases and two microSD card cases. So, you can carry about eight of each with you on the go.

There is also a mesh pocket designed for keeping track of your HDMI and USB cables, as well as the included game card and microSD card cases.

I love the way this looks. It's big enough to fit everything you need for the full Switch experience but is small enough to throw into your bigger backpack or bag when you travel.

It is made from a hard plastic material with padded compartments inside. It's covered in black canvas material with red stitching and has a handle on top for carrying around like a lunch box.

You can preorder the Traveler Deluxe System case now and it will be released on March 20.

PDP Starter Kit

If you don't think you're going to be carrying around your entire system (that's the point of the tablet, right? That it's portable...), but still want to protect the Switch tablet, PDP makes a number of different "Starter Kit" cases. Each one has a flap with elastic card slots for up to 12 game or microSD cards. It also has a mesh pocket for storing earbuds, connection cables, and other small peripherals (not the power adapter). There is an included screen protector with applicator card and cleaning cloth.

The Starter Kit also comes with specially designed skins for covering your Joy-Con controllers. So if like me, you couldn't preorder the colorful Switch, you can still make yours special with Joy-Con skins in a variety of styles. Additionally, you can cap your joysticks with special added grip caps.

PDP's Starter Kit comes in Link's Tunic edition, Mario Icon edition, Mario "M" edition, and the Switch edition. You can preorder it now and it will be released on March 3.

HORI Compact Playstand

If you're taking your Switch on the road, and won't have a big-screen to connect it to, you can have a few more viewing options than the tablet's included kickstand with this Playstand. It has three different angles and sits high up off of the ground, so you can connect the charging cable and play at the same time.

It's also generally more stable than the Switch's included kickstand because it has a solid base with rubber footpads.

My favorite part of this stand is how it flattens down into a svelte little object. You could shove this in your back pocket!

The Compact Playstand is available for preorder now and will be released on March 3.

PDP Play & Charge Car Adapter

No road trip is complete without some in-car game time. When you're not the driver, you should be logging your play on those winding roads. If your road trip takes longer than six hours, though, you're going to need to re-up along the way. This Play and Charge car adapter is officially licensed by Nintendo, but you might already have a USB-C compatible car charger lying around somewhere. If so, don't spend the extra dough because there is nothing that makes this an exclusive Switch charger.

It has a power surge protector built inside and has a flat cord design so it isn't as likely to tangle up on you if you toss it into the glove box between uses.

You can preorder the Play & Charge car adapter now and it will be released on June 1.

