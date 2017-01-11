The controversial game debuts in the App Store with a 17+ rating.

After almost a year of trying to get Apple's approval, the macabre and weird The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth finally hits the App Store! I say "finally" because back in February, there were some issues getting the game approved by Apple, as they said the game depicts "violence against children".

The game itself has a very dark storyline and on top of that uses some very twisted juvenile humor (lots of poop is involved). As reported by AppAdvice:

"The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth on iOS follows the story of a boy who, after learning about her (sic) mother's plan to sacrifice him to prove her faith in God, escapes into their home's basement, where he must fight monsters in a roguelike environment in order to survive."

Controversial or not, there is a lot to like about The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. The gameplay is straightforward and fun, the boss battles are well-thought-out and challenging, and there is an impressive number of unlockable items and unique characters. Plus, the dungeon rooms are randomly generated, and there are multiple endings, meaning it's enjoyable to replay over and over again.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is not going to be everyone's cup of tea. The crude humor and overall weirdness of the game may not sit well with you (the screenshot below is just a little taste of that), and I would suggest reading up on the game a little bit before committing the $14.99 to download it.

Something to keep in mind: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth comes with a 17+ rating; it's really not meant for children, so parents, be cautious!

