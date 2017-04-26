What's the best wall outlet with USB ports?
At this point, most households have some sort of portable device that requires charging, whether it's a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or vape, if that's your thing. Sometimes you have to negotiate between leaving a lamp and TV plugged in or having a charged phone. You can save yourself the annoyance by picking up a wall outlet with USB ports. That way you can charge your devices while leaving all the appliances and other electronics plugged in.
Here are the best wall outlets with charging ports.
- Topgreener TU21548A Smart Dual USB Charger Outlet
- Leviton T5632-W
- Sunco Lighting USB charger and duplex receptacle
- Seckatech LD-U001
- Topgreener TU21548AC
- Cable Matters 6-outlet wall mount
- Belkin BSV300ttCW
Topgreener TU21548A Smart Dual USB Charger Outlet
Topgreener's USB wall outlet is The Wirecutter's number one pick and one of the best-reviewed USB outlets on Amazon. This 4.8A, 24W outlet features two USB-A ports that are able to read the power needs of your devices and maximize charging accordingly in order to charge them as quickly as possible.
Each power outlet is tamper-resistant, preventing objects from being jammed inside, meeting safety standards. As a bonus, these outlets come with three click-on colored faceplates in black, white, and almond.
Leviton T5632-W
Leviton's USB outlets are available in seven colors and offer 3.6A of charging power from each USB port. These ports recognize device and optimize charging speeds accordingly. The Leviton T5632-W is easy to install, thanks to its back and side wiring, and you can buy them individually or in a two or eight-pack.
Sunco Lighting USB charger and duplex receptacle
Sunco's outlets push 3.1A, allowing you to charge two devices at the same time. They're back and side-wired for easy installation and come with a five-year warranty. The main power outlets are tamper-resistant, so young'uns won't be able to shove forks in.
Sunco outlets come in packs of 2, 4, 6, and 10.
Seckatech LD-U001
Seckatech's outlets offer 4.2A at 5V from the USB ports, offering optimal charging conditions for Quick Charge and regular devices, thanks to their ability to read charging needs from each device. The 15A power outlets are tamper-resistant and Seckatech provides you with free wall plates. A two-year warranty is included should anything go awry.
Topgreener TU21548AC
If you'd like an outlet with a USB-C port, then go with Topgreener's TU21548AC. It features one USB-C port and a USB-A port, each capabale of charging at up to 4.8A/5V, as well as two 15A/125V power outlets. Each USB port is able to discern the charging needs of each device you plug in, and Topgreener even provides you with a free 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.
Cable Matters 6-outlet wall mount
If you don't want to replace your in-wall sockets and just want something you can plug in on the fly, check out Cable Matters' 6-outlet wall mount, which features six power outlets and two USB-A ports, which provide up to 2.4A and are protected by a surge suppressor. All outlets are powered by a single connection to your wall outlet, and you get a two-pack of Micro-USB cables for free.
Belkin BSV300ttCW
Belkin's plug-in outlet features three power outlets and two USB-A ports, which can charge at 2.4A. You can charge two devices simultaneously, and you can rest one on top of the outlet in the built-in groove, so you don't have to awkwardly prop your phone up against the wall or leave it precariously on the floor.
You can also choose one, two, or six power outlets.
My biggest concern with the outlets is future-proofing. How long do we think that USB-A will be around, and the standard charging method? I see one of them has a USB-C port, so that's planning ahead. I would love to swap out numerous outlets in my home, but that USB-A thing makes me think it's a wasted investment.
Exactly. As we get new electronics, they come with chargers. Extra chargers for USB 2.0 can be had for as little as a dollar. I don't plan to change my wall outlets every few years, so I'd prefer to keep charging ports on distinct devices.
I have been burned with a few of these before. Please keep in mind (at least in Canada) that there's more than one size of electrical box. If you don't have the larger sizes you might not be able to get these to fit. Just a warning...
That's not entirely accurate. Residential outlets are all roughly the same size. It could be the box/hole in the wall that's a different size, but those sizes only depend on the hole in the wall, not the outlet itself. If you purchase one of those outlets and it does not fit, you can just replace the mount in the wall. But you could probably say the same for any outlet in the States as well.
Yes, it is entirely accurate as I have personally experienced the fact there's more than one size of box available for use in houses in Canada. Replacing the box in the wall is beyond what your average person can do depending on the complexity of the wiring, etc., especially if it is in a wall with tile or something like that on it. So basically, be careful because some of these products may not fit. I guess I should have added that these plus with USB tend to be WAY bigger than the normal outlets you install in your house. Hence, they only fit in the bigger boxes. Some of them even warn you on the package that they might not fit.
I'm surprised you didn't mention Snap Power's solution!
Also, what I would really like is something like Cable Matters or Belkin but with side facing outlets (both power and USB) so they can fit behind furniture. Any recommendations?