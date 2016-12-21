Netflix is always adding new movies and TV shows to its catalog, and each week, we'll bring you the best it has to offer!

What to Watch

This week's Netflix selections include the Netflix original movie Barry the first seasons of two new original shows, The OA and The Break.

Barry - This film follows a young Barack Obama as he deals with issues of race and culture as a college student in New York City. See on Netflix

The OA - Season 1 - This series focuses on Prairie Johnson, a woman who reappears after seven years with her sight restored. See on Netflix

The Break - Season 1 - A police detective and his daughter move back to his hometown following a loss, only to be drawn into a murder case. See on Netflix



Coming Attractions

Coming later this week we've got Travelers, a new Netflix original series about a group of time travelers that move through the past by sending their consciousnesses through time, as well as the Sense8 Christmas special. Finally, Captain America: Civil War arrives as a nice Christmas gift for Marvel fans.

Travelers - Season 1 - This Netflix original series follows a group of time travelers as they work to prevent the destruction of the human race. Arrives December 23. - See on Netflix

Sense8 - Christmas Special - In a special holiday episode, we once again follow the cluster of eight Sensates, people psychically bonded across vast distances that can share knowledge and emotions with one another. Arrives December 23. - See on Netflix

Captain America: Civil War - The Avengers square off against each other over the future of the group, whether they'll be tamed by the U.N. or allowed to operate on their own. Arrives December 25.

