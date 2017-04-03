If in-home craft brewing has eluded you and your budget, PicoBrew's Pico C might be the homebrewing system for you.

PicoBrew, the company that makes craft-brewing systems for both small-batch professionals and homebrewers, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign that has me going, "I think the universe wants me to brew my own beer."

Pico C - Craft Brewing For All - Kickstarter

Pico C

The Pico C is a craft brewing system for your home that'll crank out 5 liter kegs of delicious craft beer for every "PicoPak" you buy. You can think of PicoPaks almost like giant coffee pods — each PicoPak contains the necessary ingredients for the brew you choose.

Here's how the brewing process works:

Insert your PicoPak ingredient pack and add water to your Pico C system. Choose the settings for your beer: You can adjust the bitterness (IBU) and alcohol by volume (ABV) of your beer. Brew your beer. Allow your beer to ferment in a brewing keg. Transfer your beer to a serving keg and serve it up!

The Pico C will retail for $550, but folks who back the Kickstarter can snag a Pico C for between $299 and $329. Home brewing systems are typically quite the investment — both in money and the time it takes to learn to make a good batch o' beer at home. PicoBrew aims to simplify the craft brewing process and make it easy to have great-tasting beer MADE IN YOUR DOGGONE HOME.

BrewMarketplace

PicoBrew has a global marketplace for selling its PicoPak ingredient packs. You can have a Porter from New Jersey one week and an IPA from Washington the next. If you're interested in being your own brewmaster, PicoBrew offers a custom PicoPak so you can create your own recipes.

BrewPulse

My favorite feature of the PicoBrew system is the BrewPulse app. The app will let you check in on your brew so you can see fermentation details and just how long it'll be until you can taste your homebrew.

The app also features the BrewMarketplace, making it easy to order new PicoPaks on mobile.

Cheers!

Does the Pico C's lower price tempt you to try at-home craft brewing? Would you rather stick to the breweries and store-bought stuff? Let us know in the comments!