Our friends at Thrifter are back again with some great discounts on various Bose products!

A whole lot of Bose products just dropped in price on Amazon, including the Bose Soundlink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker and the Bose SoundLink II around-ear wireless headphones. The Mini II speaker dropped to $179 from $199, which matches its all-time lowest price. The headphones dropped from $279 to $229, which is also a historic low price.

The Soundlink Mini II speaker has a lot of great reviews, including 4 stars from CNET and more than 3,000 user reviews for you to peruse. The headphones are very much the same, with high praise from CNET, PC Mag, and the users themselves.

Here are some of the other Bose products on sale, many of them dropping for the first time ever:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!