Blue Microphone is going wireless with these gorgeous looking cans!

At CES 2017, Blue Microphones, the company that perfected the digital studio mic, unveiled their Satellite wireless headphones with a built-in amp and two separate drivers for each ear. If you were looking at me right now, you'd see drool dripping from my chin.

Satellite uses Bluetooth 4.1 and Apt-X to connect wirelessly to your device. The over-the-ear headphones are designed for comfort, convenience, and noise-canceling.

Satellite features thick cushioned acoustic ear cups and a soft interior headband. They also fold flat so you can store them conveniently in your backpack or gig bag. They look absolutely beautiful.

As for sound, Blue uses two separate drivers in each ear cup, one for hi-fi audio and one for noise cancellation. Plus, Satellite has an analog amplifier built inside to bump up the low end of your songs. It's like listening to vinyl records the way Grandpa used to, but much cooler, and more portable, and better looking.

Just in case you do want to actually listen to vinyl records or tapes (yes, some of us still do that), Satellite comes with a three-meter headphone cable that you can connect to non-Bluetooth stereos.

I've been a huge fan of Blue's line of microphones. The company makes great studio-quality digital mics that also have a style all their own. They have a sort of retro look that reminds me of a vintage Vox amp. So pretty. I've never used Blue's wired headphones: Lola Passive or Lola Powered, but if the company makes headphones as good as they make microphones, then I'm going to love Satellite.

Blue Microphone hasn't announced a price for the Satellite headphones, but the company did note that they will be available sometime in 2017. I can't wait.