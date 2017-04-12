USB hubs extend your connectivity options so you can all all the gadgets and make your Mac more versatile. These are the best!

A USB hub is a device that houses a number of additional ports so you can connect a bunch of peripherals (like a keyboard and mouse, an external hard drive or flash drive, a microphone, etc.). It extends what your computer is capable of and gives you the versatility that you need to do everything you want. Wether you just want a couple of extra ports for a keyboard and mouse, or you want to max out your connected gadgets, we've got the best USB hubs for your Mac right here.

Anker 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub

Anker's 10-port hub is a fantastic device for expanding your USB ports to the max. It transfers data at up to 5Gbps across seven of the ports and features three PowerIQ ports, each with a charging capacity of 2.1 amps. It gets its juice from a 60-watt wall plug, so you aren't splitting power from your Mac's USB port. Plus, it carries enough power on its own to keep all of your USB connected peripherals running properly. Wirecutter named it the best USB 3.0 hub.

The Anker 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub is the best hub for most people because it has a great, usable design that most competitors lack.

Anker also includes LED indicator lights on each port to let you know if something isn't working right. The on-board surge protector will keep your connected gadgets from damage if something happens to your electricity.

If you're looking for a USB-A hub with lots of power, Anker's 10-port hub is your match.

See at Amazon

EC Technology Premium USB hub

Simply plug in your EC Technology Premium USB hub to your Mac, and you'll be able to triple the size of your USB horizon!

With its clean, minimalist white design, the EC hub is a great pairing for your Mac. A USB Micro-B power supply port allows for a steady charge while the ultra-fast USB ensures quick transfer wherever and whenever you need your information, files, and documents.

On one side of the hub, you get access to three full USB ports. On the other side, you get access to one USB port, and one USB Micro-B charging port.

See at Amazon

Sabrent Premium 4-Port USB hub

If you're looking for a USB hub that looks and feels like it's made for your Mac, then we suggest checking out the Sabrent Premium 4-Port USB hub!

Designed without the mess and tangle of cables, the Sabrent USB hub adds 4 additional USB ports to the front of your Mac. Simply plug in the hub to a USB port at the back of your computer, and the Sabrent blends in perfectly with your Apple device.

Unfortunately, the Sabrent won't charge an iPad – it'll only sync it – but its slim and compact design saves space and is perfect for those who want a simple USB hub.

See at Amazon

Sentey LS-6141 Aluminum USB hub

With a 12 month warranty and seven additional USB ports for your Mac, the Sentey LS-6141 Aluminum USB hub is an efficient, reliable hub designed to boost your productivity and pair with your Apple computer effortlessly.

After connecting your Sentey hub, you can easily connect devices like digital cameras, printers, flash drives, external hard drives, and more, all from a single hub. The hub also comes with three charging ports which make charging your iPhone or iPad simple as pie.

The 10-port USB 3.0 hub also comes with a wall adapter and produces quick data rates of up to 5.0Gbps, which is around 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Talk about small but mighty, huh?!

See at Amazon

Anker 4-Port USB hub

The Anker 4-Port USB hub is one of the best rated in the USB hub game, so it's no surprise that it's an ideal partner to consider for your Mac.

Sleek, modern, and minimalist with an Apple-style aluminum finish, the Anker USB hub matches perfectly with your Mac. This small port is perfect for working on the go, or you can secure it to your home office with included velcro.

With the Anker's super speed ports, you'll have a transfer rate of up to 5Gbps. Unfortunately, some wireless devices like keyboards and mice might not work with this USB hub.

See at Amazon

What's your favorite USB hub?

Is there a USB hub that matches your Mac perfectly? What about one that runs faster than the speed of light? Let us know what your favorite USB hubs are and why you love to use them and we'll be sure to check them out!