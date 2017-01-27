What's the best USB-C monitor for Mac? Right now, it's more like what's available.
This article was originally published on October 26, 2016. It was recently updated in January 2017 with the following changes: Added the LG Ultrafine 5K, HP Envy, and Lenovo ThinkVision X1.
USB-C is the future. Transfer rates are lightning quick, it's easy to plug in, it can replace just about any cable under the Sun — what more could you need? The new MacBook Pro only has USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 3), so it's an awesome time to check out compatible monitors, since there are those that can power your MacBook Pro and even act as USB hubs, all through a single connection!
Here are the best USB-C monitors you can buy right now:
LG 27UD88
This 4K monitor is hands-down the best USB-C monitor you can buy to complement your Mac experience. Via one cable, USB-C, you can power your MacBook, transfer video, and use the monitor as a USB hub, with the ability to interface with any peripheral you plug into the UD88's two USB 3.0 ports.
You can calibrate the colors with your MacBook so that you glance back and forth between each screen and have it be seamless and pleasing to the eye. You also have 14 options for layout, so you can view multiple windows simultaneously — run your Apple TV via HDMI while using your MacBook!
As mentioned, the best part of this monitor is its ability to power your MacBook while acting as a display, so that you're not limited by your battery.
ASUS MB169C+
ASUS' MB169C+ is just plain cool. It's a portable monitor that connects to your MacBook via USB-C, though it is powered by that same connection, so you will be limited by your MacBook's battery.
This monitor offers a 1080p resolution, which is a far cry from a Retina display, but it gets the job done. At 1.76 pounds, the MB169C+ is incredibly light and easy to carry around. It's just as easy on the eyes, thanks to its blue light filter, which helps diminish eyestrain, especially during prolonged use.
You can't run multiple devices on this monitor at once (USB only), but if you need it as a second or alternate display for your MacBook, it'll work perfectly.
Acer H277HU kmipuz
Acer's slim-bezeled H277HU has a great display that looks as good as its hardware. The golden chin bezel and collar-shaped stand are gorgeous and eye-catching, though not distracting, since the bezel around the rest of the screen is minimal.
Like the ASUS monitor above, the USB-C port on this monitor won't power your MacBook, though it won't suck power from it either, since the H277HU has its own power cable.
This monitor isn't for folks with a wonky setup who need to swivel it around to portrait mode or anything like that, since it can only tilt backward 15 degree and forward 5. Other than that, it's a great companion to your MacBook, adding a 1440x2560 display, and HDMI port, and a DisplayPort (though you cannot interface with peripherals via your MacBook and the USB-C input).
LG Ultrafine 5K
I mean, say no more! The LG Ultrafine 5K was developed with Apple, specifically for the 2016 MacBook Pro. This 27-inch IPS panel has a 5120x2880 resolution and pairs perfectly with the new MacBook Pro (at least, the upper-model 13-inch and 15-inch models), offering an 85W charging port and three 5 Gbps USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports.
You can orient this monitor in just about any configuration you like, or mount it on a VESA arm using the included VESA cover. This monitor even comes with a Thunderbolt 3 cable!
For more information, check out Rene's review.
HP Envy 4K
This 27-inch 4K monitor is gorgeous and relatively inexpensive in this realm, at around $625. The Envy has an IPS panel and features an "ultra-wide" viewing angle, at 178 degrees.
This monitor has one USB-C port, which can charge your MacBook Pro with up to 60W of power, and it also sports two HDMI ports, as well as a DisplayPort. The best part? All of the necessary cables are included! MacRumors includes this one in its buyers guide for the new MacBook Pro, making it a great choice if you've recently upgraded.
Levono ThinkVision X1
Both Monitor Nerds and MacRumors recommend the ThinkVision X1 from Lenovo, since it's an exceptional 4K monitor with a minimalist and very classy design.
The ThinkVision X1 comes with a full HD camera, stereo speakers, and a microphone, and it has HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports (which can act as a hub), as well as a fully functional USB-C port.
Any more?
Have you found an awesome monitor that features USB-C to use with your Mac? Let us know in the comments below!
Can the Macbook even drive a 4K display without dropping frames? I'm not trying to be snarky here. Asking because I don't know.
I don't have a MacBook, but based on the Apple website it supports:
"up to 3840 by 2160 pixels at 30Hz on an external display"
So it should be fine
When I bought my 2015 Retina 12" Macbook i was lead to believe it would drive 4K monitors and then found it only drives them at 30hz causing flicker. Despite the fact that the internal graphics chip is spec'ed to drive 4K monitors at 60 hz. There has been much speculation that Apple purposely crippled the MB 12" so as not to cannibalize sales of the MacBook Pro line. I'm still very dissapointed that the tech specs and the actual performance of the my 2015 MB 12" don't match. And I'm still hoping there is a workaround or a native USB-C monitor that my MB can drive at full rez, full frame rate.
This is the description from Apple's own website.
Dual display and video mirroring: simultaneously supports full native resolution on the built-in display and up to 3840 by 2160 pixels at 30Hz on an external display, both at millions of colours.
I doubt that you can go higher.
In the horrific words of Donald J. Trump: "Wrong!" Lol JP.
If you don't mind tinkering with your machine, there is a patch out there to enable it:
https://9to5mac.com/2016/06/04/how-to-enable-4k-60hz-resolution-2016-mac...
Hello,
Other 4K USB-C Monitors:
Lenovo Thinkvision X1 (available)
HP Envy 27 (soon)
and Eizo's new 27" FlexScan EV7280 (soon)
So they are or will be soon 4 4K monitors. I believe that a comparison would help your readers.
Regards.
Philippe
Once more testing has been done on the models you have mentioned and once there is more availability in terms of USB-C monitors, I'm sure we'll update and refresh this article.
Thanks for posting this article. I just bought the 2016 MacBook Pro, and am REALLY struggling with the type of monitor to get....it seems they made this harder than it had to be. The whole Thunderbolt 3/USB-C and what works with what and what's backwards compatible is pretty dang confusing. I would love to have a monitor like the LG above - single cable solution. But my options are pretty limited for now....
I'm curious if there is a dongle to allow connection to a 2-yr old 27" Apple LED Display? I paid good money, even for a refurb for this and it would be a shame to not be able to use it, even if a bit lower resolution. Beautiful monitor.
There should be one available, I don't know what connector it uses but there should definitely be an adapter for it
Thanks.... this seems a good resource: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Thunderbolt_Display
I think my version has different ports though...
what about the one that apple sells on their website?
Also, what about the concept of just getting a decent 4k that has a display port or mini display port and converting it from thunderbolt 2 -> thunderbolt 3 via an adaptor? Do I lose anything by doing that? I know that it probably won't power the 15" Macbook Pro, but I'll give up a port to do that while using another port to plug into a hub of some kind. That will leave me two ports free. And I'll probably spend less and get the ports I need (ethernet being one of them), for when I'm using this as a desktop.
Mike, how did you calibrate the LG 27UD88 to get this monitor to match your MacBook pro? Was there a magic combination you found in terms of resolution and calibration settings?
I just recently purchased this display, and it's absolutely killing my eyes in terms of strain. I have this connected to a brand new 15" Touch Bar MacBook pro, have tried the LG calibration app, calibration via macOS, and also making tons of adjustments via the display itself, and I just can't get it right.
My old Apple Thunderbolt display seems MUCH easier on the eyes in comparison.
I bought this same monitor a couple weeks ago for my 13" MBP w/Touch Bar. It appears to be calibrated fairly well...I've just got my Display Preferences set as "Default for display" and haven't had to change any settings for the most part in the LG Screen Control software either. What sort of resolution/calibration issues are you having?
The "default for display" settings via macOS put the resolution at 1920x1080. (the lowest setting, given that it's capable of 3840x2160) So I put it on the next scaled resolution up (2560x1440), and the text seems washed out compared to the display on my Mac.....as if the gamma settings are off or something. Most of my work is in email, Safari, and Pages, so I'm doing a lot of average text type of work (very little video or photo), and it just doesn't seem as smooth as on my MacBook Pro's retina display, or what it was on my old thunderbolt display.
Do you ever notice that smaller text looks this way?
Weird....mine is set to the resolution of the LG 4K monitor....not the 1920x1080 you mention. Everything looks wonderful so far on mine.
Interesting. Perhaps I have a bad unit? If I select "default for display" via the display preferences in macOS 10.12.2, the resolution is at the lowest setting. I may put a call into LG this morning.