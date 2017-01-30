What are the best television sets for your Apple TV? Here are our future-proof favorites!

Apple TV will connect to any HDTV with an HDMI port. But that doesn't mean any old television will do. If you want the best picture and sound at the best possible price, with some future-proofing thrown in, and there are only a few flat panels that will do!

Vizio P65-C1

Vizio's 65-inch P65-C1 has got full 4K resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Vision wide gamut, which means it's not just high-density — it's deep color. That means you'll be all set for next-generation video.

The Wirecutter rated the P65-C1 has their best TV for most people.

"The Vizio P65-C1 offers the best overall picture among LCDs, with great contrast ratios, superb local dimming, wide color gamut, and high dynamic range support, plus Google Cast integration."

It's not a SmartTV but the controller is a fully-functioning Android tablet. So, in addition to Apple TV, you can take advantage of the entire Google Play store if you want to.

LG E6 OLED TV

LG's E6 OLED TV is the future. It uses cutting edge display technology to create an absolutely stunning picture in full 4K and HDR 10 resolution and color depth. Plus, it offers 4 HDMI, 3 USB, 1 Component, 1 Composite, 1 Coaxial, and 1 Ethernet, which means you can hook up your Apple TV and everything else you own with ease.

The Wirecutter went as far as to say it's the best picture they have ever seen on a TV:

"If you want the absolute best TV available and are willing to pay a premium for it, the LG E6 OLED TV is not just this year's best TV but also the best TV we've ever tested."

Under 50 inches

Samsung KS8000

Gamers pay attention: the 49-inch Samsung KS8000 has a special mode that reduces the lag and shows off what 120 Hz refresh rate can really do. It's also 4K resolution and has wide color gamut to support HDR content.

The in-depth reviewers at RTINGS.com were pleasantly surprised with the performance of the KS8000 during testing.

"It handled motion well, and input lag was especially low. The KS8000 can also get very bright and does justice to HDR content."

The chrome metal finish on the extremely thin bezel and the included legs also looks sharp — even if they're fingerprint magnets.

Sony X800D

Sony's 43-inch X800D still has a lot to offer, especially for the price. The LED display is a full 4K resolution, wide color gamut, and compatible with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. That guarantees fantastic image quality both now and in the future.

RTINGS.com put it through its paces and came away impressed:

"The Sony X800D is a 4k LED TV with good picture quality that performs well in dark rooms due to the good native contrast and handles motion very well, with little motion blur."

The X800D isn't a Smart TV, which isn't a problem when you have an Apple TV. Win-Win!

