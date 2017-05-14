What are the best ways to organize my Apple Watch bands?

Whether you're someone who has dozens of different Apple Watch bands to pick from, or you've just started your ultimate watch band collection, keeping your bands organized and looking sharp can be a bit of a challenge.

It's super easy to toss any unused bands into a drawer and forget about them as you strap on the latest model, but there are a couple of really simple, somewhat reasonably priced ways to keep your Apple Watch bands in order.

Here are the best ways to organize your Apple Watch bands!

Tech Swiss Watch Case Storage Portfolio

Keep your Apple Watch bands in order and looking sharp with the super sleek Watch Case Storage Portfolio from Tech Swiss.

Designed to fit up to 10 Apple Watch bands and display them in a simple, clean layout with black elastics to keep them in place, the Tech Swiss Watch Case Storage Portfolio is perfect for storing your collection safely at home or even traveling abroad!

The case is made from a high-quality leather and zips up to make sure your watch bands don't slide out. A protective piece of fabric stops your watch bands from rubbing and bumping against each other.

You can pick up the Tech Swiss Watch Case Storage Portfolio for around $50.

SONGMICS 24 Watch Box

If you're someone who has a large Apple Watch band collection (coughRENEcough) and you want a classy, clean, effortless way of displaying your bands, then take a peek at the SONGMICS 24 Watch Box.

Built with a faux leather outside and soft, gray velvet inside, this watch box is perfect for displaying and organizing up to 24 Apple Watch bands. A glass lid allows you to view your watches without the trouble of unlocking or opening the box while still protecting the bands from dust.

The hinge is also built with a metal safety latch to prevent the lid from falling back once opened, while the box itself can be locked for security purposes and an additional level of protection. You can even organize non-Apple Watch bands and Apple Watch bands together seamlessly.

The SONGMICS 24 Watch Box is available for around $36.

BUBM Universal Travel Gear Organizer/Electronics Accessories Bag

Maybe you don't have the biggest Apple Watch band collection on the planet, but you still want to keep things organized and clean. Enter the BUBM Universal Travel Gear Organizer/Electronics Accessories Bag!

Designed from a heavy duty, super durable waterproof nylon, this small accessories bag provides up to eight different ways to store and display your watch bands. You can either run the bands along the elastic portions of the BUBM bag and put your watch faces in the mesh pockets or use the bands and the pockets for maximum watch band storage.

This is a great case for traveling and moving around, but it's also perfect for effortlessly storing your bands at home and having them in one place!

You can pick up the BUBM Universal Travel Gear Organizer/Electronics Accessories Bag in black and orange, blue and yellow, or pink and gray for around $13.

Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case

If you're looking to easily store all your Apple Watch bands in one convenient place without any hassle, slip them in your drawers without them being in a massive pile, or simply want your bands to look sleek AF, then the Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case might be perfect for you.

Designed to fit and secure up to eight Apple Watch bands, the Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case is ideal for people who don't have a gigantic collection but still have something to put on display.

While the case doesn't come with a glass box top to prevent dust like some other Apple Watch cases or a lock to stop prying fingers from touching your goodies, the Zero Mass Apple Watch Band Box Display Case is ideal for drawer storage and simple organization.

Plus, you can always pick up more than one if need be – they're only around $21 online.

Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box

Sometimes you don't need something watch-specific in order to organize your Apple Watch bands – sometimes you need the Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box!

This velvet display box is outfitted with 9 slots that you can use to stand your Apple Watch bands up in, and they're stiff and secure enough to make sure nothing is slipping out or getting lost.

While the Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box comes without a cover, you can easily slip it in a drawer or another display or jewelry box if need be.

You can pick up the Yosoo Ring Velvet Display Box for around $10 in different colors, like black, gray, and hot neon pink!

Premier Acrylic Rotating locked watch cabinet

If you've got gadgets and gizmos aplenty, if you've got who's-its and what's-its galore, if you've got thing-a-ma-bob's (more than 20!), then who cares, no big deal; you need the Premier Acrylic Rotating locked watch cabinet!

If you're someone who has upwards of 50 different Apple Watch bands or someone who has a goal of collecting upwards of 50 different Apple Watch bands, then the Premier Acrylic Rotating locked watch cabinet might be something to keep an eye on.

This 360-degree rotating display case can be locked to for extra security. Unfortunately it doesn't come with watch holders, but you can always pick those up separately.

You can pick up the Premier Acrylic Rotating locked watch cabinet for around $136.

How do you keep your Apple Watch bands organized?

Are you a big fan of keeping your bands in a display case? Would you prefer something smaller like a travel pen case if you only have one or two bands?

Let us know how you keep your Apple Watch band collection organized (regardless of the size!) in the comments below.