Portrait Mode brings all the feels — to Billboard's cover.

Billboard's February 17 issue has a cover shot on iPhone 7 Plus using Portrait Mode, the feature that provides a depth-of-field-like effect usually only obtainable with fancy lenses. Shot by Miller Mobley and featuring Camila Cabello, it shows once again just how far Apple is pushing photography on iPhone.

From Billboard

"It's amazing as a photographer to see how technology has so rapidly changed now that the phone in your pocket can also be a high-end camera," the photographer Miller Mobley says. "It was interesting to see Camila's response to shooting with the iPhone," Mobley says. "Because of her age and the generation she's grown up with, an iPhone has always been around and accessible. For a 50-plus year old it might have been a different vibe, but with Camila it was just another camera, not a phone."

Sure, iPhone photography doesn't yet have the range or flexibility of a DSLR or micro 4/3 armed with thousands of dollars of glass, but it's lighter, faster, and always connected. That, combined with its ever-increasing range and flexibility, can let you get photos you might otherwise miss, and instantly share them in ways not otherwise possible.

That's especially true of Portrait Mode, which really focuses attention and emotion on the subject, blurring out the world, for an almost old-world film feel.

And it's still a first generation feature. Imagine a year from now? Two? Ten? Yeah.