Whether it's your New Year's resolution to shed some extra weight or you're deep into a workout regimen and just want to start tracking your weight, BMI, and more, a smart scale is an awesome way to keep your fitness goals in check. These scales connect to a corresponding app on your phone or tablet and show you comprehensive results that you wouldn't get from a regular ol' bathroom scale.

Fitbit Aria

The Fitbit Aria features a polished glass surface with a digital display that syncs your weight, BMI, and body fat percentages straight to your Fitbit account. This smart scale recognizes up to 8 users and keeps everyone's results separated and private. You can pair the Aria with any Fitbit tracker, including the Fitbit Charge HR or the Fitbit Surge, and keep track of your results using the Fitbit app or on the Fitbit website. The Aria can register weights up to 350 pounds and distinguishes between users by individual weights and body fat percentages.

Withings Body Cardio

The Withings Body Cardio smart scale is a comprehensive scale that gives you a total-body readout, complete with high-accuracy weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and even water measurements, using what Withings calls "Position Control" technology.

If you're looking to be heart smart, the Body Cardio also provides a detailed picture of your heart health, reading your heart rate, and measuring your pulse wave velocity, which is used to determine arterial stiffness.

Keep physically fit and heart-healthy with the Withings Body Cardio. It also looks great, with a black finish and blue stripes.

Weight Gurus Smart Scale

Sporting a larger LCD display with a bright blue backlight is this smart scale from Weight Gurus. Along with measuring your weight and BMI, this scale covers key factors like lean mass, body fat, bone mass, and even water weight. Using 4 high-precision sensors, it provides accurate measurements every time you step on its tempered glass surface. The scale syncs to your Android device via Bluetooth to the Weight Gurus app, Fitbit, Google Fit, and more. Powered by 4 AAA batteries, the Weight Gurus Smart Scale features a 400 pound capacity.

Garmin Index Smart Scale

This sleek smart scale from Garmin is quick to set up via Wi-Fi and tracks a slew of in-depth metrics including body weight ,BMI, water percentage and skeletal muscle mass. Able to recognize 16 different users through the Garmin Connect app, simply step on the Garmin Index and it will and automatically upload data straight to your specific account. And with extra-large white-on-black numbers, it's always easy to read the display, even in the dark. The Garmin Index Smart Scale is available in white or black options for just $149.99, and works well with Garmin's Vivofit activity trackers and Vivoactive smartwatch in your quest to crush your fitness goals.

Archos Connected Scale

Able to recognize up to 4 different users, the Archos Connected Scale is a great option for tracking your fat mass, BMI, and general weight. Using the Archos Connected Self app you can set up goals and deadlines to help yourself stay motivated and monitor your progress using graphs. The Archos Smart Scale connects to your device using Bluetooth, but doesn't require you to have your smartphone or tablet nearby every time you weigh-in, as it's able to store a month's worth of data on its onboard memory. This smart scale is a great addition, especially if you're using an Archos Activity Tracker and/or Blood Pressure Monitor.

WiTscale S200

More affordable than the average smart scale is the WiTscale S200 which uses 4 highly sensitive sensors to measure your body weight and BMI. With a maximum capacity of 330 pounds, this smart scale features a tempered glass surface with a 3.5-inch LCD display that's easy to read. The WiTscale is powered by 2 AA batteries that are included and it tracks all your data in a single graph that you can share through social media. Although their Bluetooth Scale app leaves much to be desired, it still provides accurate weight readings, making it hard to argue with for its price.

Polar Balance

The new Polar Balance smart scale offers an easy way to monitor your weight using the Polar Flow app. Its weight capacity of nearly 400 pounds, matched with advanced activity control, provides a personalized daily activity goal to help you reach your goal weight. The "weight speedometer" will tell you how hard you need to work out each day and how many calories you need to burn to meet the goals you've set. The Balance also works great with Polar's wearables like the A300, Loop, and A360 if you're after complete tracking of all your activities.

Under Armour UA Scale

HTC and Under Armor have partnered together to create the UA Scale, just one accessory within the entire UA HealthBox that's available for a whopping $400 (it also features a wristband and heart rate monitor). This Wi-Fi smart scale is $120 on its own and features auto-recognition for up to 8 users and tracks your weight, body fat percentage, and more through the Under Armor Record app. The entire HealthBox includes a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, and of course the smart scale.

Yunmai Smart Scale

If you're on a budget, but still want smart scale functionality that's reliable and easy to set up, check out this scale from Yunmai. It'll provide you with 10 body measurements, like weight, BMI, body fat, hydration, and more.

You can track up to 16 users and setup takes only 5 seconds, so for about $35, you're in for a hell of a deal. The app is a bit difficult to use, since it's seemingly directly translated from Chinese, but for $35, you put up with the little things.

What's your favorite smart scale? Sound off in the comments below!

