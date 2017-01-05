You now have multiple choices for the perfect set of Blue headphones and they all look great!

Blue Microphones is blowing up the CES dance floor right now with a new line of headphones. First, the Satellite wireless cans were unveiled, causing much heart palpitations for this writer. Now, Blue has announced two more in the line of wired over-the-ear headphones with Ella and Sadie.

Ella is a planar magnetic headphone that acts more like a dynamic headphone. Basically, it provides the clarity and detail of the former and the booming bass of the latter. It has a built-in 250mW amp and high-capacity 50mm drivers. Blue describes these cans as high-end cabinet speakers, shrunk down to fit on your head.

Sadie is Blue's powerhouse. The company claims it turns any digital device into a hi-fi system. It has a built-in amp with 50mm dynamic drivers to pretty much blow your ears out of your socks.

Both Sadie and Ella have four-point multi-jointed headbands, similar to the company's Mo-Fi cans. They have this huge, thick cushion on top for extra comfort and have pivoting arms to keep the headphones parallel. The earcups are shaped like ears for a perfect fit. They both remind me of a vintage Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Both Ella and Sadie do sport a 3.5mm removable cable, so if you're using the latest and greatest non-headphone-jack iPhone, you're going to have to dig up that adapter dongle.

I'm excited about Blue's dip into the headphone manufacturing pool. The company makes fantastic consumer-level studio-quality microphones, and their previous model cans have been well-received by audiophiles and tech fans alike.

Sadie will be available online at Best Buy and Fry's for $400 starting in January. Ella will be available for pre-order soon at Amazon, Best Buy online, and Fry's online for $700.