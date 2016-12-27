Apple had some real problems in 2016 and, if the company wants to stay at the peak of relevancy, they'll have to start addressing them in 2017.
It feels like I spend most of my time these days knocking down manufactured controversies or "fake tech news". I do it because we get pelted with so much noise week after week it becomes almost impossible to separate the real problems from the sensationalized ones. And Apple, like any big company, has real problems.
Some of them are similar to those from year's past. Others are new or, in my mind, newly important. None of them are spell immediate doom for a company with billions in the back, of course, but any or all of them could become critical to Apple's sustained relevance over the next decade.
Retention remains one of them. So is the scalability of the organization. The diversity of the board and the company. The stability of the various platforms. And so on. I'm going to pick four to focus on for now, though: The five I think deserve particular attention to in 2017.
Shipping
"Great artists ship" was a favorite saying of Apple's late co-founder, Steve Jobs. Logistics and supply chain management are skills Apple's former COO, now CEO, Tim Cook, and current COO, Jeff Williams have taken to near-legendary levels.
Yet for the last little while, Apple has been plagued by supply problems. We've had products come in hot, like iPad mini and Apple TV. We've had products come in incredibly constrained like Apple Pencil, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Plus, or Apple Watch Series 2. And we've had products come in late, like AirPods.
Sometimes it's the result of inaccurate demand forecasting, of higher component constraints or lower yields than expected. Sometimes it's because of last minute issues or of changes to materials or manufacturing processes. Sometimes it's just about resources and priorities.
Whatever the cause, it means Apple can't sell as many of the products as they otherwise would, which is bad for Apple. Worse, people can't buy them in a timely fashion, which makes for a terrible customer experience.
Satisfaction levels are still tremendously high, so once people get the products, they like them. It's just the getting part that needs work.
Apple has always been a company with an incredibly focused product lineup. Once upon a time, that was just the Mac. Now it's iPhone and iPad, Watch and TV, accessories and AirPods.
iPhone still ships on time — it has to — but it would behoove customers if Apple figured out how to forecast and fulfill all the other products in a timely manner as well.
The horn effect
Apple makes more money from iPhone in a month than they make from Mac all year. Apple also sells far, far, ludicrously far more notebook Macs than desktop Macs. As customers, we're literally voting with our wallets that all we want from Apple is more and more mobile.
That doesn't mean desktop Macs aren't important, though. They're not just the trucks in Apple's fleet, they're the trucking industry.
Yet Mac Pro hasn't been updated since 2013, Mac mini since 2014, and iMac since 2015. It's tempting to simply file that under problematic as well but, since Apple's last major updates also made all of those computers into computing appliances, unable to be updated by the average customer, a better word is "unacceptable". When you take away someone's ability to do something for themselves, you take on the absolute responsibility of doing it for them.
Likewise, Apple is still making Magic keyboards, mouses, and trackpads, at least for now, but they've gotten out of the display business and, rumor has it, they're getting out of the router business next.
So, we're approaching a world where, if you want to get a high-end computer, display, or router, you have to get it from a company other than Apple. That's been the case with gaming and printers for a while now, but once you start adding video production and routers, and other industries and peripherals, there's an increasing chance it snowballs.
Once you start getting things from a company other than Apple, it's easier to get the next thing from that other company, and the next thing. Eventually that could include notebooks and, yes, even phones.
The halo effect helped build out from iPod and iPhone to full-on ecosystem that provides far more value than the sum of its parts. The horn effect could do the opposite. It could begin to break apart a lot of hard-won gains Apple's made over the last decade.
Services experience
Much of 2016 was wasted worrying about Apple being behind in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. But Apple's been doing both, quietly, for years. In some ways, thanks to owning their own silicon, Apple might even be ahead. Where Apple has been falling down, though, is in services experience.
For traditional products, Apple is famous for sweating every detail from the packaging to the pixel. Design paints the back of the fence. Software engineering is managed three levels down. Services, though, has had to transform from content contract negotiation and file delivery to a range of businesses vaster and more complex than perhaps any other organization.
And it needs to adopt some of the culture of the traditional software and hardware divisions to cope with it. Including, I'd argue, a high-profile, public-facing VP of services experience whose only job it is, day in, day out, is to make sure everything from Siri to Maps to Music is delightful.
None of the complaints made by major news outlets about silly Siri omissions this year should have been discovered by journalists. No Apple Music edge-cases should have curled Dalrymple's beard. All of it should have been found and fixed first by a team lead by a services VP whose only job is to make sure exactly that stuff is found and fixed first.
In 2016, Apple finally gave us a dedicated VP of App Store, something I've been wishing for for years. In 2017, I'm hoping we get a VP of services experience as well. And one smart and powerful enough that it's near-instantly apparent.
What's NeXT
20 years ago Apple hit a brick wall. The technology that had birthed the Mac would take them no further. And so they bought NeXT, got Steve Jobs back, and charted a course for the next two decades. That gave them macOS (née OS X) and, eventually, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
Another brick wall approaches, though. (It always does.) iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV are all riding high right now, but there'll come a point where the technology behind them reaches its limit and can take them no farther. (It always will.)
What then? It's doubtful there'll be another NeXT to buy. That means Apple has to prepare its own next NeXT.
This might not be a concern. Modern Apple is great at obsoleting themselves and it's quite possible Swift, Apple File System, and some of the other things they've been working on could combine, step by step, year over year, to eventually rejuvenate everything.
But the recent ups and downs with the rumored Project Titan could also show that Apple isn't looking as far forward as they could. My biggest hope for Titan was never a car but for new processes and technologies that could lead to many new products over the next decade. Now it looks like that won't be happening, at least not there, and it's uncertain what the others opportunities there will be for that kind of incubator.
NeXT and a few other key technologies and insights perfectly positioned Apple to ride the mobile revolution into unprecedented success. Another revolution will come, not just in AI or AR but in the core technologies that power them. And Apple will need the next NeXT, and the the next big insight, to ride that next wave.
Your biggest challenges?
Those are five of the biggest challenges I see facing Apple in 2017 and beyond. What are yours and how would you like to see Apple tackle them?
Biggest problems facing Apple in 2017
First they should stop giving Rene much work to have to back then up or explain their mess.
Sent from the iMore App
I agree with the ability to ship a product. There should be no more than a two week lag between a product into and it shipping. I thought it critical given the controversy over no headphone jack that the Airpods ship on time.
I also agree that desktops need some love (still love my latest gen 5k iMac). But we do have to recognize that there are problems.
I do disagree with your CR evaluation, I don't think that was fake news just what they observed and reported on. I thought it a fair evaluation and didn't feel it incumbent on them to determine why they were getting those results, that is Apple's job.
I think in general Apple needs to listen to their consumers a bit more. SJ was a genius at figuring out what people wanted before they even knew they wanted it. That is a rare talent and one I am sure Apple misses. But the other side of that, taking something out there and figuring out how to make the customer experience better, that is something i still feel they can do. W1 is a fantastically chip and a great experience, in spite of recommendations I opted for the Solo 3 rather than the QC 35 because of all the positives it brings (battery life, ease of use, less cost). That is what Apple has done and still does take something and make it better, that should be the focus.
Sent from the iMore App
Yes, but "real artists ship" is complete and utter BS, to give the faithful something to chant.
Artists create. Period. The work is it's own reward. Businessmen ship!
"They're not just the trucks in Apple's fleet, they're the trucking industry."
I don't understand this comment at all. Is this narcissism taken to the extreme?
For me, it's user privacy.
Apple has several hundred billion dollars sitting in foreign, non-US bank accounts. The incoming government wants Apple to repatriate that money. Apple obviously won't do that with current tax laws requiring them to pay a bit less than 40% in tax. The incoming government may give Apple (and other companies) a tax break or sorts, enabling them to pay significantly less tax, but will want something in return. Domestic iPhone manufacturing is not going to come back anytime soon - vocational education and construction of new factories and supply chains can't happen overnight - so the government will most probably want cooperation in the other big promise of Trump's campaign, which is homeland security. Apple have made their stand on the matter of user privacy and data encryption clear (multiple times) before, but how will their moneygrubbing shareholders react when they hear Apple can repatriate all those billions stored overseas at a new significantly lower tax rate (the matter with the EU and Ireland will also play a part), and all they have to do is give in on encryption and privacy. Will Cook remained as principled? Can he?
Fwiw, I don't believe Apple even respects user privacy as much as it claims. No megacorp does. But it'll be interesting to find out just how much Apple's loudly proclaimed morality - and by extension, that of their customers - is worth.
They can't turn back now, they have drawn the line and the Tim Cook Apple will sink if they did something like you are suggesting, It's a waste of time to contemplate that, imo.
iCloud needs some feature bumps especially with that paltry 5GB storage. Also the web interface needs to be sped up to be lighter to work on all computers, not just fast ones (think Google). In addition, knowing exactly where each MB of my iCloud storage is going would help. Some are listed, but others are not, and when I'm hitting the limit, I can't identify where I need to reorganize things.
Instead of leading the pack, Apple is now trailing behind, and it shows. The entire touch experience, much of it invented/pioneered by Apple, is now leading a resurgence at Microsoft. 2-in-1 devices, and the incredible Surface Studio, are stealing the design thunder. This stubbornness and refusal to add touch to the MacBook experience is inexcusable. MS, HP, Dell and the rest have proven that touch is a great third input medium. Apple knows this to be true thanks to the iPad, but "inventions" like the Touch Bar are half-xxxed at best, and insulting at worst. But it is going to take a top down revitalization to kick-start the future for Apple. Cook is not even that good at supply management anymore, and Phil "can't innovate my xxx" Schiller hasn't hit a lick at his oatmeal can Mac Pro in three years. Good luck with that...
I think it's definitely shipping. I was recently in New York on business and I wanted to make some purchases. I wanted to. Get a 42mm Series 2 Apple Watch, as I have the original). I wanted a 256GB Rose Gold iPhone 7 Plus for my wife. I was interested in buying a 15-inch TouchBar MacBook Pro and I wanted a 29-watt power adaptor for my iPad Pro. And I left the store unable to buy any of them. They didn't have any 42mm Series 2 Apple Watches in stock. They had a 128 GB Rose Gold iPhone 7 Plus, but that's not what we wanted. And they were out of stock on all of the MacBook Pros. This is not an infrequent experience, either. I don't know how you keep customers when you have an inability to make sure they can buy what they want. I've been an Apple user since 1986, but this is becoming all too common. There are a lot of software bugs, too, but I think we can accept a certain amount of those. But not being able to buy the products we want/need is unacceptable.
Sent from the iMore App
I agree about the halo effect that Mac desktops can have - when you walk into a high end medical facility and you see all those iMacs or Mac monitors it certainly makes an impression when you know how expensive each one of those are. I honestly think dropping the monitor is a bad move, because they're so public-facing.
I would probably already have an iPhone 7 Plus if availability had been better. I'm on the iPhone upgrade plan, so I want to walk into the Apple Store and walk out with my next phone knowing that it's all setup and working on Verizon - no risk, no hassle. Since I'm the tech guy in my family, that also means that my wife hasn't upgraded to an iPhone 7, because she'll just come with me and we'll both upgrade on the same trip.
Siri is pretty capable, but the way you have to precisely word phrases to get Siri to do what you want is limiting. If Apple would keep the microphone rolling after Siri responds to queries simply listening for the phrase "F*** you Siri!" the number that come just from me would be astounding - but seriously, it'd show you where people are expecting Siri to be able to do something and it doesn't. I don't know how many times I've told Siri to adjust my HomeKit lighting in one way or another and Siri tells me it can't do that right now, or the device isn't responding, and then I pick up my phone, swipe up and go to the HomeKit quick scenes and press a button that does exactly what I just asked Siri to do and it happens - such inconsistency makes me hesitant to rely on Siri.
BlackBerry, and their QNX subsidiary, could be an attractive "next NeXT" target, but I would think Apple would've already pulled the trigger on that move years ago if it was necessary.
The biggest challenge Apple faces is getting over the fact that they no longer can really determine what the user wants before they get it. They are waiting for the user to tell them how version 2 or 3 of a product should be after releasing a lack luster version 1. While I realize that the iPhone is an example someone can use to show that the same thing happened when SJ was on watch, I think the missed point in that is he had the product he wanted, Apps and all that were the icing on the cake. I feel like Apple is having a hard time making the cake.
The second challenge Apple faces is another ingrained habit they have of foregoing usability for thinness. They need to realize people will pay their prices if the value is there, or at least perceived. Cutting performance and battery life for thinness is a mistake. I don't believe they have done a good job of that in the past few years.