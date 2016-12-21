Netflix is always adding new movies and TV shows to its catalog, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!
What to Watch
This week's Netflix selections include the Netflix original movie Barry the first seasons of two new original shows, The OA and The Break.
- Barry - This film follows a young Barack Obama as he deals with issues of race and culture as a college student in New York City.
- The OA - Season 1 - This series focuses on Prairie Johnson, a woman who reappears after seven years with her sight restored.
- The Break - Season 1 - A police detective and his daughter move back to his hometown following a loss, only to be drawn into a murder case.
Coming Attractions
Coming later this week we've got Travelers, a new Netflix original series about a group of time travelers that move through the past by sending their consciousnesses through time, as well as the Sense8 Christmas special. Finally, Captain America: Civil War arrives as a nice Christmas gift for Marvel fans.
- Travelers - Season 1 - This Netflix original series follows a group of time travelers as they work to prevent the destruction of the human race. Arrives December 23. - See on Netflix
- Sense8 - Christmas Special - In a special holiday episode, we once again follow the cluster of eight Sensates, people psychically bonded across vast distances that can share knowledge and emotions with one another. Arrives December 23. - See on Netflix
- Captain America: Civil War - The Avengers square off against each other over the future of the group, whether they'll be tamed by the U.N. or allowed to operate on their own. Arrives December 25.
Reader comments
With DVD/Blurays available to borrow from my local library and cable TV, I don't need Netflix. But, in June 2014, I signed up for a one month trial mainly to watch season 1 of "24". I did not pay to renew. Fast forward to this week. My wife demands to see the new Gilmore Girls mini-season. So we're doing another first-month-free trial. This is what took me to go back to Netflix.
The Blacklist? Anyone? Best TV show ever!
Luke Cage is the best thing i've seen on Netflix to date.
Honorable mentions to "Last Chance U", "Terrace House", "Friday Night Lights" "First Contact the Lost Tribe of the Amazon"
Just cancelled because nobody in my family was watching anymore
Intersting. I got to that point last night. I cut off Netflix because "There's nothing to watch." I said that. Now more accurately there was nothing i wanted to watch. I noticed it's got no fricken good movies anymore. But i went to my own library of movies and tvs.
2000 - "Remember the good old days when Mtv played music?"
2010 - "Remember the good old days when the History channel would have shows about history?"
2016 - "Remember the good old days when Netflix actually had movies you cared about?"
I'm about to the point of cancelling Netflix due to there being nothing on it to watch. I'm not that interested in their original programming and everything else is ancient TV shows. It's near impossible to find a decent movie on the service anymore.
Narcos, Stranger Things, Luke Cage, Dare Devil all are great.
Luke Cage is great so far.
Narcos is a must watch too
All of you bringing up Stranger Things must not read this column very often. It's been brought up several times. It's been on Netflix for months, so it's nothing new. They can't list every single good show/movie on Netflix when these articles are written. That would be unrealistic and very long. We get it, Stranger Things is awesome. They've mentioned it before, when it was new. You can give it a rest.
I can't even take this list serious if it doesn't have Stranger Things on it.
It was on the list previously. Seems most have missed the whole 'Bookmark this page and check back next week for more from Netflix!' meaning, it changes each week. lol.
Be a pretty boring update if every week Stranger Things was on it.
Z Nation. It's so awful, it's good.
I thought I'd add that U.S. citizens and Canadians are all North Americans.....but I did some travel to and from the north country fair for my job. You have to love that multicolored money. The Canadian travel ads used to say "Friendly, familiar, foreign, and near." Too bad you don't get Stranger Things up there. But you do have universal health care, eh?
Stranger Things is available in Canada.
Ummmm Stranger Things is available in Canada.... and we even got the latest Star Wars before you Yanks LOL.
The Munsters are still the best to watch!
Spotlight and The Big Short are both on Netflix currently as well.
Let's not forget The Get Down.
I hate these articles.
Please rename it "Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now ... IN THE USA WHERE I LIVE"
Or maybe just publish pictures of Americans kicking various "foreigners" in the rear end. It's pretty much the same thing.
You realize you're on an American website, yeah?
Actually, its more of a Canadian website.
Thank goodness, I hadn't seen you complain and be a negative nancy in far too long, so glad to know you're ok.
I'd like to see pictures of American's kicking YOU in the rear end. Twerp.
Well, I wanted to watch Longmire, now a Netflix show, so if its not available in my country, I simply downloaded from a torrent feed. Its illegal, hardly, because I pay Netflix the monthly fee, I pay my share to the company to produce the show, even if it is not, for who knows what reason, available here. And given that my share of intellectual property costs is paid, I feel entitled to download from a torrent feed when the show is not available here. I'm speaking about Netflix produced shows, not other shows that Netflix has the rights to stream but are produced by other media companies.
I have to agree with this. And really, would it be SO hard to add (US only) when you're trying to sell products??
Uhhhh what about Stranger Things? Now this series is amazing. Makes me feel like a kid again in the 80's at the movie theatre watching a horror / scifi movie.
Definitely check out "Stranger Things"! Shame it's not on this list
Car nerds should check out "Apex". It's crazy to hear car companies talk about automobiles much like Apple talks about its products.
Just finished watching the NetFlix original 8-part series "Stranger Things". It had a lot of the vibe and nostalgia of movies like "E.T." and "Goonies", but much darker and a heck of a lot creepier. Well-done! I can't wait to see what the dream up next.
Agreed. Even just the title sequence with the Stephen King font spelling out Stranger Things over some retro synth. was awesome. Let it roll every time!
Although most of my children were born after 95, ALL of them were brought up on Goonies, ET and countless other 80s era movies and the (and myself) absolutely LOVE Stranger Things. Top notch, 80s campy feel and great story that reminds me of one of Dean Koontz' Books called "watchers"....
Shameless...nuff said
This.
I don't know when the entire 5 season collection of Fringe got added but I binged watched it and was totally blown away at how interesting it was to watch!
I feel the same way about that show
...and Fringe is leaving Netflix this month. =(