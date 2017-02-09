Apple's Magic Mouse is designed specifically for working with the Mac and its features are perfectly suited to fit your productivity needs.

Best overall Apple Magic Mouse 2 See at Apple Apple designed the Magic Mouse to work seamlessly with its macOS operating system and it's clear that the sleek-looking buttonless mouse is meant for the Mac. It's multitouch surface lets you perform gestures like swiping to move between pages or scroll through websites. You can double-tap with one finger to zoom, double-tap with two fingers to call up Mission Control, and more. It really is an elegant means to navigate macOS. Bottom-line: For the best performance with a wireless mouse on the Mac, nothing beats the specially designed Magic Mouse 2 with customizable features. One more thing: You can adjust the Magic Mouse in Settings on the Mac to speed up or slow down tracking, as well as adjust the click speeds and gesture options.

Frankly, it's the multitouch surface that won me over. You can swipe with one or two fingers to perform navigation actions on documents and websites. You can right- or left-click to call up option menus. You can tap (not click) the top of the Magic Mouse to perform additional navigation actions. It's really impressive.

Though he prefers the Magic Trackpad, iMore EiC Rene Ritchie agrees that the Magic Mouse does multi-touch gestures the best when it comes to using a mouse.

If you really want a mouse, and really want a mouse that supports multitouch gestures, the Magic Mouse 2 is it. Likewise if you really want a mouse from Apple.

Design-wise, the Magic Mouse is smooth, sleek, and lightweight. It feels like you are holding a small glass object that is hollow inside. The feet on bottom help make it glide smoothly and with more precision than most other mouses I've tested.

You can also customize your mouse settings. If the cursor (or arrow) moves too slow or fast for you, you can adjust the tracking speed, and if you always accidentally double-click things, you can change how fast you need to click in order to trigger the action. You can customize the Magic Mouse to make it fit your style perfectly.

The Magic Mouse 2 is rechargeable with a Lightning cable. Yes, it is in a very awkward spot at the bottom of the mouse. But, you can juice it up for a full day of work in about two minutes, so it's not that big of a deal. You can plug in your Magic Mouse, grab a cup of coffee, and get back to work for the rest of the day. You just have to remember to charge it up to full when you are done.

It comes at a premium price if you are making a separate purchase, but if you are in the market for a new iMac, it comes in the box at no extra charge. Because it is designed to work perfectly with Mac, it really is the perfect wireless mouse for Mac.

Most ergonomic Logitech M570 See at Amazon Some people don't like the Magic Mouse because it feels uncomfortable. The Magic Mouse has a low profile, and so can feel a little cramped for some hands. If you need something more ergonomic, Logitech makes a fantastic mouse with a thumb-side trackball that is sculpted to the shape of the hand. There is a curved indent on the far right so that your pinky rests comfortably (unfortunately, this isn't the mouse for left-handers). It has a scroll wheel for moving up and down documents and web pages without having to lift your hand and two programable buttons that let you designate what they trigger. The trackball makes it possible for you to move your cursor around without having to lift anything more than just a finger. You do have to connect a wireless receiver to your computer using an available USB port, but you can connect up to six wireless devices, thanks to Logitech's "Unifying receiver" technology. Bottom-line: The M570 is very comfortable and allows you to navigate your Mac without having to move your hand or wrist around on a mouse pad all day. It is a fantastic mouse for those looking for something more ergonomic than Apple's Magic Mouse. One more thing: It has adjustable speed tracking so you can customize how fast or slow your cursor moves across the screen.

Best for gamers Logitech G602 See at Amazon Gamers know just how important it is to have precision timing when in the thick of it. Logitech's G602 is the best wireless mouse for clicking with the speed and efficiency needed to get through the toughest dungeon, beat the baddest boss, or out-skill the most talented sporting opponent. It uses a 2.4 GHz connection with a 2 millisecond polling rate. The USB nanoreceiver is dedicated specifically to use the bandwidth for the G602 to ensure low-latency and immediate reaction. It has 11 programable controls so you can press a button on the mouse to trigger in-game actions instead of having to reach up to your keyboard. It has an interchangeable operating mode so you can use Performance for up to 250 hours of dedicated gaming or Endurance to push through up to 1440 hours of regular computer activity. Like most of Logitech's mice, it is designed with distinctive curves and slopes for a very comfortable fit in your hand, especially for those long gaming sessions. Bottom-line: Gamers looking for a wireless way to play should stop now. Logitech's G602 has low-latency performance, 250 hours of gaming battery life, and a comfortable shape. One more thing: You can switch between five different DPI settings for targeting and maneuvering in a variety of different game genres.

Best on a budget Logitech M705 See at Amazon Also known as the Marathon Mouse, Logitech's low-cost, high-powered wireless mouse is a great mid-range product. Why is it called a Marathon Mouse? Because it has an unprecedented three-year battery life, which is exactly what you need if you're always on the go. It has a basic design with left and right clicking, a center scroll wheel, and six customizable buttons. It has curved sides for right-handed comfort (sorry lefties) and is raised up just enough to fit comfortably when palmed. Like many of Logitech's wireless mice, it features a wireless receiver that can connect up to six devices at once. Overall, it is a fantastic mouse for its price range, at around $35. Bottom-line: If a low price is high on your priorities list, the M705 is the best option for keeping costs down without compromising performance and comfort. One more thing: The application switcher button on the left side triggers Mission Control on the Mac. Nice touch.

Conclusion

There are a wide variety of different mice for different people's needs. Everyone's tastes are varied on what is most important. The Apple Magic Mouse is incomparable when it comes to Mac-specific design, but Logitech is known for being the best mouse maker on the market, and their wireless mice are top of the line.