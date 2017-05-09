Our friends at Thrifter are back again with some great discounts on various Bose products!
A whole lot of Bose products just dropped in price on Amazon, including the Bose Soundlink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker and the Bose SoundLink II around-ear wireless headphones. The Mini II speaker dropped to $179 from $199, which matches its all-time lowest price. The headphones dropped from $279 to $229, which is also a historic low price.
The Soundlink Mini II speaker has a lot of great reviews, including 4 stars from CNET and more than 3,000 user reviews for you to peruse. The headphones are very much the same, with high praise from CNET, PC Mag, and the users themselves.
Here are some of the other Bose products on sale, many of them dropping for the first time ever:
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker ($179 down from $199)
- Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III Wireless Speaker - ($314 from $349)
- Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker - ($449 from $499)
- Bose Solo V TV Sound System - ($224 from $249)
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV - ($539 from $599)
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
